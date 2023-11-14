Nidec Corporation (the “Tender Offeror”) decided on September 13, 2023 to acquire, through a tender offer in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (Act No. 25 of 1948, as amended, the “Act”) and related laws and regulations (the “Tender Offer”), the common shares (the “Target Company Shares”) issued by Takisawa Machine Tool Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 6121. The “Target Company”), which are listed on the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (the “Tokyo Stock Exchange”), and launched the Tender Offer on September 14, 2023. The Tender Offeror today announced that the Tender Offer had ended on November 13, 2023.

Please see Nidec’s website for more information. https://www.nidec.com/en/corporate/news/2023/news1114-01/

