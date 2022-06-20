Nidec Chaun Choung Technology : Announcement of the re-elected Chairman of board of the Company.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/20 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder: Junichi NAGAI 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chairman and concurrent CEO of Nidec CCI Corporation 5.Name of the new position holder: Junichi NAGAI 6.Resume of the new position holder: Chairman and concurrent CEO of Nidec CCI Corporation 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"): Term expired 8.Reason for the change: Re-election for term expired 9.Effective date of the new appointment: 2022/06/20 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None