Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced differences between its financial forecast for the six months ended September 30, 2023 (previously announced on April 24, 2023) and the actual financial results released today.

The details are as follows: Differences between Projected and Actual Financial Results for Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 (IFRS) From April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023 (Millions of yen, except for per share amounts and percentages) For the six months ended September 30, 2023 (Reference)

For the six months

ended September 30, 2022 Previous

forecast (April 24, 2023) Actual Change (amount) Change (percent) Net sales 1,000,000 1,160,662 160,662 16.1% 1,130,767 Operating profit 100,000 115,782 15,782 15.8% 96,368 Profit before income taxes 95,000 145,359 50,359 53.0% 118,375 Profit attributable to

owners of the parent 74,000 106,081 32,081 43.4% 86,649 Earnings per share

attributable to owners of

the parent-Basic 128.79 184.62 - - 150.31

Factors behind the differences between projected and actual six months results

The Company’s consolidated net sales and operating profit for the six months ended September 30, 2023 exceeded the previous forecast (announced on April 24, 2023). This is because the yen depreciated more than expected against both the US dollar and the euro, and the Company improved sales amount, price and cost. Profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent also exceeded the forecast after posting foreign currency gain of approx. 26 billion yen.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231022214662/en/