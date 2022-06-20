Nidec Chaun Choung Technology : Members of remuneration committee are appointed.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/20
2.Name of the functional committees: Remuneration committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Ya-Ping Chiang, William HSU, Ching-Pei HUANG
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Ya-Ping Chiang, Independent Director and member of remuneration committee
of the Company
William HSU, Independent Director and member of remuneration committee of
the Company
Ching-Pei HUANG, Accountant of CSCPA, member of remuneration committee
5.Name of the new position holder:
William HSU, Wen-Yeu WANG,Alex LIEN,Chien-Hung CHOU
6.Resume of the new position holder:
William HSU, Independent Director and member of remuneration committee of
the Company
Wen-Yeu WANG, Independent Director of the Company
Alex LIEN, Independent Director of the Company
Chien-Hung CHOU, Independent Director of the Company
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change: Re-election for term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/01/29 to 2022/01/28
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/20
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None