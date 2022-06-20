Nidec Chaun Choung Technology : Members of remuneration committee are appointed.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/20 2.Name of the functional committees: Remuneration committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Ya-Ping Chiang, William HSU, Ching-Pei HUANG 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Ya-Ping Chiang, Independent Director and member of remuneration committee of the Company William HSU, Independent Director and member of remuneration committee of the Company Ching-Pei HUANG, Accountant of CSCPA, member of remuneration committee 5.Name of the new position holder: William HSU, Wen-Yeu WANG,Alex LIEN,Chien-Hung CHOU 6.Resume of the new position holder: William HSU, Independent Director and member of remuneration committee of the Company Wen-Yeu WANG, Independent Director of the Company Alex LIEN, Independent Director of the Company Chien-Hung CHOU, Independent Director of the Company 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change: Re-election for term expired 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/01/29 to 2022/01/28 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/20 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None