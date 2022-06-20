Nidec Chaun Choung Technology : Announcement of the list of elected directors of the Company by the election in annual regular stockholders' meeting of 2022.

|
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/20
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Directors of Juridical Person and Independent
Directors
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Directors of Juridical Person:
(1) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Junichi NAGAI
(2) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yasuhiro MASE
(3) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Eiji MIYAMOTO
(4) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Kenji ITO
(5) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hidetoshi MATSUHASHI
Independent Directors:
(1) Ya-Ping CHIANG
(2) William HSU
Supervisors:
(1) Chun-Yu YEN
(2) Isao TAKAHASHI
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Directors of Juridical Person:
(1) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Junichi NAGAI, Chairman and
concurrent CEO of Nidec CCI Corporation
(2) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yasuhiro MASE, CFO of Nidec
CCI Corporation
(3) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Eiji MIYAMOTO
(4) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Kenji ITO
(5) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hidetoshi MATSUHASHI
Independent Directors:
(1) Ya-Ping CHIANG: Independent Director of Nidec CCI Corporation
(2) William HSU: Independent Director of Nidec CCI Corporation
Supervisors:
(1) Chun-Yu YEN: Supervisor of Nidec CCI Corporation
(2) Isao TAKAHASHI: Supervisor of Nidec CCI Corporation
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Directors of Juridical Person:
(1) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Junichi NAGAI
(2) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yasuhiro MASE
(3) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Masahiro HISHIDA
(4) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Eiji MIYAMOTO
(5) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hidetoshi MATSUHASHI
(6) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yoshihiro MATSUDA
(7) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hiroki HAYASHI
(8) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Akio TATSUMI
(9) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Shinji TAKASAWA
Independent Directors:
(1) William HSU
(2) Wen-Yeu WANG
(3) Alex LIEN
(4) Chien-Hung CHOU
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Directors of Juridical Person:
(1) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Junichi NAGAI, Chairman and
concurrent CEO of Nidec CCI Corporation
(2) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yasuhiro MASE, CFO of Nidec CCI
Corporation
(3) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Masahiro HISHIDA, Executive
Director of Nidec Corporation
(4) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Eiji MIYAMOTO, Executive Director
of Nidec Corporation
(5) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hidetoshi MATSUHASHI, Chief
Operation Manager of Small Precision Motor & Solutions Business Unit
manager of Nidec Corporation
(6) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yoshihiro MATSUDA, CFO of GMS
Operation, Small Precision Motor & Solutions Business Unit, Nidec
Corporation
(7) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hiroki HAYASHI, Chairman of Nidec
(Shanghai) International Trading Co.
(8) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Akio TATSUMI, Chairman of Nidec
JCICorporatiom
(9) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Shinji TAKASAWA, Chief Manger
of President's Office of Fujitsu Co., Ltd. (FUJITSU GENERAL)
Independent Directors:
(1) William HSU: Independent Director of Nidec CCI Corporation
(2) Wen-Yeu WANG: Independent Director of Xintec Co., Ltd.
(3) Alex LIEN: Independent director of Trinity Precision Tech. Co.Ltd.
(4) Chien-Hung CHOU: Partner of TAXCPA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Re-election for term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
(1)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Junichi NAGAI Director,
74,448,982 shares
(2)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yasuhiro MASE Director,
74,448,982 shares
(3)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Masahiro HISHIDA Director,
74,448,982 shares
(4)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Eiji MIYAMOTO Director,
74,448,982 shares
(5)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hidetoshi MATSUHASHI Director,
74,448,982 shares
(6)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yoshihiro MATSUDA Director,
74,448,982 shares
(7)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hiroki HAYASHI Director,
74,448,982 shares
(8) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Akio TATSUMI Director,
74,448,982 shares
(9)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Shinji TAKASAWA Director,
74,448,982 shares
(1) William HSU Independent Director: 0 share
(2) Wen-Yeu WANG Independent Director: 0 share
(3) Alex LIEN Independent Director: 0 share
(4) Chien-Hung CHOU Independent Director: 0 share
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):
2019/01/29 to 2022/01/28
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/20
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: Not applicable to re-election
of term expired
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: Not applicable to
re-election of term expired
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: Not applicable
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None