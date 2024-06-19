FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nidec Corporation

Released on June 19, 2024

Announcement Regarding Material Weakness

About Nidec's Internal Control Over Its Financial Reporting and Its Corrective Actions Implemented

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the "Company") announces today that the Company has stated in the internal control report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, submitted on June 19, 2024 to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in accordance with Article 24-4-4(1)of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, that the Company has identified a material weakness and that the Company's internal control over financial reporting is not effective, as described below. The contents of Section 1, "Details of the material weakness" below are the same as the amended internal control report issued on May 24, 2024 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023; however, as the measures have been afterwards implemented to correct and prevent the recurrence of the material weakness, the aforementioned measures are described in Section 3, "Correction policy for the material weakness," herein.