[Translation]
Annual Securities Report
(The 50th Business Term)
From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023
NIDEC CORPORATION
Cover
[Document Filed]
Annual Securities Report ("Yukashoken Hokokusho")
[Applicable Law]
Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan
[Filed with]
Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau
[Filing Date]
June 21, 2023
[Fiscal Year]
The 50th Business Term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
[Company Name]
Nidec Kabushiki Kaisha
[Company Name in English]
NIDEC CORPORATION
[Title and Name of Representative]
Hiroshi Kobe, Representative Director and President
[Address of Head Office]
338 Kuzetonoshiro-cho,Minami-ku, Kyoto
[Phone No.]
075-935-6200
[Contact Person]
Akinobu Samura, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
[Place Where Available for Public Inspection]
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
(2-1, Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
This is an English translation of the Annual Securities Report filed with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau via Electronic Disclosure for Investors' NETwork ("EDINET") pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.
"Part I Information on the Company, II. Business Overview, 2. Risk Factors, 5.Risks for foreign investors" is only included in this English translation of the Annual Securities Report and not included in the original report.
Certain information in "Part I. Information on the Company, V. Consolidated Financial Statements and Other Information" in this document incorporates financial statements prepared in conformity with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board instead of the English translation of the Annual Securities Report.
The translation of the Independent Auditors' Report for the original Annual Securities Report is included at the end of this document.
In this document, the terms "we", "us", "our" and "NIDEC" refer to Nidec Corporation and consolidated subsidiaries or, as the context may require, Nidec Corporation on a non-consolidated basis and the "Company" refers to Nidec Corporation on a non- consolidated basis.
References in this document to the "Financial Instruments and Exchange Act" are to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and other laws and regulations amending and/or supplementing the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.
References in this document to the "Companies Act" are to the Companies Act of Japan and other laws and regulations amending and/or supplementing the Companies Act of Japan.
1
Part I Information on the Company
I. Overview of the Company
1. Key Financial Data
(1) Consolidated financial data, etc.
(Yen in millions, unless otherwise stated)
Fiscal year
IFRS
46th
47th
48th
49th
50th
business term
business term
business term
business term
business term
Year end
March 2019
March 2020
March 2021
March 2022
March 2023
Net sales
1,475,436
1,534,800
1,618,064
1,918,174
2,242,824
Profit before income taxes
129,830
105,160
152,937
170,032
120,593
Profit attributable to owners of the
109,960
58,459
121,945
135,759
45,003
parent
Comprehensive income attributable to
118,441
4,552
192,671
291,328
153,845
owners of the parent
Total equity attributable to
996,795
947,290
1,096,020
1,292,241
1,354,505
owners of the parent
Total assets
1,884,008
2,122,493
2,256,024
2,678,483
2,872,591
Total equity per share attributable to
1,693.54
1,617.21
1,871.20
2,227.00
2,356.66
owners of the parent (yen)
Earnings per share attributable to
186.49
99.37
208.19
232.40
78.19
owners of the parent - basic (yen)
Earnings per share attributable to
-
-
-
-
-
owners of the parent - diluted (yen)
Ratio of total equity attributable to
52.9
44.6
48.6
48.2
47.2
owners of the parent to total assets (%)
Profit ratio of total equity attributable
11.4
6.0
11.9
11.4
3.4
to owners of the parent (%)
Price earnings ratio (times)
37.6
56.4
64.5
41.8
83.8
Net cash provided by operating
170,233
168,049
219,156
94,994
143,485
activities
Net cash used in investing activities
(160,844)
(311,513)
(100,568)
(112,597)
(164,943)
Net cash provided by (used in)
(32,683)
128,546
(136,191)
(64,393)
(19,238)
financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
242,267
206,986
219,524
199,655
186,098
year
Number of employees
108,906
117,206
112,551
114,371
106,592
[Separately, average number of
[28,885]
[27,963]
[23,635]
[27,977]
[21,410]
temporary employees]
(Notes) 1. Consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
- Figures shown in yen in millions are rounded to the nearest million.
- "Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent - basic" and "Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent - diluted" have been calculated based on figures of "Profit attributable to owners of the parent".
- Since the Company's shares held by the BIP (Board Incentive Plan) Trust and the ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) Trust were treated as treasury stock, in the calculation of "Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent - basic" and "Total equity per share attributable to owners of the parent", the number of the aforementioned shares is deducted from the average total number of the Company's shares issued during each fiscal year as well as the total number of shares issued as of the end of each fiscal year.
- "Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent - diluted" are not presented because there were no securities with dilutive effect outstanding through these business terms.
2
- NIDEC has finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combinations in the year ended March 31, 2023. As a result, figures for the year ended March 31, 2022 reflect the revision of the initial allocated amounts of acquisition cost as NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combinations.
- NIDEC implemented a two-for-one common stock split, effective April 1, 2020. Earnings per share was calculated on the assumption that the relevant stock split had been implemented at the beginning of the 46th business term.
3
