Nidec Corporation (TOKYO:6594) (OTC US:NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023.
The highlights are as follows:
- First half net sales stood at a record high of ¥1,160.7 billion, 2.6% higher Y/Y.
- First half operating profit increased 20.1% Y/Y to ¥115.8 billion, marking a record high.
- First half profit before income taxes increased 22.8 % Y/Y to ¥145.4 billion. Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 22.4% Y/Y to ¥106.1 billion. Both stood at record highs.
- EPS: ¥184.62 (basic and diluted)
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages
Six months ended
September 30,
Increase (Decrease)
%
Three months ended
September 30,
Increase (Decrease)%
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net sales--------------------------------------------------------------------------
1,160,662
1,130,767
2.6%
594,607
590,398
0.7%
Operating profit------------------------------------------------------------------
115,782
96,368
20.1%
55,630
51,708
7.6%
Ratio of operating profit to net sales---------------------------------------
10.0%
8.5%
-
9.4%
8.8%
-
Profit before income taxes-----------------------------------------------------
145,359
118,375
22.8%
59,278
61,386
(3.4)%
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales-------------------------
12.5%
10.5%
-
10.0%
10.4%
-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent----------------------------------
106,081
86,649
22.4%
42,040
45,328
(7.3)%
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales------------------------------------------------------------
9.1%
7.7%
-
7.1 %
7.7 %
-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
184.62
150.31
-
73.16
78.83
-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
184.62
150.31
-
73.16
78.83
-
Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2023/news1023-02/
A webcast (audio-only) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023 is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. JST on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TOKYO:6594) (OTC US:NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the six months ended September 30, 2023, 17.8% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 24.3% by automotive products; 41.3% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 12.6% by machinery; 3.7% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231022051168/en/