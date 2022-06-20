Nidec Chaun Choung Technology : Announcement of members of the first order audit committee of the Company.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/20 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:Not applicable. 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Not applicable. 5.Name of the new position holder: William HSU Wen-Yeu Alex LIEN Chien-Hung CHOU 6.Resume of the new position holder: William HSU, Independent Director and member of remuneration committee of the Company Wen-Yeu WANG, Independent Director of the Company Alex LIEN, Independent Director of the Company Chien-Hung CHOU, Independent Director of the Company 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): New appointment 8.Reason for the change: Directors are re-elected in this regular stockholders'meeting, and audit committee is established according to Article 14-4 of Securities and Exchange Act 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):Not applicable. 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/20 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:none