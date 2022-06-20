Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Nidec Chaun-Choung Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6230   TW0006230006

NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(6230)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
104.50 TWD   -0.48%
02:04pNIDEC CHAUN CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of unrestricting of non-competition of new appointed directors of board is resolved by regular stockholders' meeting of the Company of 2022
PU
02:04pNIDEC CHAUN CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the re-elected Chairman of board of the Company.
PU
01:14pNIDEC CHAUN CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of major resolutions in the annual regular stockholders'meeting of 2022 of the Company.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nidec Chaun Choung Technology : Announcement of the re-elected Chairman of board of the Company.

06/20/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 01:51:23
Subject 
 Announcement of the re-elected Chairman of board
of the Company.
Date of events 2022/06/20 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/06/20
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
 chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder: Junichi NAGAI
4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chairman and concurrent CEO of
 Nidec CCI Corporation
5.Name of the new position holder: Junichi NAGAI
6.Resume of the new position holder: Chairman and concurrent CEO of Nidec
CCI Corporation
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"): Term expired
8.Reason for the change: Re-election for term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment: 2022/06/20
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Nidec Chaun Choung Technology Corporation published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 18:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 805 M 362 M 362 M
Net income 2022 359 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net cash 2022 762 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 9 023 M 304 M 303 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,0%
Chart NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nidec Chaun-Choung Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 104,50 TWD
Average target price 153,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Junichi Nagai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yasuhiro Mase Chief Financial Officer & Director
Cheng Tu Wang Deputy General Manager-Research & Development
Li Min Yang Deputy GM-Manufacturing & Production Technology
Shih Ling Wu Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-37.05%304
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION3.33%5 478
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.99%1 795
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.10.93%961
EIZO CORPORATION-4.21%607
ROLAND DG CORPORATION-14.04%296