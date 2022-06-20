Nidec Chaun Choung Technology : Announcement of members of the first order audit committee of the Company.

Announcement of members of the first order audit
committee of the Company.
Date of events
2022/06/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/20
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:Not applicable.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Not applicable.
5.Name of the new position holder:
William HSU
Wen-Yeu
Alex LIEN
Chien-Hung CHOU
6.Resume of the new position holder:
William HSU, Independent Director and member of remuneration committee of
the Company
Wen-Yeu WANG, Independent Director of the Company
Alex LIEN, Independent Director of the Company
Chien-Hung CHOU, Independent Director of the Company
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): New appointment
8.Reason for the change: Directors are re-elected in this regular
stockholders'meeting, and audit committee is established according
to Article 14-4 of Securities and Exchange Act
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):Not applicable.
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/20
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
