Subject:Announcement of the change of representative of legal person director on behalf of major subsidiary NCSI

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/24 2.Name of legal person:Globe Star Enterprise Limited 3.Name of the previous position holder:Mr. KiMURA YUJI, 4.Resume of the previous position holder: General manager of Nidec Cyunxiang High-Tech（Chongqing）Co.,Ltd 5.Name of the new position holder:Mr. TAKASAWA SINJI, 6.Resume of the new position holder: Manager of Chairman Office of Futjitsu Elevator Co., Ltd 7.Reason for the change:The previous director will retire 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/01~2022/05/31 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/01 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: NCSI is Nidec Cyunsiang High-Tech (Chongqing) Co., Ltd, 100% held subsidiary of Nidec Chaun-Choung Technology Corporation.