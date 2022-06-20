Nidec Chaun Choung Technology : Announcement of the re-elected Chairman of board of the Company.

Announcement of the re-elected Chairman of board
of the Company.
Date of events
2022/06/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/20
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder: Junichi NAGAI
4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chairman and concurrent CEO of
Nidec CCI Corporation
5.Name of the new position holder: Junichi NAGAI
6.Resume of the new position holder: Chairman and concurrent CEO of Nidec
CCI Corporation
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"): Term expired
8.Reason for the change: Re-election for term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment: 2022/06/20
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
