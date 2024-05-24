TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor manufacturer Nidec Corp revised down two years of operating profit by about $67 million on Friday after determining that some sales were "recorded in an inflated manner" at a subsidiary.

Nidec said it had amended its financial results for the year ended in March 2023 and the year that ended in March 2024, after finding errors in its consolidation adjustment at subsidiary Nidec Drive Technology.

It said its operating profit was 10.1 billion yen ($64.33 million), or about 10%, lower than originally stated for the business year that finished in March 2023 and was 307 million yen lower than originally stated for the one that just ended.

Nidec said it decided to amend its results after discussions with its auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Japan.

"We sincerely apologize for the considerable inconvenience caused to our shareholders, investors, business partners, and all the stakeholders," it said in a statement.

($1 = 157.0100 yen)

(Reporting by David Dolan and Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Goodman and Susan Fenton)