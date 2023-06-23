Cover [Document Filed] Annual Securities Report ("Yukashoken Hokokusho") [Applicable Law] Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan [Filed with] Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau [Filing Date] June 21, 2023 [Fiscal Year] The 50th Business Term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) [Company Name] Nidec Kabushiki Kaisha [Company Name in English] NIDEC CORPORATION [Title and Name of Representative] Hiroshi Kobe, Representative Director and President [Address of Head Office] 338 Kuzetonoshiro-cho,Minami-ku, Kyoto [Phone No.] 075-935-6200 [Contact Person] Akinobu Samura, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer [Contact Address] 338 Kuzetonoshiro-cho,Minami-ku, Kyoto [Phone No.] 075-935-6200 [Contact Person] Akinobu Samura, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer [Place Where Available for Public Inspection] Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (2-1, Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

This is an English translation of the Annual Securities Report filed with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau via Electronic Disclosure for Investors' NETwork ("EDINET") pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

"Part I Information on the Company, II. Business Overview, 2. Risk Factors, 5.Risks for foreign investors" is only included in this English translation of the Annual Securities Report and not included in the original report.

Certain information in "Part I. Information on the Company, V. Consolidated Financial Statements and Other Information" in this document incorporates financial statements prepared in conformity with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board instead of the English translation of the Annual Securities Report.

The translation of the Independent Auditors' Report for the original Annual Securities Report is included at the end of this document.

In this document, the terms "we", "us", "our" and "NIDEC" refer to Nidec Corporation and consolidated subsidiaries or, as the context may require, Nidec Corporation on a non-consolidated basis and the "Company" refers to Nidec Corporation on a non- consolidated basis.

References in this document to the "Financial Instruments and Exchange Act" are to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and other laws and regulations amending and/or supplementing the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

References in this document to the "Companies Act" are to the Companies Act of Japan and other laws and regulations amending and/or supplementing the Companies Act of Japan.