TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japanese parts maker Nidec selected on Wednesday an automotive motor unit executive as its new president and CEO, putting him in line to eventually take over as chairman from the firm's 79-year-old founder Shigenobu Nagamori.

In a statement, Nidec said the executive general manager of its automotive motor and electronic control business unit, Mitsuya Kishida, will become president and CEO effective April 1.

Nagamori will on that date become executive chairman, serving for up to four years, while relinquishing his current roles of chairman and CEO.

Incumbent President Hiroshi Kobe will become the company's new chairman, and also serve for up to four years, the company said.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill)