  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nidec Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6594   JP3734800000

NIDEC CORPORATION

(6594)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-03 am EDT
6870.00 JPY   +0.37%
02:31aNidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase
BU
03/31Nidec Copal Electronics Completes the Acquisition of the Shares of Midori Precisions
BU
03/30NIDEC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase

04/03/2023 | 02:31am EDT
(Repurchase of own shares, pursuant to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of Item 1 of Article 459 (1) of the Companies Act of Japan)

Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced the status of the Company’s own share repurchase under its ongoing repurchase plan resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 24, 2023, pursuant to Item 1 of Article 459 (1) of the Companies Act of Japan.

Details of Share Repurchase

  1. Period of own share repurchase: From March 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023
  2. Class of shares: Common stock
  3. Number of own shares repurchased: 290,000
  4. Total repurchase amount: 1,853,416,800 yen

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of trade date.

Reference

A) Details of the share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors on January 24, 2023:

  1. Class of shares: Common stock
  2. Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 5,000,000 shares
    (0.87% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)
  3. Total repurchasable amount: 35 billion yen
  4. Period of repurchase: From January 25, 2023 through January 24, 2024

B) Total number and yen amount of own shares repurchased from January 25, 2023 through March 31, 2023, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:

  1. Total number of own shares repurchased: 1,020,000
  2. Total repurchase amount: 6,882,558,300 yen

 


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NIDEC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 214 B 16 655 M 16 655 M
Net income 2023 102 B 766 M 766 M
Net Debt 2023 427 B 3 209 M 3 209 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,6x
Yield 2023 1,02%
Capitalization 3 934 B 29 595 M 29 595 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
EV / Sales 2024 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 114 371
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart NIDEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nidec Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIDEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 6 845,00 JPY
Average target price 9 375,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shigenobu Nagamori Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Kobe President, COO & Representative Director
Akinobu Samura Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Maki Okajima Executive Officer & Head-Information Systems
Takashi Omuraa Deputy Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIDEC CORPORATION0.09%29 595
KEYENCE CORPORATION25.34%117 583
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE17.56%92 887
EATON CORPORATION PLC9.17%68 281
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-9.29%49 792
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)37.59%41 819
