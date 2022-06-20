Log in
    6230   TW0006230006

NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(6230)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
104.50 TWD   -0.48%
02:04pNIDEC CHAUN CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY : Members of remuneration committee are appointed.
PU
02:04pNIDEC CHAUN CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of unrestricting of non-competition of new appointed directors of board is resolved by regular stockholders' meeting of the Company of 2022
PU
02:04pNIDEC CHAUN CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of members of the first order audit committee of the Company.
PU
Nidec Chaun Choung Technology : Announcement of the list of elected directors of the Company by the election in annual regular stockholders' meeting of 2022.

06/20/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 05:12:04
Subject 
 Announcement of the list of elected directors of
the Company by the election in annual regular
stockholders' meeting of 2022.
Date of events 2022/06/20 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/20
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Directors of Juridical Person and Independent
Directors
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Directors of Juridical Person:
(1) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Junichi NAGAI
(2) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yasuhiro MASE
(3) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Eiji MIYAMOTO
(4) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Kenji ITO
(5) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hidetoshi MATSUHASHI
Independent Directors:
(1) Ya-Ping CHIANG
(2) William HSU
Supervisors:
(1) Chun-Yu YEN
(2) Isao TAKAHASHI
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Directors of Juridical Person:
(1) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Junichi NAGAI, Chairman and
concurrent CEO of Nidec CCI Corporation
(2) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yasuhiro MASE, CFO of Nidec
 CCI Corporation
(3) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Eiji MIYAMOTO
(4) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Kenji ITO
(5) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hidetoshi MATSUHASHI
Independent Directors:
(1) Ya-Ping CHIANG: Independent Director of Nidec CCI Corporation
(2) William HSU: Independent Director of Nidec CCI Corporation
Supervisors:
(1) Chun-Yu YEN: Supervisor of Nidec CCI Corporation
(2) Isao TAKAHASHI: Supervisor of Nidec CCI Corporation
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Directors of Juridical Person:
(1) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Junichi NAGAI
(2) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yasuhiro MASE
(3) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Masahiro HISHIDA
(4) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Eiji MIYAMOTO
(5) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hidetoshi MATSUHASHI
(6) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yoshihiro MATSUDA
(7) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hiroki HAYASHI
(8) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Akio TATSUMI
(9) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Shinji TAKASAWA
Independent Directors:
(1) William HSU
(2) Wen-Yeu WANG
(3) Alex LIEN
(4) Chien-Hung CHOU
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Directors of Juridical Person:
(1) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Junichi NAGAI, Chairman and
 concurrent CEO of Nidec CCI Corporation
(2) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yasuhiro MASE, CFO of Nidec CCI
Corporation
(3) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Masahiro HISHIDA, Executive
 Director of Nidec Corporation
(4) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Eiji MIYAMOTO, Executive Director
of Nidec Corporation
(5) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hidetoshi MATSUHASHI, Chief
 Operation Manager of Small Precision Motor & Solutions Business Unit
 manager of Nidec Corporation
(6) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yoshihiro MATSUDA, CFO of GMS
 Operation, Small Precision Motor & Solutions Business Unit, Nidec
 Corporation
(7) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hiroki HAYASHI, Chairman of Nidec
(Shanghai) International Trading Co.
(8) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Akio TATSUMI, Chairman of Nidec
 JCICorporatiom
(9) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Shinji TAKASAWA, Chief Manger
 of President's Office of Fujitsu Co., Ltd. (FUJITSU GENERAL)
Independent Directors:
(1) William HSU: Independent Director of Nidec CCI Corporation
(2) Wen-Yeu WANG: Independent Director of Xintec Co., Ltd.
(3) Alex LIEN: Independent director of Trinity Precision Tech. Co.Ltd.
(4) Chien-Hung CHOU: Partner of TAXCPA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Re-election for term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
(1)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Junichi NAGAI Director,
74,448,982 shares
(2)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yasuhiro MASE Director,
 74,448,982 shares
(3)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Masahiro HISHIDA Director,
 74,448,982 shares
(4)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Eiji MIYAMOTO Director,
 74,448,982 shares
(5)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hidetoshi MATSUHASHI Director,
74,448,982 shares
(6)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yoshihiro MATSUDA Director,
 74,448,982 shares
(7)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hiroki HAYASHI Director,
 74,448,982 shares
(8) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Akio TATSUMI Director,
 74,448,982 shares
(9)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Shinji TAKASAWA Director,
 74,448,982 shares
(1) William HSU Independent Director: 0 share
(2) Wen-Yeu WANG Independent Director: 0 share
(3) Alex LIEN Independent Director: 0 share
(4) Chien-Hung CHOU Independent Director: 0 share
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):
 2019/01/29 to 2022/01/28
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/20
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: Not applicable to re-election
of term expired
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: Not applicable to
re-election of term expired
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: Not applicable
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Nidec Chaun Choung Technology Corporation published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 21:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 805 M 363 M 363 M
Net income 2022 359 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
Net cash 2022 762 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 9 023 M 304 M 304 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,0%
Chart NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nidec Chaun-Choung Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 104,50 TWD
Average target price 153,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Junichi Nagai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yasuhiro Mase Chief Financial Officer & Director
Cheng Tu Wang Deputy General Manager-Research & Development
Li Min Yang Deputy GM-Manufacturing & Production Technology
Shih Ling Wu Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-37.05%304
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION3.33%5 478
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.06%1 795
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.6.17%961
EIZO CORPORATION-4.21%607
ROLAND DG CORPORATION-14.04%296