Nidec : Half-year Ended September 30, 2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields English translation Financial Statements Summary for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 [IFRS](Consolidated) Company name: NIDEC CORPORATION URL https://www.nidec.com/en/ October 26, 2020 Stock listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange - First Section Code number: 6594 Representative: Shigenobu Nagamori, Representative Director, Chairman and CEO Information on contact: Masahiro Nagayasu, General Manager of the Investor Relations & CSR Promotion Department Tel: +81-75-935-6140 ir@nidec.com Scheduled date of filing of Japanese quarterly report: November 12, 2020 Scheduled date of dividend payable: December 1, 2020 Supplemental materials for quarterly results: Yes Quarterly earning presentation held: Yes (Amount Unit: Yen in Millions, unless otherwise indicated) (Amounts are rounded to nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the six months ended September 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Percentage represents year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Profit before Profit attributable to Comprehensive income taxes owners of the parent income for the period For the six months ended % % % % % 751,794 0.1 69,180 12.0 66,005 4.2 48,783 79.2 40,554 - September 30, 2020 For the six months ended 751,277 - 61,787 - 63,330 - 27,227 - (23,098) - September 30, 2019 Earnings per share attributable to Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic (Yen) owners of the parent-diluted (Yen) For the six months ended September 30, 2020 83.28 - For the six months ended September 30, 2019 46.26 - (Notes) 1. "Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic" and "Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-diluted" have been calculated based on figures of "Profit attributable to owners of the parent". NIDEC finalized a part or all of the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination in the six months ended September 30, 2020. Condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price as NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination. From the three months ended June 30, 2019, the business of compressor for refrigerator of Secop has been classified as discontinued operations. As a result, the amounts of net sales, operating profit and profit before income taxes no longer include discontinued operations, presenting only the amounts for continuing operations. NIDEC implemented a two-for-one common stock split, effective April 1, 2020. Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic and Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-diluted were calculated on the assumption that the relevant stock split had been implemented at the beginning of the year ended March 31, 2020. Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Total equity Total equity attributable to Ratio of total equity attributable to owners of the parent owners of the parent to total assets % As of September 30, 2020 2,078,544 985,577 966,604 46.5 As of March 31, 2020 2,122,493 967,633 947,290 44.6 2. Dividends Dividends per share (Yen) 1st quarter end 2nd quarter end 3rd quarter end Fiscal year end Total Year ended March 31, 2020 - 55.00 - 60.00 115.00 Year ending March 31, 2021 - 30.00 Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast) - 30.00 60.00 (Notes) 1. Revision of previously announced dividend targets during this reporting period: None 2. NIDEC implemented a two-for-one common stock split, effective April 1, 2020. However, the actual amounts of dividends for the year ended March 31, 2020 have not been retroactively adjusted and are shown on a pre-stock split basis. 3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Performance for the Year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (Percentage represents year-on-year changes) Profit before Profit attributable to Earnings per share Net sales Operating profit attributable to owners income taxes owners of the parent of the parent-basic % % % % (Yen) Fiscal year end 1,550,000 1.0 140,000 29.0 136,000 29.3 105,000 79.6 179.26 (Note) Revision of the previously announced financial performance forecast during this reporting period: Yes Notes (1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during This Period (changes in "specified subsidiaries" (tokutei kogaisha) resulting in the change in scope of consolidation) : None (2) Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates: 1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS : None 2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons : None 3. Changes in accounting estimates : None Number of Shares Issued (Ordinary Shares) 1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock): As of September 30, 2020: 596,284,468 As of March 31, 2020: 596,284,468 2. Number of treasury stock at the end of the period: As of September 30, 2020: 10,551,320 As of March 31, 2020: 10,530,534 3. Weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the period: For the six months ended September 30, 2020: 585,733,592 For the six months ended September 30, 2019: 588,587,131 (Note) NIDEC implemented a two-for-one common stock split, effective April 1, 2020. Number of shares issued (ordinary shares) was calculated on the assumption that the relevant stock split had been implemented at the beginning of the year ended March 31, 2020. *This quarterly report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or an auditing firm. *Explanation for appropriate use of forecast and other notes Forward-looking statements, such as forecast of consolidated financial performance, stated in this document are based on information currently possessed by NIDEC or certain assumptions that NIDEC has deemed as rational. NIDEC cannot make any assurances that the contents mentioned in these forward-looking statements will ever materialize. Actual financial performance could be significantly different from NIDEC's expectations as a result of various factors. For the assumptions used and other notes, please refer to "1. Overview of Operating Results, Etc. (3). Explanation Regarding Future Forecast Information of Consolidated Financial Results" on page 12. In this document, the terms "we", "us", "our" and "NIDEC" refer to Nidec Corporation and consolidated subsidiaries or, as the context may require, Nidec Corporation on a non-consolidated basis. NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination in the six months ended September 30, 2020. Condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price as NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination. From the three months ended June 30, 2019, the business of compressor for refrigerator of Secop has been classified as discontinued operations. As a result, the amounts of net sales, operating profit and profit before income taxes no longer include discontinued operations, presenting only the amounts for continuing operations. Investor presentation materials relating to our financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2020 are expected to be published on our corporate website on October 26, 2020. 1. Overview of Operating Results, Etc. (1) Overview of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 1. Overview of Business Environment for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 During the six months ended September 30, 2020, the global economy saw the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s World Economic Outlook (WEO) forecasting a negative growth of 4.4% in 2020 due to the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, an upward revision of 0.8 points from June. Although the extent of deterioration has narrowed due to a huge financial stimulus, it is significantly worse than in 2009 (down 0.1%) during the global financial crisis. Major countries have launched huge fiscal stimulus measures of 12 trillion dollars in total, and the global economy is returning to a recovery trajectory from the July- September period, but the recovery process is expected to be slow as huge public and private debt constrains economic growth. According to WEO, the U.S. hastened to restart its economy, so the number of infected people is the largest in the world, but the economy is expected to recover faster than expected. Meanwhile China is expected to grow by 1.9%, the only country expected to witness a positive growth in 2020. In Japan, an increase in the number of infected people is relatively restrained, and the growth rate in 2020 is -5.3%, which is revised upward by 0.5 points from the forecast as of June, but it is still expected to grow at the same level as in 2009 (down 5.4%) immediately after the global financial crisis. 1 2. Consolidated Operating Results Consolidated Operating Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 ("this six-month period"), Compared to the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 ("the same period of the prior year") (Yen in millions) For the six months ended September 30, Increase or Ratio of change decrease 2019 2020 Net sales 751,277 751,794 517 0.1% Operating profit 61,787 69,180 7,393 12.0% Operating profit ratio 8.2 % 9.2% - - Profit before income taxes 63,330 66,005 2,675 4.2% Profit for the period from continuing operations 48,371 49,438 1,067 2.2% Loss for the period from discontinued operations (19,955) (99) 19,856 - Profit attributable to owners of the parent 27,227 48,783 21,556 79.2% Consolidated net sales from continuing operations increased 0.1% to ¥751,794 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year. Operating profit increased 12.0% to ¥69,180 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year mainly due to thorough manufacturing cost improvement, fixed cost rationalization, and others through WPR4 Project. Profit before income taxes increased 4.2% to ¥66,005 million and profit for the period from continuing operations increased 2.2% to ¥49,438 million compared to the same period of the prior year, respectively. Profit attributable to owners of the parent, including loss for the period from discontinued operations, increased 79.2% to ¥48,783 million, due to the loss related to sales of the business of compressor for refrigerator of Secop and others of the prior year. The average exchange rate between the Japanese yen and the U.S. dollar for this six-month period was ¥106.92 to the U.S. dollar, which reflected an approximately 2% appreciation of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar, compared to the same period of the prior year. The average exchange rate between the Japanese yen and the Euro for this six-month period was ¥121.30 to the Euro, which reflected a slight appreciation of the Japanese yen against the Euro, compared to the same period of the prior year. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a negative effect on net sales by approximately ¥9,300 million and on operating profit by approximately ¥400 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year. NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination in the six months ended September 30, 2020. Condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements for the six months ended September 30, 2019 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price as NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination. From the three months ended June 30, 2019, the business of compressor for refrigerator of Secop has been classified as discontinued operations. As a result, the amounts of net sales, operating profit and profit before income taxes no longer include discontinued operations, presenting only the amounts for continuing operations. 2 Operating Results by Product Category for This Six-Month Period Compared to the Same Period of the Previous Year Small precision motors (Yen in millions) For the six months ended September 30, Increase or decrease Ratio of change 2019 2020 Net sales to external customers 219,810 223,462 3,652 1.7% Spindle motors for hard disk 77,614 84,206 6,592 8.5% drives (HDDs) Other small precision motors 142,196 139,256 (2,940) (2.1)% Operating profit 24,989 33,099 8,110 32.5% Operating profit ratio 11.4% 14.8% - - Net sales of this category increased 1.7% to ¥223,462 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a negative effect on net sales of this category by approximately ¥2,500 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year. Net sales of spindle motors for HDDs increased 8.5% to ¥84,206 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year. The number of units sold of spindle motors for HDDs decreased approximately 10.2% compared to the same period of the prior year, but the sales increased due to strong sales of HDD motors for data centers and others. Net sales of other small precision motors decreased 2.1% to ¥139,256 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year. Operating profit of this category increased 32.5% to ¥33,099 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year, mainly due to thorough manufacturing cost improvement and others. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a negative effect on operating profit of this category by approximately ¥300 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year. Automotive products (Yen in millions) For the six months ended September 30, Increase or decrease Ratio of change 2019 2020 Net sales to external customers 150,832 149,135 (1,697) (1.1)% Operating profit 13,582 4,397 (9,185) (67.6)% Operating profit ratio 9.0% 2.9% - - Net sales of this category decreased 1.1% to ¥149,135 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the previous year. This decrease was due to significant decrease in sales of actuator products of Nidec Motors & Actuators and control valves of Nidec Tosok Corporation and others, while the impact of the acquisition of OMRON Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a negative effect on net sales of this category by approximately ¥1,100 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the previous year. Operating profit of this category decreased 67.6% to ¥4,397 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the previous year, due to the continued inclusion of development costs for traction motor systems (E-Axle) and others, whose demand is expanding rapidly, while improving all manufacturing costs through WPR4 Project with our total efforts. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a positive effect on operating profit of this category by approximately ¥200 million for this six- month period compared to the same period of the previous year. 3 Appliance, commercial and industrial products (Yen in millions) For the six months ended September 30, Increase or decrease Ratio of change 2019 2020 Net sales to external customers 270,580 273,334 2,754 1.0% Operating profit 18,615 22,022 3,407 18.3% Operating profit ratio 6.9% 8.1% - - Net sales of this category increased 1.0% to ¥273,334 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year, primarily due to the impact of the acquisition of Embraco. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a negative effect on net sales of this category by approximately ¥4,200 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the previous year. Operating profit of this category increased 18.3% to ¥22,022 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the previous year, mainly due to manufacturing cost improvement and fixed cost rationalization. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a negative effect on operating profit of this category by ¥300 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the previous year. Machinery (Yen in millions) For the six months ended September 30, Increase or decrease Ratio of change 2019 2020 Net sales to external customers 76,980 74,650 (2,330) (3.0)% Operating profit 11,189 12,329 1,140 10.2% Operating profit ratio 14.5% 16.5% - - Net sales of this category decreased 3.0% to ¥74,650 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the previous year, due to lower sales in card readers and speed reducers and other factors. Operating profit of this category increased 10.2% to ¥12,329 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the previous year, due to the effect of manufacturing cost improvement and fixed cost rationalization, despite a decrease in profit due to the decrease in sales. Electronic and optical components (Yen in millions) For the six months ended September 30, Increase or decrease Ratio of change 2019 2020 Net sales to external customers 30,805 29,607 (1,198) (3.9)% Operating profit 2,388 3,317 929 38.9% Operating profit ratio 7.8% 11.2% - - Net sales of this category decreased 3.9% to ¥29,607 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the previous year. Operating profit of this category increased 38.9% to ¥3,317 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the previous year, due to manufacturing cost improvement. 4 Other products (Yen in millions) For the six months ended September 30, Increase or decrease Ratio of change 2019 2020 Net sales to external customers 2,270 1,606 (664) (29.3)% Operating profit 332 181 (151) (45.5)% Operating profit ratio 14.6% 11.3% - - Net sales of this category decreased 29.3% to ¥1,606 million and operating profit of this category decreased 45.5% to ¥181 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year. 5 Consolidated Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 ("2Q"), Compared to the Previous Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 ("1Q") (Yen in millions) For the three months ended Increase or decrease Ratio of change June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Net sales 336,876 414,918 78,042 23.2% Operating profit 27,793 41,387 13,594 48.9% Operating profit ratio 8.3% 10.0% - - Profit before income taxes 27,410 38,595 11,185 40.8% Profit for the period from continuing 20,461 28,977 8,516 41.6% operations Loss for the period from discontinued (74) (25) 49 - operations Profit attributable to owners of the parent 20,058 28,725 8,667 43.2% Consolidated net sales from continuing operations increased 23.2% to ¥414,918 million for 2Q compared to 1Q, renewing the highest record of the quarterly consolidated accounting period. Operating profit increased 48.9% to ¥41,387 million for 2Q compared to 1Q due to thorough manufacturing cost improvement, fixed cost rationalization, and others through WPR4 Project. The operating profit ratio recovered to double digits at 10.0%. Profit before income taxes increased 40.8% to ¥38,595 million and profit for the period from continuing operations increased 41.6% to ¥28,977 million for 2Q compared to 1Q. Profit attributable to owners of the parent, including loss for the period from discontinued operations, increased 43.2% to ¥28,725 million for 2Q compared to 1Q. The average exchange rate between the Japanese yen and the U.S. dollar for 2Q was ¥106.22 to the U.S. dollar, which reflected an approximately 1% appreciation of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar, compared to 1Q. The average exchange rate between the Japanese yen and the Euro for 2Q was ¥124.11 to the Euro, which reflected an approximately 5% depreciation of the Japanese yen against the Euro, compared to 1Q. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a negative effect on net sales by approximately ¥1,000 million and a negative effect on operating profit by approximately ¥500 million for 2Q compared to 1Q. NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination in the six months ended September 30, 2020. Condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2020 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price as NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination. From the three months ended June 30, 2019, the business of compressor for refrigerator of Secop has been classified as discontinued operations. As a result, the amounts of net sales, operating profit and profit before income taxes no longer include discontinued operations, presenting only the amounts for continuing operations. 6 Operating Results by Product Category for 2Q Compared to 1Q Small precision motors (Yen in millions) For the three months ended Increase or decrease Ratio of change June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Net sales to external customers 104,418 119,044 14,626 14.0% Spindle motors for hard disk 37,043 47,163 10,120 27.3% drives (HDDs) Other small precision motors 67,375 71,881 4,506 6.7% Operating profit 14,283 18,816 4,533 31.7% Operating profit ratio 13.7% 15.8% - - Net sales of this category increased 14.0% to ¥119,044 million and the impact of foreign exchange rates decreased sales by approximately ¥700 million for 2Q compared to 1Q. Net sales of spindle motors for HDDs increased 27.3% to ¥47,163 million for 2Q compared to 1Q. The number of units sold of spindle motors for HDDs increased approximately 25.4% for 2Q compared to 1Q. Net sales of other small precision motors increased 6.7% to ¥71,881 million for 2Q compared to 1Q. Operating profit of this category increased 31.7% to ¥18,816 million for 2Q compared to 1Q, due to the increase in sales and others. The impact of foreign exchange rates decreased operating profit by approximately ¥200 million for 2Q compared to 1Q. Automotive products (Yen in millions) For the three months ended Increase or decrease Ratio of change June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Net sales to external customers 56,797 92,338 35,541 62.6% Operating profit (loss) (258) 4,655 4,913 - Operating profit ratio (0.5)% 5.0% - - Net sales of this category increased 62.6% to ¥92,338 million for 2Q compared to 1Q, mainly due to an increase in sales of automotive electronics components and actuator products. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a positive effect on net sales of this category by approximately ¥900 million for 2Q compared to 1Q. Operating profit of this category increased ¥4,913 million to ¥4,655 million for 2Q compared to 1Q due to the improvement of all manufacturing costs through WPR4 project with our total efforts, while continually including development costs for traction motor system (E-Axle) and others, whose demand is expanding rapidly. Operating profit ratio of existing products other than traction motors recovered to double digits due to the increase in sales and manufacturing cost improvements through the WPR4 project. The fluctuations of the foreign exchange rates had a positive effect on operating profit of this category by approximately ¥200 million for 2Q compared to 1Q. 7 Appliance, commercial and industrial products (Yen in millions) For the three months ended Increase or decrease Ratio of change June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Net sales to external customers 125,096 148,238 23,142 18.5% Operating profit 8,967 13,055 4,088 45.6% Operating profit ratio 7.2% 8.8% - - Net sales of this category increased 18.5% to ¥148,238 million for 2Q compared to 1Q, mainly due to the recovery of global demand. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a negative effect on net sales of this category by approximately ¥1,000 million for 2Q compared to 1Q. Operating profit of this category increased 45.6% to ¥13,055 million for 2Q compared to 1Q, mainly due to an increasing sales, manufacturing cost improvement and fixed cost rationalization. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a negative effect on operating profit of this category by approximately ¥200 million for 2Q compared to 1Q. Machinery (Yen in millions) For the three months ended Increase or decrease Ratio of change June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Net sales to external customers 35,729 38,921 3,192 8.9% Operating profit 6,181 6,148 (33) (0.5)% Operating profit ratio 17.3% 15.8% - - Net sales of this category increased 8.9% to ¥38,921 million for 2Q compared to 1Q, mainly due to an increase in sales of LCD panel handling robots and others. Operating profit of this category decreased 0.5% to ¥6,148 million for 2Q compared to 1Q due to a deterioration in the product mix and other factors, despite an increase in profit due to the increase in sales. Electronic and optical components (Yen in millions) For the three months ended Increase or decrease Ratio of change June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Net sales to external customers 14,086 15,521 1,435 10.2% Operating profit 1,496 1,821 325 21.7% Operating profit ratio 10.6% 11.7% - - Net sales of this category increased 10.2% to ¥15,521 million for 2Q compared to 1Q and operating profit of this category increased 21.7% to ¥1,821 million for 2Q compared to 1Q, mainly due to an increasing sales. 8 Other products (Yen in millions) For the three months ended Increase or decrease Ratio of change June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Net sales to external customers 750 856 106 14.1% Operating profit 84 97 13 15.5% Operating profit ratio 11.2% 11.3% - - Net sales of this category increased 14.1% to ¥856 million for 2Q compared to 1Q and operating profit of this category increased 15.5% to ¥97 million for 2Q compared to 1Q. 9 (2) Financial Position (Yen in millions) As of March 31, 2020 As of September 30, Increase or 2020 decrease Total assets 2,122,493 2,078,544 (43,949) Total liabilities 1,154,860 1,092,967 (61,893) Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 947,290 966,604 19,314 Interest-bearing debt *1 599,951 577,944 (22,007) Net interest-bearing debt *2 392,965 402,090 9,125 Debt ratio (%) *3 28.3 27.8 (0.5) Debt to equity ratio ("D/E ratio") (times) *4 0.63 0.60 (0.03) Net D/E ratio (times) *5 0.41 0.42 0.01 Ratio of total equity attributable to owners of the parent to total 44.6 46.5 1.9 assets (%) *6 (Notes) *1. Interest-bearing debt: The sum of "short term borrowings", "long term debt due within one year" and "long term debt" on the consolidated statements of financial position *2. Net interest-bearing debt: Interest-bearing debt less "cash and cash equivalents" *3. Debt ratio: Interest-bearing debt divided by total assets *4. D/E ratio: Interest-bearing debt divided by total equity attributable to owners of the parent *5. Net D/E ratio: Net interest-bearing debt divided by total equity attributable to owners of the parent *6. Ratio of total equity attributable to owners of the parent to total assets: Total equity attributable to owners of the parent divided by total assets Total assets decreased ¥43,949 million to ¥2,078,544 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020. This was mainly due to decreases of ¥31,132 million in cash and cash equivalents, and ¥9,751 million in inventories. Total liabilities decreased ¥61,893 million to ¥1,092,967 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020. This was mainly due to decreases of ¥31,827 million in trade and other payables, and ¥22,007 million in interest-bearing debt. Specifically, short term borrowings decreased ¥11,242 million to ¥105,712 million, long term debt due within one year decreased ¥13,267 million to ¥98,607 million and long term debt increased ¥2,502 million to ¥373,625 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020. As a result, net interest-bearing debt increased to ¥402,090 million as of September 30, 2020 from ¥392,965 million as of March 31, 2020. The debt ratio that includes lease liabilities decreased to 27.8% as of September 30, 2020 from 28.3% as of March 31, 2020. The D/E ratio decreased to 0.60 times as of September 30, 2020 from 0.63 times as of March 31, 2020. The net D/E ratio increased to 0.42 times as of September 30, 2020 from 0.41 times as of March 31, 2020. Total equity attributable to owners of the parent increased ¥19,314 million to ¥966,604 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020. Ratio of total equity attributable to owners of the parent to total assets increased to 46.5% as of September 30, 2020 from 44.6% as of March 31, 2020. This was mainly due to an increase in retained earnings of ¥32,507 million, though there was a decrease in other components of equity of ¥9,419 million caused mainly by foreign currency translation adjustments. NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination in the six months ended September 30, 2020. Consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price as NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination. 10 Overview of Cash Flow (Yen in millions) For the six months ended September 30, Increase or decrease 2019 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities 73,848 76,114 2,266 Net cash used in investing activities (180,360) (52,287) 128,073 Free cash flow *1 (106,512) 23,827 130,339 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 74,157 (53,062) (127,219) (Note) *1. Free cash flow: The sum of "net cash provided by operating activities" and "net cash used in investing activities". Cash flows from operating activities for this six-month period came to a net cash inflow of ¥76,114 million. Compared to the same period of the prior year, the cash inflow from operating activities for this six-month period increased ¥2,266 million. This increase was mainly due to increases in profit for the period of ¥20,923 million and in inventories net changes year on year of ¥7,052 million. On the other hand, there was a decrease in loss from sales of discontinued operations of ¥18,282 million, and an increase in accounts receivable net changes year on year of ¥8,260 million. Cash flows from investing activities for this six-month period came to a net cash outflow of ¥52,287 million. Compared to the same period of the prior year, the net cash outflow from investing activities for this six-month period decreased ¥128,073 million mainly due to decreases in acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired of ¥106,740 million, and in additions to property, plant and equipment of ¥24,203 million. As a result, we had a positive free cash flow of ¥23,827 million for this six-month period, an increase of ¥130,339 million compared to a negative free cash flow of ¥106,512 million for the same period of the prior year. Cash flows from financing activities for this six-month period came to a net cash outflow of ¥53,062 million. Compared to the same period of the prior year, the net cash outflow from financing activities for this six-month period increased ¥127,219 million mainly due to a decrease in proceeds from issuance of bonds of ¥50,000 million, an increase of redemption of bonds of ¥35,000 million, and a decrease of short term borrowings net changes year on year of ¥35,906 million. As a result of the foregoing factors and the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the balance of cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020 decreased ¥31,132 million to ¥175,854 million from March 31, 2020. All the above amounts include discontinued operations. 11 (3) Explanation Regarding Future Forecast Information of Consolidated Financial Results Though the trend of the world economy is returning to a recovery trajectory by large-scale fiscal stimulus mainly in developed countries, it is expected that the unpredictable situation will continue due to the risk factors such as the spread of COVID-19 infection in the Americas, South Asia, Africa and others, the arrival of the second wave in Europe, deterioration of corporate performance, the U.S.-China tension, and the prospect of the U.S. presidential election. Under such an environment, as the business forecasts in the six months ended September 30, 2020 was stronger than our expectations underlying our previous forecasts announced on July 21, 2020, we are revising our business forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021. The forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021 described below are prepared based on an assumption that exchange rates are US$1 = ¥105 and €1 = ¥117. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Performance for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 Net sales ¥1,550,000 million (101.0% compared to the previous fiscal year) Operating profit ¥140,000 million (129.0% compared to the previous fiscal year) Profit before income taxes ¥136,000 million (129.3% compared to the previous fiscal year) Profit attributable to owners of the parent ¥105,000 million (179.6% compared to the previous fiscal year) (Notes) 1. Consolidated performance is based on IFRS. 2. The calculations for the conversion of Asian currencies into Japanese yen also used the exchange rates, US$1 = ¥105 and €1 = ¥117. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Forward-looking statements, such as forecast of consolidated financial performance, stated in this document are based on information currently possessed by NIDEC or certain assumptions that NIDEC has deemed as rational. NIDEC cannot make any assurances that the contents mentioned in these forward-looking statements will ever materialize. Actual financial performance could be significantly different from NIDEC's expectations as a result of various factors. 12 2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Other Information (1) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Yen in millions) As of March 31, 2020 As of September 30, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 206,986 175,854 Trade and other receivables 394,259 402,872 Other financial assets 913 2,619 Income tax receivables 12,885 9,231 Inventories 278,185 268,434 Other current assets 40,309 40,269 Total current assets 933,537 899,279 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 633,604 634,371 Goodwill 310,487 307,248 Intangible assets 191,653 189,327 Investments accounted for using the equity method 3,294 3,065 Other investments 14,479 15,071 Other financial assets 6,888 6,672 Deferred tax assets 18,274 13,624 Other non-current assets 10,277 9,887 Total non-current assets 1,188,956 1,179,265 Total assets 2,122,493 2,078,544 13 (Yen in millions) As of March 31, 2020 As of September 30, 2020 Liabilities Current liabilities Short term borrowings 116,954 105,712 Long term debt due within one year 111,874 98,607 Trade and other payables 345,193 313,366 Other financial liabilities 9,109 4,938 Income tax payables 18,726 17,572 Provisions 30,430 31,288 Other current liabilities 64,884 64,175 Total current liabilities 697,170 635,658 Non-current liabilities Long term debt 371,123 373,625 Other financial liabilities 4,085 1,948 Retirement benefit liabilities 31,077 31,514 Provisions 942 724 Deferred tax liabilities 45,830 44,530 Other non-current liabilities 4,633 4,968 Total non-current liabilities 457,690 457,309 Total liabilities 1,154,860 1,092,967 Equity Common stock 87,784 87,784 Additional paid-in capital 114,754 111,086 Retained earnings 924,293 956,800 Other components of equity (115,791) (125,210) Treasury stock (63,750) (63,856) Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 947,290 966,604 Non-controlling interests 20,343 18,973 Total equity 967,633 985,577 Total liabilities and equity 2,122,493 2,078,544 14 Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

and Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the six month ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Yen in millions) For the six months ended September 30, 2019 2020 Continuing operations Net Sales 751,277 751,794 Cost of sales (582,773) (585,079) Gross profit 168,504 166,715 Selling, general and administrative expenses (69,664) (66,293) Research and development expenses (37,053) (31,242) Operating profit 61,787 69,180 Financial income 6,050 2,230 Financial expenses (5,514) (3,202) Derivative gain (loss) (1,730) (620) Foreign exchange differences 3,530 (1,303) Share of net profit (loss) from associate accounting using the (793) (280) equity method Profit before income taxes 63,330 66,005 Income tax expenses (14,959) (16,567) Profit for the period from continuing operations 48,371 49,438 Discontinued operations Loss for the period from discontinued operations (19,955) (99) Profit for the period 28,416 49,339 Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent Non-controlling interests Profit for the period 27,22748,783 1,189556 28,41649,339 15 Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Yen in millions) For the six months ended September 30, 2019 2020 Profit for the period 28,416 49,339 Other comprehensive income, net of taxation Items that will not be reclassified to net profit or loss: Remeasurement of defined benefit plans (972) (21) Fair value movements on FVTOCI equity financial assets (8) 478 Items that may be reclassified to net profit or loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments (49,423) (13,363) Effective portion of net changes in fair value of cash flow hedges (1,115) 4,096 Fair value movements on FVTOCI debt financial assets 4 25 Total other comprehensive income for the period, net of taxation (51,514) (8,785) Comprehensive income for the period (23,098) 40,554 Comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent (22,868) 39,814 Non-controlling interests (230) 740 Comprehensive income for the period (23,098) 40,554 16 For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Yen in millions) For the three months ended September 30, 2019 2020 Continuing operations Net Sales 390,403 414,918 Cost of sales (301,628) (321,369) Gross profit 88,775 93,549 Selling, general and administrative expenses (36,221) (36,015) Research and development expenses (18,399) (16,147) Operating profit 34,155 41,387 Financial income 3,059 806 Financial expenses (3,213) (1,523) Derivative gain (loss) (676) (455) Foreign exchange differences (432) (1,511) Share of net profit (loss) from associate accounting (498) (109) using the equity method Profit before income taxes 32,395 38,595 Income tax expenses (7,701) (9,618) Profit for the period from continuing operations 24,694 28,977 Discontinued operations Loss for the period from discontinued operations (174) (25) Profit for the period 24,520 28,952 Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent Non-controlling interests Profit for the period 23,94328,725 577227 24,52028,952 17 Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Yen in millions) For the three months ended September 30, 2019 2020 Profit for the period 24,520 28,952 Other comprehensive income, net of taxation Items that will not be reclassified to net profit or loss: Remeasurement of defined benefit plans 11 27 Fair value movements on FVTOCI equity financial assets 307 (38) Items that may be reclassified to net profit or loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments (15,625) (10,211) Effective portion of net changes in fair value of cash flow hedges (995) 1,394 Fair value movements on FVTOCI debt financial assets 3 8 Total other comprehensive income for the period, net of taxation (16,299) (8,820) Comprehensive income for the period 8,221 20,132 Comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 8,330 19,771 Non-controlling interests (109) 361 Comprehensive income for the period 8,221 20,132 18 (3) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the six months ended September 30, 2019 (Yen in millions) Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Non- Common Additional Retained Other Treasury controlling Total equity paid-in components Total interests Stock earnings stock capital of equity Balance at April 1, 2019 87,784 118,314 900,768 (64,775) (45,296) 996,795 22,834 1,019,629 Changes in accounting policies (407) (407) (407) Balance after restatement 87,784 118,314 900,361 (64,775) (45,296) 996,388 22,834 1,019,222 Comprehensive income Profit for the period 27,227 27,227 1,189 28,416 Other comprehensive income (50,095) (50,095) (1,419) (51,514) Total comprehensive income (22,868) (230) (23,098) Transactions with owners directly recognized in equity: Purchase of treasury stock (10) (10) - (10) Dividends paid to the owners of the parent (16,186) (16,186) - (16,186) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - (744) (744) Share-based payment transactions 135 135 - 135 Transfer to retained earnings (980) 980 - - - Changes in equity by purchase of shares of (1,449) (1,449) (564) (2,013) consolidated subsidiaries Other 8 66 (1) 4 77 101 178 Balance at September 30, 2019 87,784 117,008 910,488 (113,891) (45,302) 956,087 21,397 977,484 For the six months ended September 30, 2020 (Yen in millions) Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Non- Common Additional Retained Other Treasury controlling Total equity paid-in components Total interests Stock earnings stock capital of equity Balance at April 1, 2020 87,784 114,754 924,293 (115,791) (63,750) 947,290 20,343 967,633 Comprehensive income Profit for the period 48,783 48,783 556 49,339 Other comprehensive income (8,969) (8,969) 184 (8,785) Total comprehensive income 39,814 740 40,554 Transactions with owners directly recognized in equity: Purchase of treasury stock (110) (110) - (110) Dividends paid to the owners of the parent (17,573) (17,573) - (17,573) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - (645) (645) Share-based payment transactions 81 81 - 81 Transfer to retained earnings 450 (450) - - - Changes in equity by purchase of shares of (3,748) (3,748) (1,506) (5,254) consolidated subsidiaries Other (1) 847 4 850 41 891 Balance at September 30, 2020 87,784 111,086 956,800 (125,210) (63,856) 966,604 18,973 985,577 19 (4) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Yen in millions) For the six months ended September 30, 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit for the period from continuing operations 48,371 49,438 Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued operations (19,955) (99) Profit for the period 28,416 49,339 Adjustments to reconcile profit for the period to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 40,127 47,990 Loss (gain) from sales, disposal or impairment of property, 958 1,578 plant and equipment Loss from sales of discontinued operations 18,381 99 Financial expenses (income) (716) 1,135 Share of net loss (profit) from associate accounting using the 793 280 equity method Deferred income taxes 2,253 1,315 Current income taxes 14,347 15,252 Foreign currency adjustments (2,205) (4,704) Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability 1,249 524 Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (8,464) (16,724) Decrease (increase) in inventories 747 7,799 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 1,920 (1,979) Other, net (13,781) (12,054) Interests and dividends received 5,834 1,911 Interests paid (5,361) (2,944) Income taxes paid (10,650) (12,703) Net cash provided by operating activities 73,848 76,114 20 (Yen in millions) For the six months ended September 30, 2019 2020 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (71,732) (47,529) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and 1,005 1,513 equipment Additions to intangible assets (5,477) (6,829) Proceeds from sales of discontinued operations 5,771 2,650 Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired (109,597) (2,857) Other, net (330) 765 Net cash used in investing activities (180,360) (52,287) Cash flows from financing activities: Increase (decrease) in short term borrowings 24,232 (11,674) Proceeds from issuance of long term debt 2,746 - Repayments of long term debt (18,663) (17,679) Proceeds from issuance of bonds 100,000 50,000 Redemption of bonds (15,000) (50,000) Payments for acquisition of interests in subsidiaries (2,035) (5,310) from noncontrolling interests Purchase of treasury stock (10) (110) Dividends paid to the owners of the parent (16,186) (17,573) Other, net (927) (716) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 74,157 (53,062) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and (16,628) (1,897) cash equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (48,983) (31,132) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 242,267 206,986 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 193,284 175,854 21 Notes to Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Notes Regarding Going Concern Assumption

Not applicable. Notes to Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 1. Reporting entity Nidec Corporation (the "Company") is a corporation located in Japan, whose shares are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The registered addresses of headquarters and principal business offices are available on the Company's website (https://www.nidec.com/en/). Condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and for the six months then ended consist of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries ("NIDEC") and interests in associates of NIDEC. NIDEC mainly designs, develops, produces, and sells products as described below: Small precision motors, which include spindle motors for hard disk drives, brushless motors, fan motors, vibration motors, brush motors and motor applications. Automotive products, which include automotive motors and components. Appliance, commercial and industrial products, which include home appliance, commercial and industrial motors and related products. Machinery, which includes industrial robots, card readers, test systems, press machines and power transmission drives. Electronic and optical components, which include switches, trimmer potentiometers, lens units and camera shutters. Others, which include services. 2. Basis of preparation Compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

The condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements of NIDEC have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" pursuant to the provision of article 93 of Regulations for Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, as the Company meets the criteria of a "Designated IFRS Specified Company" defined in article 1-2 of the regulations. The condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements do not include all the information that must be disclosed in the annual consolidated financial statements, and therefore should be used in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020. (2) Basis of measurement The condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for some assets and liabilities, including derivative and other financial instruments measured at fair value. (3) Presentation currency and level of rounding The condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements are presented in Japanese Yen, which is also the Company's functional currency, and figures are rounded to the nearest million yen, unless otherwise indicated. 22 3. Significant accounting policies Significant accounting policies adopted in preparation of the condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the preparation of the NIDEC's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020. Income taxes for the six months ended September 30, 2020 are computed using the estimated annual effective tax rate. 4. Significant accounting estimates, judgments and assumptions The preparation of the condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements requires management to make estimates, judgments and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period and the reported amounts of income and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results may differ from those estimates. The estimates and the assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis, and the effects resulting from the revisions of accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in future periods. Significant accounting estimates and judgments that accompany estimates for the condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 are same as those estimates and judgments for the consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020. 5. Business combinations NIDEC adopts the provisions of IFRS 3 "Business Combinations". During the three months ended June 30, 2020, NIDEC completed its valuation of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed upon the acquisition of the compressor business ("Embraco") and Roboteq, Inc. in the previous fiscal year. In addition, during the three months ended September 30, 2020, NIDEC completed its valuation of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed upon the acquisition of OMRON Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd. (currently, Nidec Mobility Corporation) in the previous fiscal year. NIDEC's consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price as NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination. Of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed upon the acquisitions of companies in the six months ended September 30, 2020, the assets and liabilities which are currently under evaluation have been recorded on NIDEC's consolidated statements of financial position based on provisional management estimation as of September 30, 2020. 23 3. Others Quarterly Financial Data for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020

( Yen in millions ) For the three months ended June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Net sales 336,876 414,918 Operating profit 27,793 41,387 Profit before income taxes 27,410 38,595 Profit for the period 20,387 28,952 Profit attributable to owners of the parent 20,058 28,725 (2) Information by Product Category For the six months ended September 30, 2019 (Yen in millions) Small Appliance, Electronic Automotive commercial and Eliminations/ precision Machinery Others Total Consolidated Products and industrial optical Corporate motors products components Net sales: External sales 219,810 150,832 270,580 76,980 30,805 2,270 751,277 - 751,277 Intersegment 3,262 805 2,608 7,561 3,133 968 18,337 (18,337) - Total 223,072 151,637 273,188 84,541 33,938 3,238 769,614 (18,337) 751,277 Operating expenses 198,083 138,055 254,573 73,352 31,550 2,906 698,519 (9,029) 689,490 Operating profit 24,989 13,582 18,615 11,189 2,388 332 71,095 (9,308) 61,787 For the six months ended September 30, 2020 (Yen in millions) Small Appliance, Electronic Automotive commercial and Eliminations/ precision Machinery Others Total Consolidated Products and industrial optical Corporate motors products components Net sales: External sales 223,462 149,135 273,334 74,650 29,607 1,606 751,794 - 751,794 Intersegment 1,577 594 2,699 4,353 1,813 418 11,454 (11,454) - Total 225,039 149,729 276,033 79,003 31,420 2,024 763,248 (11,454) 751,794 Operating expenses 191,940 145,332 254,011 66,674 28,103 1,843 687,903 (5,289) 682,614 Operating profit 33,099 4,397 22,022 12,329 3,317 181 75,345 (6,165) 69,180 . 24 For the three months ended September 30, 2019 (Yen in millions) Small Appliance, Electronic Automotive commercial and Eliminations/ precision Machinery Others Total Consolidated Products and industrial optical Corporate motors products components Net sales: External sales 111,804 75,344 147,571 38,894 15,635 1,155 390,403 - 390,403 Intersegment 1,347 344 1,331 3,425 1,810 465 8,722 (8,722) - Total 113,151 75,688 148,902 42,319 17,445 1,620 399,125 (8,722) 390,403 Operating expenses 98,656 68,873 138,962 36,437 16,348 1,476 360,752 (4,504) 356,248 Operating profit 14,495 6,815 9,940 5,882 1,097 144 38,373 (4,218) 34,155 For the three months ended September 30, 2020 (Yen in millions) Small Appliance, Electronic Automotive commercial and Eliminations/ precision Machinery Others Total Consolidated Products and industrial optical Corporate motors products components Net sales: External sales 119,044 92,338 148,238 38,921 15,521 856 414,918 - 414,918 Intersegment 876 312 1,559 2,198 1,072 196 6,213 (6,213) - Total 119,920 92,650 149,797 41,119 16,593 1,052 421,131 (6,213) 414,918 Operating expenses 101,104 87,995 136,742 34,971 14,772 955 376,539 (3,008) 373,531 Operating profit 18,816 4,655 13,055 6,148 1,821 97 44,592 (3,205) 41,387 (Notes) 1. Product categories are classified based on similarities in product type, product attributes, and production and sales methods. 2. Major products of each product category: Small precision motors: Spindle motors for HDDs, brushless motors, fan motors, vibration motors, brush motors and motor applications, etc. Automotive products: Automotive motors and components. Appliance, commercial and industrial products: Home appliance, commercial and industrial motors and related products. Machinery: Industrial robots, card readers, test systems, press machines and power transmission drives, etc. Electronic and optical components: Switches, trimmer potentiometers, lens units and camera shutters, etc. Others: Services, etc. 25 (3) Sales by Geographic Segment (Yen in millions) For the six months ended September 30, Increase or decrease 2019 2020 Amounts % Amounts % Amounts % Japan 136,739 18.2 125,031 16.6 (11,708) (8.6) U.S.A. 144,768 19.3 151,922 20.2 7,154 4.9 Singapore 17,891 2.4 20,192 2.7 2,301 12.9 Thailand 59,683 7.9 68,468 9.1 8,785 14.7 Germany 62,914 8.4 44,808 6.0 (18,106) (28.8) China 174,781 23.2 196,306 26.1 21,525 12.3 Others 154,501 20.6 145,067 19.3 (9,434) (6.1) Total 751,277 100.0 751,794 100.0 517 0.1 (Yen in millions) For the three months ended September 30, Increase or decrease 2019 2020 Amounts % Amounts % Amounts % Japan 67,721 17.3 64,795 15.6 (2,926) (4.3) U.S.A. 76,194 19.5 88,243 21.2 12,049 15.8 Singapore 9,415 2.4 10,665 2.6 1,250 13.3 Thailand 30,297 7.8 38,507 9.3 8,210 27.1 Germany 31,258 8.0 26,439 6.4 (4,819) (15.4) China 91,787 23.5 105,262 25.4 13,475 14.7 Others 83,731 21.5 81,007 19.5 (2,724) (3.3) Total 390,403 100.0 414,918 100.0 24,515 6.3 (Note) The sales are classified by domicile of the seller, and the figures exclude intra-segment transactions. 26 (4) Sales by Region (Yen in millions) For the six months ended September 30, Increase or decrease 2019 2020 Amounts % Amounts % Amounts % North America 162,262 21.6 162,834 21.7 572 0.4 Asia 346,384 46.1 370,613 49.3 24,229 7.0 Europe 128,958 17.2 113,855 15.1 (15,103) (11.7) Others 17,722 2.3 17,425 2.3 (297) (1.7) Overseas total 655,326 87.2 664,727 88.4 9,401 1.4 Japan 95,951 12.8 87,067 11.6 (8,884) (9.3) Total 751,277 100.0 751,794 100.0 517 0.1 (Yen in millions) For the three months ended September 30, Increase or decrease 2019 2020 Amounts % Amounts % Amounts % North America 80,327 20.6 94,305 22.7 13,978 17.4 Asia 183,847 47.1 196,580 47.4 12,733 6.9 Europe 65,464 16.8 66,122 16.0 658 1.0 Others 12,579 3.2 10,828 2.6 (1,751) (13.9) Overseas total 342,217 87.7 367,835 88.7 25,618 7.5 Japan 48,186 12.3 47,083 11.3 (1,103) (2.3) Total 390,403 100.0 414,918 100.0 24,515 6.3 (Note) The sales are classified by domicile of the buyer, and the figures exclude intra-segment transactions. 27 4. Overview of Consolidated Financial Results October 26, 2020 (1) Summary of Consolidated Financial Performance (Yen in millions) For the six For the six Increase or For the three For the three Increase or months ended months ended months ended months ended September 30, September 30, decrease September 30, September 30, decrease 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net Sales 751,277 751,794 0.1 % 390,403 414,918 6.3 % Operating profit 61,787 69,180 12.0 % 34,155 41,387 21.2 % 8.2 % 9.2 % 8.7 % 10.0 % Profit before income taxes 63,330 66,005 4.2 % 32,395 38,595 19.1 % 8.4 % 8.8 % 8.3 % 9.3 % Profit attributable to owners of the parent 27,227 48,783 79.2 % 23,943 28,725 20.0 % 3.6 % 6.5 % 6.1 % 6.9 % Earnings per share attributable to owners 46.26 83.28 40.67 49.04 of the parent - basic (Yen) Earnings per share attributable to owners - - - - of the parent - diluted (Yen) (2) Summary of Consolidated Financial Position and Cash Flows (Yen in millions) As of September 30, 2019 As of September 30, 2020 As of March 31, 2020 Total assets 1,989,191 2,078,544 2,122,493 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 956,087 966,604 947,290 Ratio of total equity attributable to owners of the 48.1% 46.5% 44.6% parent to total asset For the six months ended For the six months ended For the year ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities 73,848 76,114 168,049 Net cash used in investing activities (180,360) (52,287) (311,513) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 74,157 (53,062) 128,546 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 193,284 175,854 206,986 (3) Dividends (Yen) 2nd quarter end Fiscal year end Total Year ended March 31, 2020 (actual) 55.00 60.00 115.00 Year ending March 31, 2021 (actual) 30.00 - - Year ending March 31, 2021 (forecast) - 30.00 60.00 (4) Scope of Consolidation and Application of the Equity Method Number of consolidated subsidiaries 334 Number of associates accounted for under the equity method 4 Change from March 31, 2020 Change from September 30, 2019 Number of companies newly consolidated 5 26 Number of companies excluded from consolidation 3 6 Number of companies newly accounted for by the equity method - - Number of companies excluded from accounting by the equity method - - (Notes) 1. The amounts of percentage in "(1) Summary of Consolidated Financial Performance" represent percentage of sales. "Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic" and "Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-diluted" have been calculated based on figures of "Profit attributable to owners of the parent". NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination in the six months ended September 30, 2020. Condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price as NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination. From the three months ended June 30, 2019, the business of compressor for refrigerator of Secop has been classified as discontinued operations. As a result, the amounts of net sales, operating profit and profit before income taxes no longer include discontinued operations, presenting only the amounts for continuing operations. NIDEC implemented a two-for-one stock split on our common stock effective April 1, 2020. Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic and earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-diluted were calculated on the assumption that the relevant stock split had been implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. On the other hand, we described actual amount of dividends before the stock split for the year ended March 31, 2020. 28 Attachments Original document

