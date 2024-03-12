Japan's Nidec, KPS compete for Siemens's Innomotics unit, Bloomberg News reports
March 11, 2024 at 09:54 pm EDT
March 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nidec Corp and
U.S.-based private equity firm KPS Capital Partners are
competing to acquire Siemens AG's Innomotics large
motors business, which could fetch about 3 billion euros ($3.28
billion) in a sale, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
($1 = 0.9149 euros)
(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Nidec Corporation specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of small precision motors and automotive and appliance components. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- appliances, air-conditioning and industrial equipment motors (40.5%);
- small precision motors (21.9%): pin motors for hard drives, fan motors, vibrating motors, brush motors and motor applications, etc. ;
- automotive components (21.3%);
- machines (12.1%): industrial robots, card readers, test systems, presses and power transmission drives, etc. ;
- electronic and optical components (3.9%): switches, trimmer potentiometers, lens units and camera shutters, etc. ;
- other (0.3%).
The net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (17.8%), China (26.7%), the United States (21.6%), Germany (6.1%), Italy (5.5%), Thailand (5.2%) and other (17.1%).