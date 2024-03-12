March 12, 2024 at 04:22 am EDT

-- Japan's Nidec and private-equity firm KPS Capital Partners are competing to acquire Siemens's Innomotics large motors business in a deal that could fetch around 3 billion euros ($3.28 billion), Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

-- Electric-motor manufacturer Nidec and KPS Capital Partners have been invited to make second-round bids, Bloomberg reports.

-- Siemens declined to comment when approached by Dow Jones Newswires. Nidec and KPS Capital Partners didn't immediately respond requests for comment.

Full story: https://shorturl.at/uBMUV

Write to Nina Kienle at nina.kienle@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-24 0421ET