Japan's Nidec says chief operating officer Seki to step down

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Jun Seki, the president and chief
operations officer of Nidec Corp, will resign with
effect from Friday, taking responsibility for worsening business
performance, the Japanese electric motor company said.
He will be replaced by the vice chairman, Hiroshi Kobe, from
Saturday, the company added in its statement.
The departure adds to uncertainty at the company as the task
of finding a successor for the chairman and current chief
executive, Shigenobu Nagamori, who turned 78 last month, has
been a challenge for some years.
Nagamori, who founded Nidec in 1973, recruited Seki, a
former Nissan Motor Co executive, in 2020 to help
Nidec's effort to become a major player in components for
next-generation automobiles.
Seki succeded Nagamori as chief executive in June 2021, but
the latter returned to the position less than a year later in
April, expressing dissatisfaction with business performance and
falling stock prices.
