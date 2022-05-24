Subject:Announcement of the change of representative of
legal person director on behalf of major subsidiary NCSI
Date of events
2022/05/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/24
2.Name of legal person:Globe Star Enterprise Limited
3.Name of the previous position holder:Mr. KiMURA YUJI,
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
General manager of Nidec Cyunxiang High-Tech（Chongqing）Co.,Ltd
5.Name of the new position holder:Mr. TAKASAWA SINJI,
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Manager of Chairman Office of Futjitsu Elevator Co., Ltd
7.Reason for the change:The previous director will retire
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/01~2022/05/31
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/01
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
NCSI is Nidec Cyunsiang High-Tech
(Chongqing) Co., Ltd, 100% held subsidiary of Nidec Chaun-Choung
Technology Corporation.
Nidec Chaun Choung Technology Corporation published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 11:08:04 UTC.