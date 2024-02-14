*The above changes to Chairman and President will place Mr. Shigenobu Nagamori in the position of serving as a Founder, Executive Chairman and a Representative Director for up to four years. In addition to the roles of passing down his philosophy as Nidec’s founder and further enhancing the Company’s centripetal force as a global business group, Mr. Nagamori will utilize his decades-long experience in the area of M&A - an element that supports the Nidec Group’s growth - to continue to engage in corporate acquisition. Mr. Hiroshi Kobe will serve as a Member of the Board of Director and Chairman for up to four years, during which he will help the new President win the hearts and minds of the Nidec Group’s employees in the transition to the new management, while working as a liaison between the group and the President to lay out its new executive management.