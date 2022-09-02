Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nidec Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6594   JP3734800000

NIDEC CORPORATION

(6594)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-02 am EDT
9019.00 JPY   +0.12%
02:37aJapan's Nidec says chief operating officer Seki to step down
RE
09/01Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase
AQ
08/30FREYR Battery Shares Rise 9% After Expanded Sales Pact and JV With Nidec
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Japan's Nidec says chief operating officer Seki to step down

09/02/2022 | 02:37am EDT
TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Jun Seki, the president and chief operations officer of Nidec Corp, will resign with effect from Friday, taking responsibility for worsening business performance, the Japanese electric motor company said.

He will be replaced by the vice chairman, Hiroshi Kobe, from Saturday, the company added in its statement.

The departure adds to uncertainty at the company as the task of finding a successor for the chairman and current chief executive, Shigenobu Nagamori, who turned 78 last month, has been a challenge for some years.

Nagamori, who founded Nidec in 1973, recruited Seki, a former Nissan Motor Co executive, in 2020 to help Nidec's effort to become a major player in components for next-generation automobiles.

Seki succeded Nagamori as chief executive in June 2021, but the latter returned to the position less than a year later in April, expressing dissatisfaction with business performance and falling stock prices. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIDEC CORPORATION 0.12% 9019 Delayed Quote.-33.37%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -1.35% 539.6 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 188 B 15 638 M 15 638 M
Net income 2023 167 B 1 193 M 1 193 M
Net Debt 2023 356 B 2 543 M 2 543 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,9x
Yield 2023 0,82%
Capitalization 5 180 B 37 019 M 37 019 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
EV / Sales 2024 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 114 371
Free-Float 83,0%
