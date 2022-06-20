Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Nidec Chaun-Choung Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6230   TW0006230006

NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(6230)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
104.50 TWD   -0.48%
01:14pNIDEC CHAUN CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of major resolutions in the annual regular stockholders'meeting of 2022 of the Company.
PU
05/30NJCI Not to Distribute Dividend
CI
05/30Nidec Chaun-Choung Technology Corporation Announces Change of Chairperson on Behalf of Major Subsidiary NJCI
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nidec Chaun Choung Technology : Announcement of unrestricting of non-competition of new appointed directors of board is resolved by regular stockholders' meeting of the Company of 2022

06/20/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 01:51:43
Subject 
 Announcement of unrestricting of non-competition
of new appointed directors of board is resolved by
regular stockholders' meeting of the Company of 2022
Date of events 2022/06/20 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/20
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
Directors of Juridical Person:
(1) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Junichi NAGAI Director
(2) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yasuhiro MASE Director
(3) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Masahiro HISHIDA Director
(4) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Eiji MIYAMOTO Director
(5) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hidetoshi MATSUHASHI Director
(6) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Yoshihiro MATSUDA Director
(7) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Hiroki HAYASHI Director
(8) Representative of Nidec Corporation: Akio TATSUMI Director
(9) William HSU Independent Director
(10) Wen-Yeu WANG Independent Director
(11) Alex LIEN Independent Director
(12) Chien-Hung CHOU Independent Director
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
(1) Junichi NAGAI Director:
    Chairman of Nidec JCI Corp.;
    Chairman of Nidec CSI Corp.;
    Chairman of Nidec Chaun Choung Vietnam Corporation
(2) Yasuhiro MASE Director
    Director of Nidec JCI Corp.;
    Director of Nidec CSI Corp.;
    Director of Nidec Chaun Choung Vietnam Corporation
(3) Masahiro HISHIDA Director
    Chairman of Nidec Corporation in USA;
    Executive Director of  Nidec Corporatiom
(4) Eiji MIYAMOTO Director
    Executive Director of  Nidec Corporation
(5) Hidetoshi MATSUHASHI Director
    Chief Operation Manager of Small Precision Motor & Solutions Business
    Unit manager of Nidec Corporatiom
(6) Yoshihiro MATSUDA Director
    CFO of GMS Operation, Small Precision Motor & Solutions Business Unit,
    Nidec Corporation
(7) Hiroki HAYASHI Director
    Chairman of Nidec (Shanghai) International Trading Co.
(8) Akio TATSUMI Director
    Chairman of Nidec JCI Corporatiom
(9) William HSU Independent Director
    Legal Consultant of Holding Disp. Co., Ltd.;
    Independent director of PCSC 7-ELEVEN Corporation
(10) Wen-Yeu WANG Independent Director
    Independent director of KGI Securities;
    Independent director of GUC Co., Ltd.;
    Independent director of Xintec Co., Ltd.
(11) Alex LIEN Independent Director
    Independent director of Trinity Precision Tech. Co.Ltd.
(12) Chien-Hung CHOU Independent Director
    Partner of TAXCPA
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: during their
 service as directcors of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Resolved by voting.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below): Not applicable.
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise: Not applicable.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: Not applicable.
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: Not applicable.
10.Impact on the company's finance and business: None.
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:
Not applicable.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Nidec Chaun Choung Technology Corporation published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 18:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 805 M 362 M 362 M
Net income 2022 359 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net cash 2022 762 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 9 023 M 304 M 303 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,0%
Chart NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nidec Chaun-Choung Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 104,50 TWD
Average target price 153,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Junichi Nagai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yasuhiro Mase Chief Financial Officer & Director
Cheng Tu Wang Deputy General Manager-Research & Development
Li Min Yang Deputy GM-Manufacturing & Production Technology
Shih Ling Wu Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-37.05%304
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION3.33%5 478
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.99%1 795
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.10.93%961
EIZO CORPORATION-4.21%607
ROLAND DG CORPORATION-14.04%296