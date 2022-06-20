Nidec Chaun Choung Technology : Announcement of unrestricting of non-competition of new appointed directors of board is resolved by regular stockholders' meeting of the Company of 2022

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/20 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Directors of Juridical Person: (1) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Junichi NAGAI Director (2) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yasuhiro MASE Director (3) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Masahiro HISHIDA Director (4) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Eiji MIYAMOTO Director (5) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hidetoshi MATSUHASHI Director (6) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yoshihiro MATSUDA Director (7) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hiroki HAYASHI Director (8) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Akio TATSUMI Director (9) William HSU Independent Director (10) Wen-Yeu WANG Independent Director (11) Alex LIEN Independent Director (12) Chien-Hung CHOU Independent Director 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: (1) Junichi NAGAI Director: Chairman of Nidec JCI Corp.; Chairman of Nidec CSI Corp.; Chairman of Nidec Chaun Choung Vietnam Corporation (2) Yasuhiro MASE Director Director of Nidec JCI Corp.; Director of Nidec CSI Corp.; Director of Nidec Chaun Choung Vietnam Corporation (3) Masahiro HISHIDA Director Chairman of Nidec Corporation in USA; Executive Director of Nidec Corporatiom (4) Eiji MIYAMOTO Director Executive Director of Nidec Corporation (5) Hidetoshi MATSUHASHI Director Chief Operation Manager of Small Precision Motor & Solutions Business Unit manager of Nidec Corporatiom (6) Yoshihiro MATSUDA Director CFO of GMS Operation, Small Precision Motor & Solutions Business Unit, Nidec Corporation (7) Hiroki HAYASHI Director Chairman of Nidec (Shanghai) International Trading Co. (8) Akio TATSUMI Director Chairman of Nidec JCI Corporatiom (9) William HSU Independent Director Legal Consultant of Holding Disp. Co., Ltd.; Independent director of PCSC 7-ELEVEN Corporation (10) Wen-Yeu WANG Independent Director Independent director of KGI Securities; Independent director of GUC Co., Ltd.; Independent director of Xintec Co., Ltd. (11) Alex LIEN Independent Director Independent director of Trinity Precision Tech. Co.Ltd. (12) Chien-Hung CHOU Independent Director Partner of TAXCPA 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: during their service as directcors of the Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Resolved by voting. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): Not applicable. 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: Not applicable. 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: Not applicable. 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: Not applicable. 10.Impact on the company's finance and business: None. 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio: Not applicable. 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: None