  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nidec Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6594   JP3734800000

NIDEC CORPORATION

(6594)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:39 2022-10-25 am EDT
8335.00 JPY   +4.65%
Japanese stocks rise on boost from Nidec on strong earnings

10/24/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday as earnings season started, with investors hopeful that electric motor maker Nidec Corp's strong results could be a positive sign for other companies that might stand to benefit from a weakened yen.

The Nikkei share average opened up 0.51% and extended gains to 0.84% by the midday break.

The broader Topix index gained 0.81%.

Nidec was the Nikkei's best performer, jumping 4.76%, after reporting record second-quarter operating profits, helped in part by the yen's decline.

The Japanese currency has fallen more than 20% against the U.S. dollar this year, with 6% of that coming in the July-September quarter.

"Nidec's earnings were welcomed by the market," Nomura Securities equities strategist Kazuo Kamitani told reporters.

"With the effect of the weak yen at record highs and the solid growth in electronic vehicle sales, we can't say this will have a big influence on the entire market, but it should help firm expectations for upcoming earnings reports."

Shares in Nidec are down more than 38% this year, compared to the Nikkei's 5.53% fall. The company has been embroiled in management turmoil this year, with its former chief executive officer leaving the company last month after receiving a demotion in April.

"The results this time were not to my satisfaction yet, but the business performance is already on the way to recovery," said company founder and returning CEO Shigenobu Nagamori after the earnings release.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd was the Nikkei's biggest decliner, falling 3.18% despite reporting a 35.7% year-on-year increase in operating profit for the nine months ended Sept. 30.

Each of the Nikkei's 11 sectors advanced, with energy and technology leading gains. Of the index's 225 constituents, 203 rose while 19 fell and three traded flat.

The Topix index's 33 industrial sectors also all gained. (Reporting by Sam Byford; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD -3.30% 3402 Delayed Quote.-4.39%
NIDEC CORPORATION 4.66% 8335 Delayed Quote.-42.75%
NIKKEI 225 0.31% 26974.9 Real-time Quote.-6.60%
TOPIX INDEX 1.21% 1909.6 Delayed Quote.-5.54%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 202 B 14 795 M 14 795 M
Net income 2023 169 B 1 133 M 1 133 M
Net Debt 2023 398 B 2 673 M 2 673 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,5x
Yield 2023 0,90%
Capitalization 4 578 B 30 760 M 30 760 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
EV / Sales 2024 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 114 371
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart NIDEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nidec Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIDEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 7 965,00 JPY
Average target price 10 963,16 JPY
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shigenobu Nagamori Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Seki Deputy Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Akinobu Samura Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Maki Okajima Executive Officer & Head-Information Systems
Takashi Omuraa Deputy Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIDEC CORPORATION-42.75%30 022
KEYENCE CORPORATION-33.70%78 431
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-27.28%68 285
EATON CORPORATION PLC-19.38%55 495
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-10.55%49 173
WEG S.A.6.73%28 428