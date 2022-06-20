Nidec Chaun Choung Technology : Announcement of the list of elected directors of the Company by the election in annual regular stockholders' meeting of 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/20 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Directors of Juridical Person and Independent Directors 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Directors of Juridical Person: (1) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Junichi NAGAI (2) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yasuhiro MASE (3) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Eiji MIYAMOTO (4) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Kenji ITO (5) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hidetoshi MATSUHASHI Independent Directors: (1) Ya-Ping CHIANG (2) William HSU Supervisors: (1) Chun-Yu YEN (2) Isao TAKAHASHI 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Directors of Juridical Person: (1) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Junichi NAGAI, Chairman and concurrent CEO of Nidec CCI Corporation (2) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yasuhiro MASE, CFO of Nidec CCI Corporation (3) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Eiji MIYAMOTO (4) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Kenji ITO (5) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hidetoshi MATSUHASHI Independent Directors: (1) Ya-Ping CHIANG: Independent Director of Nidec CCI Corporation (2) William HSU: Independent Director of Nidec CCI Corporation Supervisors: (1) Chun-Yu YEN: Supervisor of Nidec CCI Corporation (2) Isao TAKAHASHI: Supervisor of Nidec CCI Corporation 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Directors of Juridical Person: (1) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Junichi NAGAI (2) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yasuhiro MASE (3) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Masahiro HISHIDA (4) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Eiji MIYAMOTO (5) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hidetoshi MATSUHASHI (6) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yoshihiro MATSUDA (7) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hiroki HAYASHI (8) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Akio TATSUMI (9) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Shinji TAKASAWA Independent Directors: (1) William HSU (2) Wen-Yeu WANG (3) Alex LIEN (4) Chien-Hung CHOU 6.Resume of the new position holder: Directors of Juridical Person: (1) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Junichi NAGAI, Chairman and concurrent CEO of Nidec CCI Corporation (2) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yasuhiro MASE, CFO of Nidec CCI Corporation (3) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Masahiro HISHIDA, Executive Director of Nidec Corporation (4) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Eiji MIYAMOTO, Executive Director of Nidec Corporation (5) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hidetoshi MATSUHASHI, Chief Operation Manager of Small Precision Motor & Solutions Business Unit manager of Nidec Corporation (6) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yoshihiro MATSUDA, CFO of GMS Operation, Small Precision Motor & Solutions Business Unit, Nidec Corporation (7) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hiroki HAYASHI, Chairman of Nidec (Shanghai) International Trading Co. (8) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Akio TATSUMI, Chairman of Nidec JCICorporatiom (9) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Shinji TAKASAWA, Chief Manger of President's Office of Fujitsu Co., Ltd. (FUJITSU GENERAL) Independent Directors: (1) William HSU: Independent Director of Nidec CCI Corporation (2) Wen-Yeu WANG: Independent Director of Xintec Co., Ltd. (3) Alex LIEN: Independent director of Trinity Precision Tech. Co.Ltd. (4) Chien-Hung CHOU: Partner of TAXCPA 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Re-election for term expired 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: (1)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Junichi NAGAI Director, 74,448,982 shares (2)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yasuhiro MASE Director, 74,448,982 shares (3)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Masahiro HISHIDA Director, 74,448,982 shares (4)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Eiji MIYAMOTO Director, 74,448,982 shares (5)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hidetoshi MATSUHASHI Director, 74,448,982 shares (6)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yoshihiro MATSUDA Director, 74,448,982 shares (7)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hiroki HAYASHI Director, 74,448,982 shares (8) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Akio TATSUMI Director, 74,448,982 shares (9)Representative of Nidec Corporation: Shinji TAKASAWA Director, 74,448,982 shares (1) William HSU Independent Director: 0 share (2) Wen-Yeu WANG Independent Director: 0 share (3) Alex LIEN Independent Director: 0 share (4) Chien-Hung CHOU Independent Director: 0 share 10.Original term (from __________ to __________): 2019/01/29 to 2022/01/28 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/20 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: Not applicable to re-election of term expired 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: Not applicable to re-election of term expired 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: Not applicable 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None