Nidec : Half-year Ended September 30, 2020

Shigenobu Nagamori, Representative Director, Chairman and CEO
Information on contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu, General Manager of the Investor Relations & CSR Promotion
Department Tel: +81-75-935-6140 ir@nidec.com
Scheduled date of filing of Japanese quarterly report:
November 12, 2020
Scheduled date of dividend payable:
December 1, 2020
Supplemental materials for quarterly results:
Yes
Quarterly earning presentation held:
Yes
(Amount Unit: Yen in Millions, unless otherwise indicated)
(Amounts are rounded to nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the six months ended September 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentage represents year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Profit before
Profit attributable to
Comprehensive
income taxes
owners of the parent
income for the period
For the six months ended
%
%
%
%
%
751,794
0.1
69,180
12.0
66,005
4.2
48,783
79.2
40,554
-
September 30, 2020
For the six months ended
751,277
-
61,787
-
63,330
-
27,227
-
(23,098)
-
September 30, 2019
Earnings per share attributable to
Earnings per share attributable to
owners of the parent-basic (Yen)
owners of the parent-diluted (Yen)
For the six months ended September 30, 2020
83.28
-
For the six months ended September 30, 2019
46.26
-
(Notes) 1. "Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic" and "Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-diluted" have been calculated based on figures of "Profit attributable to owners of the parent".
NIDEC finalized a part or all of the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination in the six months ended September 30, 2020. Condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price as NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination. From the three months ended June 30, 2019, the business of compressor for refrigerator of Secop has been classified as discontinued operations. As a result, the amounts of net sales, operating profit and profit before income taxes no longer include discontinued operations, presenting only the amounts for continuing operations.
NIDEC implemented a two-for-one common stock split, effective April 1, 2020. Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic and Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-diluted were calculated on the assumption that the relevant stock split had been implemented at the beginning of the year ended March 31, 2020.
Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Total equity
Total equity attributable to
Ratio of total equity attributable to
owners of the parent
owners of the parent to total assets
%
As of September 30, 2020
2,078,544
985,577
966,604
46.5
As of March 31, 2020
2,122,493
967,633
947,290
44.6
2. Dividends
Dividends per share (Yen)
1st quarter end
2nd quarter end
3rd quarter end
Fiscal year end
Total
Year ended March 31, 2020
-
55.00
-
60.00
115.00
Year ending March 31,
2021
-
30.00
Year ending March 31,
2021 (Forecast)
-
30.00
60.00
(Notes) 1. Revision of previously announced dividend targets during this reporting period: None
2. NIDEC implemented a two-for-one common stock split, effective April 1, 2020. However, the actual amounts of dividends for the year ended March 31, 2020 have not been retroactively adjusted and are shown on a pre-stock split basis.
3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Performance for the Year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (Percentage represents year-on-year changes)
Profit before
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
Net sales
Operating profit
attributable to owners
income taxes
owners of the parent
of the parent-basic
%
%
%
%
(Yen)
Fiscal year end
1,550,000
1.0
140,000
29.0
136,000
29.3
105,000
79.6
179.26
(Note) Revision of the previously announced financial performance forecast during this reporting period: Yes
Notes
(1)
Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during This Period (changes in "specified subsidiaries" (tokutei kogaisha)
resulting in the change in scope of consolidation)
: None
(2)
Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates:
1.
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS
: None
2.
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons
: None
3.
Changes in accounting estimates
: None
Number of Shares Issued (Ordinary Shares)
1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock):
As of September 30, 2020:
596,284,468
As of March 31, 2020: 596,284,468
2.
Number of treasury stock at the end of the period:
As of September 30, 2020:
10,551,320
As of March 31, 2020: 10,530,534
3.
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the period:
For the six months ended September 30, 2020: 585,733,592
For the six months ended September 30, 2019: 588,587,131
(Note) NIDEC implemented a two-for-one common stock split, effective April 1, 2020. Number of shares issued (ordinary shares) was calculated on the assumption that the relevant stock split had been implemented at the beginning of the year ended March 31, 2020.
*This quarterly report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or an auditing firm. *Explanation for appropriate use of forecast and other notes
Forward-looking statements, such as forecast of consolidated financial performance, stated in this document are based on information currently possessed by NIDEC or certain assumptions that NIDEC has deemed as rational. NIDEC cannot make any assurances that the contents mentioned in these forward-looking statements will ever materialize. Actual financial performance could be significantly different from NIDEC's expectations as a result of various factors. For the assumptions used and other notes, please refer to "1. Overview of Operating Results, Etc. (3). Explanation Regarding Future Forecast Information of Consolidated Financial Results" on page 12.
In this document, the terms "we", "us", "our" and "NIDEC" refer to Nidec Corporation and consolidated subsidiaries or, as the context may require, Nidec Corporation on a non-consolidated basis.
NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination in the six months ended September 30, 2020. Condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price as NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination.
From the three months ended June 30, 2019, the business of compressor for refrigerator of Secop has been classified as discontinued operations. As a result, the amounts of net sales, operating profit and profit before income taxes no longer include discontinued operations, presenting only the amounts for continuing operations.
Investor presentation materials relating to our financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2020 are expected to be published on our corporate website on October 26, 2020.
1. Overview of Operating Results, Etc.
(1) Overview of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2020
1. Overview of Business Environment for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2020
During the six months ended September 30, 2020, the global economy saw the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s World
Economic Outlook (WEO) forecasting a negative growth of 4.4% in 2020 due to the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, an upward revision of 0.8 points from June. Although the extent of deterioration has narrowed due to a huge financial stimulus, it is significantly worse than in 2009 (down 0.1%) during the global financial crisis. Major countries have launched huge fiscal stimulus measures of 12 trillion dollars in total, and the global economy is returning to a recovery trajectory from the July- September period, but the recovery process is expected to be slow as huge public and private debt constrains economic growth. According to WEO, the U.S. hastened to restart its economy, so the number of infected people is the largest in the world, but the economy is expected to recover faster than expected. Meanwhile China is expected to grow by 1.9%, the only country expected to witness a positive growth in 2020. In Japan, an increase in the number of infected people is relatively restrained, and the growth rate in 2020 is -5.3%, which is revised upward by 0.5 points from the forecast as of June, but it is still expected to grow at the same level as in 2009 (down 5.4%) immediately after the global financial crisis.
1
2. Consolidated Operating Results
Consolidated Operating Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 ("this six-month period"), Compared to the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 ("the same period of the prior year")
(Yen in millions)
For the six months ended September 30,
Increase or
Ratio of change
decrease
2019
2020
Net sales
751,277
751,794
517
0.1%
Operating profit
61,787
69,180
7,393
12.0%
Operating profit ratio
8.2 %
9.2%
-
-
Profit before income taxes
63,330
66,005
2,675
4.2%
Profit for the period from continuing operations
48,371
49,438
1,067
2.2%
Loss for the period from discontinued operations
(19,955)
(99)
19,856
-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
27,227
48,783
21,556
79.2%
Consolidated net sales from continuing operations increased 0.1% to ¥751,794 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year. Operating profit increased 12.0% to ¥69,180 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year mainly due to thorough manufacturing cost improvement, fixed cost rationalization, and others through WPR4 Project.
Profit before income taxes increased 4.2% to ¥66,005 million and profit for the period from continuing operations increased 2.2% to ¥49,438 million compared to the same period of the prior year, respectively.
Profit attributable to owners of the parent, including loss for the period from discontinued operations, increased 79.2% to ¥48,783 million, due to the loss related to sales of the business of compressor for refrigerator of Secop and others of the prior year.
The average exchange rate between the Japanese yen and the U.S. dollar for this six-month period was ¥106.92 to the U.S. dollar, which reflected an approximately 2% appreciation of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar, compared to the same period of the prior year. The average exchange rate between the Japanese yen and the Euro for this six-month period was ¥121.30 to the Euro, which reflected a slight appreciation of the Japanese yen against the Euro, compared to the same period of the prior year. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a negative effect on net sales by approximately ¥9,300 million and on operating profit by approximately ¥400 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year.
NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination in the six months ended September 30, 2020. Condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements for the six months ended September 30, 2019 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price as NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination. From the three months ended June 30, 2019, the business of compressor for refrigerator of Secop has been classified as discontinued operations. As a result, the amounts of net sales, operating profit and profit before income taxes no longer include discontinued operations, presenting only the amounts for continuing operations.
2
Operating Results by Product Category for This Six-Month Period Compared to the Same Period of the Previous Year
Small precision motors
(Yen in millions)
For the six months ended September 30,
Increase or decrease
Ratio of change
2019
2020
Net sales to external customers
219,810
223,462
3,652
1.7%
Spindle motors for hard disk
77,614
84,206
6,592
8.5%
drives (HDDs)
Other small precision motors
142,196
139,256
(2,940)
(2.1)%
Operating profit
24,989
33,099
8,110
32.5%
Operating profit ratio
11.4%
14.8%
-
-
Net sales of this category increased 1.7% to ¥223,462 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a negative effect on net sales of this category by approximately ¥2,500 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year.
Net sales of spindle motors for HDDs increased 8.5% to ¥84,206 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year. The number of units sold of spindle motors for HDDs decreased approximately 10.2% compared to the same period of the prior year, but the sales increased due to strong sales of HDD motors for data centers and others. Net sales of other small precision motors decreased 2.1% to ¥139,256 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year.
Operating profit of this category increased 32.5% to ¥33,099 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year, mainly due to thorough manufacturing cost improvement and others. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a negative effect on operating profit of this category by approximately ¥300 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year.
Automotive products
(Yen in millions)
For the six months ended September 30,
Increase or decrease
Ratio of change
2019
2020
Net sales to external customers
150,832
149,135
(1,697)
(1.1)%
Operating profit
13,582
4,397
(9,185)
(67.6)%
Operating profit ratio
9.0%
2.9%
-
-
Net sales of this category decreased 1.1% to ¥149,135 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the previous year. This decrease was due to significant decrease in sales of actuator products of Nidec Motors & Actuators and control valves of Nidec Tosok Corporation and others, while the impact of the acquisition of OMRON Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a negative effect on net sales of this category by approximately ¥1,100 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the previous year.
Operating profit of this category decreased 67.6% to ¥4,397 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the previous year, due to the continued inclusion of development costs for traction motor systems (E-Axle) and others, whose demand is expanding rapidly, while improving all manufacturing costs through WPR4 Project with our total efforts. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a positive effect on operating profit of this category by approximately ¥200 million for this six- month period compared to the same period of the previous year.
3
Appliance, commercial and industrial products
(Yen in millions)
For the six months ended September 30,
Increase or decrease
Ratio of change
2019
2020
Net sales to external customers
270,580
273,334
2,754
1.0%
Operating profit
18,615
22,022
3,407
18.3%
Operating profit ratio
6.9%
8.1%
-
-
Net sales of this category increased 1.0% to ¥273,334 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year, primarily due to the impact of the acquisition of Embraco. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a negative effect on net sales of this category by approximately ¥4,200 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the previous year.
Operating profit of this category increased 18.3% to ¥22,022 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the previous year, mainly due to manufacturing cost improvement and fixed cost rationalization. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a negative effect on operating profit of this category by ¥300 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the previous year.
Machinery
(Yen in millions)
For the six months ended September 30,
Increase or decrease
Ratio of change
2019
2020
Net sales to external customers
76,980
74,650
(2,330)
(3.0)%
Operating profit
11,189
12,329
1,140
10.2%
Operating profit ratio
14.5%
16.5%
-
-
Net sales of this category decreased 3.0% to ¥74,650 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the previous year, due to lower sales in card readers and speed reducers and other factors.
Operating profit of this category increased 10.2% to ¥12,329 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the previous year, due to the effect of manufacturing cost improvement and fixed cost rationalization, despite a decrease in profit due to the decrease in sales.
Electronic and optical components
(Yen in millions)
For the six months ended September 30,
Increase or decrease
Ratio of change
2019
2020
Net sales to external customers
30,805
29,607
(1,198)
(3.9)%
Operating profit
2,388
3,317
929
38.9%
Operating profit ratio
7.8%
11.2%
-
-
Net sales of this category decreased 3.9% to ¥29,607 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the previous year.
Operating profit of this category increased 38.9% to ¥3,317 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the previous year, due to manufacturing cost improvement.
4
Other products
(Yen in millions)
For the six months ended September 30,
Increase or decrease
Ratio of change
2019
2020
Net sales to external customers
2,270
1,606
(664)
(29.3)%
Operating profit
332
181
(151)
(45.5)%
Operating profit ratio
14.6%
11.3%
-
-
Net sales of this category decreased 29.3% to ¥1,606 million and operating profit of this category decreased 45.5% to ¥181 million for this six-month period compared to the same period of the prior year.
5
Consolidated Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 ("2Q"), Compared to the Previous Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 ("1Q")
(Yen in millions)
For the three months ended
Increase or decrease
Ratio of change
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
Net sales
336,876
414,918
78,042
23.2%
Operating profit
27,793
41,387
13,594
48.9%
Operating profit ratio
8.3%
10.0%
-
-
Profit before income taxes
27,410
38,595
11,185
40.8%
Profit for the period from continuing
20,461
28,977
8,516
41.6%
operations
Loss for the period from discontinued
(74)
(25)
49
-
operations
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
20,058
28,725
8,667
43.2%
Consolidated net sales from continuing operations increased 23.2% to ¥414,918 million for 2Q compared to 1Q, renewing the highest record of the quarterly consolidated accounting period. Operating profit increased 48.9% to ¥41,387 million for 2Q compared to 1Q due to thorough manufacturing cost improvement, fixed cost rationalization, and others through WPR4 Project. The operating profit ratio recovered to double digits at 10.0%. Profit before income taxes increased 40.8% to ¥38,595 million and profit for the period from continuing operations increased 41.6% to ¥28,977 million for 2Q compared to 1Q.
Profit attributable to owners of the parent, including loss for the period from discontinued operations, increased 43.2% to ¥28,725 million for 2Q compared to 1Q.
The average exchange rate between the Japanese yen and the U.S. dollar for 2Q was ¥106.22 to the U.S. dollar, which reflected an approximately 1% appreciation of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar, compared to 1Q. The average exchange rate between the Japanese yen and the Euro for 2Q was ¥124.11 to the Euro, which reflected an approximately 5% depreciation of the Japanese yen against the Euro, compared to 1Q. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a negative effect on net sales by approximately ¥1,000 million and a negative effect on operating profit by approximately ¥500 million for 2Q compared to 1Q.
NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination in the six months ended September 30, 2020. Condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2020 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price as NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination. From the three months ended June 30, 2019, the business of compressor for refrigerator of Secop has been classified as discontinued operations. As a result, the amounts of net sales, operating profit and profit before income taxes no longer include discontinued operations, presenting only the amounts for continuing operations.
6
Operating Results by Product Category for 2Q Compared to 1Q
Small precision motors
(Yen in millions)
For the three months ended
Increase or decrease
Ratio of change
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
Net sales to external customers
104,418
119,044
14,626
14.0%
Spindle motors for hard disk
37,043
47,163
10,120
27.3%
drives (HDDs)
Other small precision motors
67,375
71,881
4,506
6.7%
Operating profit
14,283
18,816
4,533
31.7%
Operating profit ratio
13.7%
15.8%
-
-
Net sales of this category increased 14.0% to ¥119,044 million and the impact of foreign exchange rates decreased sales by approximately ¥700 million for 2Q compared to 1Q.
Net sales of spindle motors for HDDs increased 27.3% to ¥47,163 million for 2Q compared to 1Q. The number of units sold of spindle motors for HDDs increased approximately 25.4% for 2Q compared to 1Q. Net sales of other small precision motors increased 6.7% to ¥71,881 million for 2Q compared to 1Q.
Operating profit of this category increased 31.7% to ¥18,816 million for 2Q compared to 1Q, due to the increase in sales and others. The impact of foreign exchange rates decreased operating profit by approximately ¥200 million for 2Q compared to 1Q.
Automotive products
(Yen in millions)
For the three months ended
Increase or decrease
Ratio of change
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
Net sales to external customers
56,797
92,338
35,541
62.6%
Operating profit (loss)
(258)
4,655
4,913
-
Operating profit ratio
(0.5)%
5.0%
-
-
Net sales of this category increased 62.6% to ¥92,338 million for 2Q compared to 1Q, mainly due to an increase in sales of automotive electronics components and actuator products. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a positive effect on net sales of this category by approximately ¥900 million for 2Q compared to 1Q.
Operating profit of this category increased ¥4,913 million to ¥4,655 million for 2Q compared to 1Q due to the improvement of all manufacturing costs through WPR4 project with our total efforts, while continually including development costs for traction motor system (E-Axle) and others, whose demand is expanding rapidly. Operating profit ratio of existing products other than traction motors recovered to double digits due to the increase in sales and manufacturing cost improvements through the WPR4 project. The fluctuations of the foreign exchange rates had a positive effect on operating profit of this category by approximately ¥200 million for 2Q compared to 1Q.
7
Appliance, commercial and industrial products
(Yen in millions)
For the three months ended
Increase or decrease
Ratio of change
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
Net sales to external customers
125,096
148,238
23,142
18.5%
Operating profit
8,967
13,055
4,088
45.6%
Operating profit ratio
7.2%
8.8%
-
-
Net sales of this category increased 18.5% to ¥148,238 million for 2Q compared to 1Q, mainly due to the recovery of global demand. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a negative effect on net sales of this category by approximately ¥1,000 million for 2Q compared to 1Q.
Operating profit of this category increased 45.6% to ¥13,055 million for 2Q compared to 1Q, mainly due to an increasing sales, manufacturing cost improvement and fixed cost rationalization. The fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates had a negative effect on operating profit of this category by approximately ¥200 million for 2Q compared to 1Q.
Machinery
(Yen in millions)
For the three months ended
Increase or decrease
Ratio of change
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
Net sales to external customers
35,729
38,921
3,192
8.9%
Operating profit
6,181
6,148
(33)
(0.5)%
Operating profit ratio
17.3%
15.8%
-
-
Net sales of this category increased 8.9% to ¥38,921 million for 2Q compared to 1Q, mainly due to an increase in sales of LCD panel handling robots and others. Operating profit of this category decreased 0.5% to ¥6,148 million for 2Q compared to 1Q due to a deterioration in the product mix and other factors, despite an increase in profit due to the increase in sales.
Electronic and optical components
(Yen in millions)
For the three months ended
Increase or decrease
Ratio of change
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
Net sales to external customers
14,086
15,521
1,435
10.2%
Operating profit
1,496
1,821
325
21.7%
Operating profit ratio
10.6%
11.7%
-
-
Net sales of this category increased 10.2% to ¥15,521 million for 2Q compared to 1Q and operating profit of this category increased 21.7% to ¥1,821 million for 2Q compared to 1Q, mainly due to an increasing sales.
8
Other products
(Yen in millions)
For the three months ended
Increase or decrease
Ratio of change
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
Net sales to external customers
750
856
106
14.1%
Operating profit
84
97
13
15.5%
Operating profit ratio
11.2%
11.3%
-
-
Net sales of this category increased 14.1% to ¥856 million for 2Q compared to 1Q and operating profit of this category increased 15.5% to ¥97 million for 2Q compared to 1Q.
9
(2) Financial Position
(Yen in millions)
As of March 31, 2020
As of September 30,
Increase or
2020
decrease
Total assets
2,122,493
2,078,544
(43,949)
Total liabilities
1,154,860
1,092,967
(61,893)
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
947,290
966,604
19,314
Interest-bearing debt *1
599,951
577,944
(22,007)
Net interest-bearing debt *2
392,965
402,090
9,125
Debt ratio (%) *3
28.3
27.8
(0.5)
Debt to equity ratio ("D/E ratio") (times) *4
0.63
0.60
(0.03)
Net D/E ratio (times) *5
0.41
0.42
0.01
Ratio of total equity attributable to owners of the parent to total
44.6
46.5
1.9
assets (%) *6
(Notes) *1. Interest-bearing debt: The sum of "short term borrowings", "long term debt due within one year" and "long term debt" on the consolidated statements of financial position
*2. Net interest-bearing debt: Interest-bearing debt less "cash and cash equivalents"
*3. Debt ratio: Interest-bearing debt divided by total assets
*4. D/E ratio: Interest-bearing debt divided by total equity attributable to owners of the parent
*5. Net D/E ratio: Net interest-bearing debt divided by total equity attributable to owners of the parent
*6. Ratio of total equity attributable to owners of the parent to total assets: Total equity attributable to owners of the parent divided by total assets
Total assets decreased ¥43,949 million to ¥2,078,544 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020. This was mainly due to decreases of ¥31,132 million in cash and cash equivalents, and ¥9,751 million in inventories.
Total liabilities decreased ¥61,893 million to ¥1,092,967 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020. This was mainly due to decreases of ¥31,827 million in trade and other payables, and ¥22,007 million in interest-bearing debt. Specifically, short term borrowings decreased ¥11,242 million to ¥105,712 million, long term debt due within one year decreased ¥13,267 million to ¥98,607 million and long term debt increased ¥2,502 million to ¥373,625 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020.
As a result, net interest-bearing debt increased to ¥402,090 million as of September 30, 2020 from ¥392,965 million as of March 31, 2020. The debt ratio that includes lease liabilities decreased to 27.8% as of September 30, 2020 from 28.3% as of March 31, 2020. The D/E ratio decreased to 0.60 times as of September 30, 2020 from 0.63 times as of March 31, 2020. The net D/E ratio increased to 0.42 times as of September 30, 2020 from 0.41 times as of March 31, 2020.
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent increased ¥19,314 million to ¥966,604 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020. Ratio of total equity attributable to owners of the parent to total assets increased to 46.5% as of September 30, 2020 from 44.6% as of March 31, 2020. This was mainly due to an increase in retained earnings of ¥32,507 million, though there was a decrease in other components of equity of ¥9,419 million caused mainly by foreign currency translation adjustments.
NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination in the six months ended September 30, 2020. Consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price as NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination.
10
Overview of Cash Flow
(Yen in millions)
For the six months ended September 30,
Increase or decrease
2019
2020
Net cash provided by operating activities
73,848
76,114
2,266
Net cash used in investing activities
(180,360)
(52,287)
128,073
Free cash flow *1
(106,512)
23,827
130,339
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
74,157
(53,062)
(127,219)
(Note) *1. Free cash flow: The sum of "net cash provided by operating activities" and "net cash used in investing activities".
Cash flows from operating activities for this six-month period came to a net cash inflow of ¥76,114 million. Compared to the same period of the prior year, the cash inflow from operating activities for this six-month period increased ¥2,266 million. This increase was mainly due to increases in profit for the period of ¥20,923 million and in inventories net changes year on year of
¥7,052 million. On the other hand, there was a decrease in loss from sales of discontinued operations of ¥18,282 million, and an increase in accounts receivable net changes year on year of ¥8,260 million.
Cash flows from investing activities for this six-month period came to a net cash outflow of ¥52,287 million. Compared to the same period of the prior year, the net cash outflow from investing activities for this six-month period decreased ¥128,073 million mainly due to decreases in acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired of ¥106,740 million, and in additions to property, plant and equipment of ¥24,203 million.
As a result, we had a positive free cash flow of ¥23,827 million for this six-month period, an increase of ¥130,339 million compared to a negative free cash flow of ¥106,512 million for the same period of the prior year.
Cash flows from financing activities for this six-month period came to a net cash outflow of ¥53,062 million. Compared to the same period of the prior year, the net cash outflow from financing activities for this six-month period increased ¥127,219 million mainly due to a decrease in proceeds from issuance of bonds of ¥50,000 million, an increase of redemption of bonds of ¥35,000 million, and a decrease of short term borrowings net changes year on year of ¥35,906 million.
As a result of the foregoing factors and the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the balance of cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020 decreased ¥31,132 million to ¥175,854 million from March 31, 2020. All the above amounts include discontinued operations.
11
(3) Explanation Regarding Future Forecast Information of Consolidated Financial Results
Though the trend of the world economy is returning to a recovery trajectory by large-scale fiscal stimulus mainly in developed countries, it is expected that the unpredictable situation will continue due to the risk factors such as the spread of COVID-19 infection in the Americas, South Asia, Africa and others, the arrival of the second wave in Europe, deterioration of corporate performance, the U.S.-China tension, and the prospect of the U.S. presidential election.
Under such an environment, as the business forecasts in the six months ended September 30, 2020 was stronger than our expectations underlying our previous forecasts announced on July 21, 2020, we are revising our business forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021.
The forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021 described below are prepared based on an assumption that exchange rates are US$1 = ¥105 and €1 = ¥117.
Forecast of Consolidated Financial Performance for the Year Ending March 31, 2021
Net sales
¥1,550,000
million
(101.0% compared to the previous fiscal year)
Operating profit
¥140,000
million
(129.0% compared to the previous fiscal year)
Profit before income taxes
¥136,000
million
(129.3% compared to the previous fiscal year)
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
¥105,000
million
(179.6% compared to the previous fiscal year)
(Notes) 1. Consolidated performance is based on IFRS.
2. The calculations for the conversion of Asian currencies into Japanese yen also used the exchange rates, US$1 = ¥105 and €1 = ¥117.
Forward-looking statements, such as forecast of consolidated financial performance, stated in this document are based on information currently possessed by NIDEC or certain assumptions that NIDEC has deemed as rational. NIDEC cannot make any assurances that the contents mentioned in these forward-looking statements will ever materialize. Actual financial performance could be significantly different from NIDEC's expectations as a result of various factors.
12
2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Other Information
(1) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Yen in millions)
As of March 31, 2020
As of September 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
206,986
175,854
Trade and other receivables
394,259
402,872
Other financial assets
913
2,619
Income tax receivables
12,885
9,231
Inventories
278,185
268,434
Other current assets
40,309
40,269
Total current assets
933,537
899,279
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
633,604
634,371
Goodwill
310,487
307,248
Intangible assets
191,653
189,327
Investments accounted for using the equity method
3,294
3,065
Other investments
14,479
15,071
Other financial assets
6,888
6,672
Deferred tax assets
18,274
13,624
Other non-current assets
10,277
9,887
Total non-current assets
1,188,956
1,179,265
Total assets
2,122,493
2,078,544
13
(Yen in millions)
As of March 31, 2020
As of September 30, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Short term borrowings
116,954
105,712
Long term debt due within one year
111,874
98,607
Trade and other payables
345,193
313,366
Other financial liabilities
9,109
4,938
Income tax payables
18,726
17,572
Provisions
30,430
31,288
Other current liabilities
64,884
64,175
Total current liabilities
697,170
635,658
Non-current liabilities
Long term debt
371,123
373,625
Other financial liabilities
4,085
1,948
Retirement benefit liabilities
31,077
31,514
Provisions
942
724
Deferred tax liabilities
45,830
44,530
Other non-current liabilities
4,633
4,968
Total non-current liabilities
457,690
457,309
Total liabilities
1,154,860
1,092,967
Equity
Common stock
87,784
87,784
Additional paid-in capital
114,754
111,086
Retained earnings
924,293
956,800
Other components of equity
(115,791)
(125,210)
Treasury stock
(63,750)
(63,856)
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
947,290
966,604
Non-controlling interests
20,343
18,973
Total equity
967,633
985,577
Total liabilities and equity
2,122,493
2,078,544
14
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
and Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the six month ended September 30, 2019 and 2020
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(Yen in millions)
For the six months ended September 30,
2019
2020
Continuing operations
Net Sales
751,277
751,794
Cost of sales
(582,773)
(585,079)
Gross profit
168,504
166,715
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(69,664)
(66,293)
Research and development expenses
(37,053)
(31,242)
Operating profit
61,787
69,180
Financial income
6,050
2,230
Financial expenses
(5,514)
(3,202)
Derivative gain (loss)
(1,730)
(620)
Foreign exchange differences
3,530
(1,303)
Share of net profit (loss) from associate accounting using the
(793)
(280)
equity method
Profit before income taxes
63,330
66,005
Income tax expenses
(14,959)
(16,567)
Profit for the period from continuing operations
48,371
49,438
Discontinued operations
Loss for the period from discontinued operations
(19,955)
(99)
Profit for the period
28,416
49,339
Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent Non-controlling interests Profit for the period
27,22748,783
1,189556
28,41649,339
15
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Yen in millions)
For the six months ended September 30,
2019
2020
Profit for the period
28,416
49,339
Other comprehensive income, net of taxation
Items that will not be reclassified to net profit or loss:
Remeasurement of defined benefit plans
(972)
(21)
Fair value movements on FVTOCI equity financial assets
(8)
478
Items that may be reclassified to net profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(49,423)
(13,363)
Effective portion of net changes in fair value of cash flow hedges
(1,115)
4,096
Fair value movements on FVTOCI debt financial assets
4
25
Total other comprehensive income for the period, net of taxation
(51,514)
(8,785)
Comprehensive income for the period
(23,098)
40,554
Comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(22,868)
39,814
Non-controlling interests
(230)
740
Comprehensive income for the period
(23,098)
40,554
16
For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(Yen in millions)
For the three months ended September 30,
2019
2020
Continuing operations
Net Sales
390,403
414,918
Cost of sales
(301,628)
(321,369)
Gross profit
88,775
93,549
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(36,221)
(36,015)
Research and development expenses
(18,399)
(16,147)
Operating profit
34,155
41,387
Financial income
3,059
806
Financial expenses
(3,213)
(1,523)
Derivative gain (loss)
(676)
(455)
Foreign exchange differences
(432)
(1,511)
Share of net profit (loss) from associate accounting
(498)
(109)
using the equity method
Profit before income taxes
32,395
38,595
Income tax expenses
(7,701)
(9,618)
Profit for the period from continuing operations
24,694
28,977
Discontinued operations
Loss for the period from discontinued operations
(174)
(25)
Profit for the period
24,520
28,952
Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent Non-controlling interests Profit for the period
23,94328,725
577227
24,52028,952
17
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Yen in millions)
For the three months ended September 30,
2019
2020
Profit for the period
24,520
28,952
Other comprehensive income, net of taxation
Items that will not be reclassified to net profit or loss:
Remeasurement of defined benefit plans
11
27
Fair value movements on FVTOCI equity financial assets
307
(38)
Items that may be reclassified to net profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(15,625)
(10,211)
Effective portion of net changes in fair value of cash flow hedges
(995)
1,394
Fair value movements on FVTOCI debt financial assets
3
8
Total other comprehensive income for the period, net of taxation
(16,299)
(8,820)
Comprehensive income for the period
8,221
20,132
Comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
8,330
19,771
Non-controlling interests
(109)
361
Comprehensive income for the period
8,221
20,132
18
(3) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the six months ended September 30, 2019
(Yen in millions)
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
Non-
Common
Additional
Retained
Other
Treasury
controlling
Total equity
paid-in
components
Total
interests
Stock
earnings
stock
capital
of equity
Balance at April 1, 2019
87,784
118,314
900,768
(64,775)
(45,296)
996,795
22,834
1,019,629
Changes in accounting policies
(407)
(407)
(407)
Balance after restatement
87,784
118,314
900,361
(64,775)
(45,296)
996,388
22,834
1,019,222
Comprehensive income
Profit for the period
27,227
27,227
1,189
28,416
Other comprehensive income
(50,095)
(50,095)
(1,419)
(51,514)
Total comprehensive income
(22,868)
(230)
(23,098)
Transactions with owners directly recognized in
equity:
Purchase of treasury stock
(10)
(10)
-
(10)
Dividends paid to the owners of the parent
(16,186)
(16,186)
-
(16,186)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
-
(744)
(744)
Share-based payment transactions
135
135
-
135
Transfer to retained earnings
(980)
980
-
-
-
Changes in equity by purchase of shares
of
(1,449)
(1,449)
(564)
(2,013)
consolidated subsidiaries
Other
8
66
(1)
4
77
101
178
Balance at September 30, 2019
87,784
117,008
910,488
(113,891)
(45,302)
956,087
21,397
977,484
For the six months ended September 30, 2020
(Yen in millions)
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
Non-
Common
Additional
Retained
Other
Treasury
controlling
Total equity
paid-in
components
Total
interests
Stock
earnings
stock
capital
of equity
Balance at April 1, 2020
87,784
114,754
924,293
(115,791)
(63,750)
947,290
20,343
967,633
Comprehensive income
Profit for the period
48,783
48,783
556
49,339
Other comprehensive income
(8,969)
(8,969)
184
(8,785)
Total comprehensive income
39,814
740
40,554
Transactions with owners directly recognized in
equity:
Purchase of treasury stock
(110)
(110)
-
(110)
Dividends paid to the owners of the parent
(17,573)
(17,573)
-
(17,573)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
-
(645)
(645)
Share-based payment transactions
81
81
-
81
Transfer to retained earnings
450
(450)
-
-
-
Changes in equity by purchase of shares
of
(3,748)
(3,748)
(1,506)
(5,254)
consolidated subsidiaries
Other
(1)
847
4
850
41
891
Balance at September 30, 2020
87,784
111,086
956,800
(125,210)
(63,856)
966,604
18,973
985,577
19
(4) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Yen in millions)
For the six months ended September 30,
2019
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit for the period from continuing operations
48,371
49,438
Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued operations
(19,955)
(99)
Profit for the period
28,416
49,339
Adjustments to reconcile profit for the period to net cash
provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
40,127
47,990
Loss (gain) from sales, disposal or impairment of property,
958
1,578
plant and equipment
Loss from sales of discontinued operations
18,381
99
Financial expenses (income)
(716)
1,135
Share of net loss (profit) from associate accounting using the
793
280
equity method
Deferred income taxes
2,253
1,315
Current income taxes
14,347
15,252
Foreign currency adjustments
(2,205)
(4,704)
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
1,249
524
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
(8,464)
(16,724)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
747
7,799
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
1,920
(1,979)
Other, net
(13,781)
(12,054)
Interests and dividends received
5,834
1,911
Interests paid
(5,361)
(2,944)
Income taxes paid
(10,650)
(12,703)
Net cash provided by operating activities
73,848
76,114
20
(Yen in millions)
For the six months ended September 30,
2019
2020
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(71,732)
(47,529)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and
1,005
1,513
equipment
Additions to intangible assets
(5,477)
(6,829)
Proceeds from sales of discontinued operations
5,771
2,650
Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired
(109,597)
(2,857)
Other, net
(330)
765
Net cash used in investing activities
(180,360)
(52,287)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Increase (decrease) in short term borrowings
24,232
(11,674)
Proceeds from issuance of long term debt
2,746
-
Repayments of long term debt
(18,663)
(17,679)
Proceeds from issuance of bonds
100,000
50,000
Redemption of bonds
(15,000)
(50,000)
Payments for acquisition of interests in subsidiaries
(2,035)
(5,310)
from noncontrolling interests
Purchase of treasury stock
(10)
(110)
Dividends paid to the owners of the parent
(16,186)
(17,573)
Other, net
(927)
(716)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
74,157
(53,062)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and
(16,628)
(1,897)
cash equivalents
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(48,983)
(31,132)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
242,267
206,986
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
193,284
175,854
21
Notes to Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial StatementsNotes Regarding Going Concern Assumption
Not applicable.
Notes to Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
1. Reporting entity
Nidec Corporation (the "Company") is a corporation located in Japan, whose shares are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The registered addresses of headquarters and principal business offices are available on the Company's website
Condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and for the six months then ended consist of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries ("NIDEC") and interests in associates of NIDEC.
NIDEC mainly designs, develops, produces, and sells products as described below:
Small precision motors, which include spindle motors for hard disk drives, brushless motors, fan motors, vibration motors, brush motors and motor applications.
Automotive products, which include automotive motors and components.
Appliance, commercial and industrial products, which include home appliance, commercial and industrial motors and related products.
Machinery, which includes industrial robots, card readers, test systems, press machines and power transmission drives.
Electronic and optical components, which include switches, trimmer potentiometers, lens units and camera shutters.
Others, which include services.
2. Basis of preparation
Compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
The condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements of NIDEC have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim
Financial Reporting" pursuant to the provision of article 93 of Regulations for Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, as the Company meets the criteria of a "Designated IFRS Specified Company" defined in article 1-2 of the regulations.
The condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements do not include all the information that must be disclosed in the annual consolidated financial statements, and therefore should be used in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020.
(2) Basis of measurement
The condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for some assets and liabilities, including derivative and other financial instruments measured at fair value.
(3) Presentation currency and level of rounding
The condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements are presented in Japanese Yen, which is also the Company's functional currency, and figures are rounded to the nearest million yen, unless otherwise indicated.
22
3. Significant accounting policies
Significant accounting policies adopted in preparation of the condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements are consistent
with those used in the preparation of the NIDEC's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020. Income taxes for the six months ended September 30, 2020 are computed using the estimated annual effective tax rate.
4. Significant accounting estimates, judgments and assumptions
The preparation of the condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements requires management to make estimates, judgments
and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period and the reported amounts of income and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results may differ from those estimates.
The estimates and the assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis, and the effects resulting from the revisions of accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in future periods.
Significant accounting estimates and judgments that accompany estimates for the condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 are same as those estimates and judgments for the consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020.
5. Business combinations
NIDEC adopts the provisions of IFRS 3 "Business Combinations".
During the three months ended June 30, 2020, NIDEC completed its valuation of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed
upon the acquisition of the compressor business ("Embraco") and Roboteq, Inc. in the previous fiscal year. In addition, during the three months ended September 30, 2020, NIDEC completed its valuation of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed upon the acquisition of OMRON Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd. (currently, Nidec Mobility Corporation) in the previous fiscal year. NIDEC's consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price as NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination.
Of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed upon the acquisitions of companies in the six months ended September 30, 2020, the assets and liabilities which are currently under evaluation have been recorded on NIDEC's consolidated statements of financial position based on provisional management estimation as of September 30, 2020.
23
3. Others
Quarterly Financial Data for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 (Yen in millions)
For the three months ended
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
Net sales
336,876
414,918
Operating profit
27,793
41,387
Profit before income taxes
27,410
38,595
Profit for the period
20,387
28,952
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
20,058
28,725
(2) Information by Product Category
For the six months ended September 30, 2019
(Yen in millions)
Small
Appliance,
Electronic
Automotive
commercial
and
Eliminations/
precision
Machinery
Others
Total
Consolidated
Products
and industrial
optical
Corporate
motors
products
components
Net sales:
External sales
219,810
150,832
270,580
76,980
30,805
2,270
751,277
-
751,277
Intersegment
3,262
805
2,608
7,561
3,133
968
18,337
(18,337)
-
Total
223,072
151,637
273,188
84,541
33,938
3,238
769,614
(18,337)
751,277
Operating expenses
198,083
138,055
254,573
73,352
31,550
2,906
698,519
(9,029)
689,490
Operating profit
24,989
13,582
18,615
11,189
2,388
332
71,095
(9,308)
61,787
For the six months ended September 30, 2020
(Yen in millions)
Small
Appliance,
Electronic
Automotive
commercial
and
Eliminations/
precision
Machinery
Others
Total
Consolidated
Products
and industrial
optical
Corporate
motors
products
components
Net sales:
External sales
223,462
149,135
273,334
74,650
29,607
1,606
751,794
-
751,794
Intersegment
1,577
594
2,699
4,353
1,813
418
11,454
(11,454)
-
Total
225,039
149,729
276,033
79,003
31,420
2,024
763,248
(11,454)
751,794
Operating expenses
191,940
145,332
254,011
66,674
28,103
1,843
687,903
(5,289)
682,614
Operating profit
33,099
4,397
22,022
12,329
3,317
181
75,345
(6,165)
69,180
.
24
For the three months ended September 30, 2019
(Yen in millions)
Small
Appliance,
Electronic
Automotive
commercial
and
Eliminations/
precision
Machinery
Others
Total
Consolidated
Products
and industrial
optical
Corporate
motors
products
components
Net sales:
External sales
111,804
75,344
147,571
38,894
15,635
1,155
390,403
-
390,403
Intersegment
1,347
344
1,331
3,425
1,810
465
8,722
(8,722)
-
Total
113,151
75,688
148,902
42,319
17,445
1,620
399,125
(8,722)
390,403
Operating expenses
98,656
68,873
138,962
36,437
16,348
1,476
360,752
(4,504)
356,248
Operating profit
14,495
6,815
9,940
5,882
1,097
144
38,373
(4,218)
34,155
For the three months ended September 30, 2020
(Yen in millions)
Small
Appliance,
Electronic
Automotive
commercial
and
Eliminations/
precision
Machinery
Others
Total
Consolidated
Products
and industrial
optical
Corporate
motors
products
components
Net sales:
External sales
119,044
92,338
148,238
38,921
15,521
856
414,918
-
414,918
Intersegment
876
312
1,559
2,198
1,072
196
6,213
(6,213)
-
Total
119,920
92,650
149,797
41,119
16,593
1,052
421,131
(6,213)
414,918
Operating expenses
101,104
87,995
136,742
34,971
14,772
955
376,539
(3,008)
373,531
Operating profit
18,816
4,655
13,055
6,148
1,821
97
44,592
(3,205)
41,387
(Notes) 1. Product categories are classified based on similarities in product type, product attributes, and production and sales methods.
2. Major products of each product category:
Small precision motors: Spindle motors for HDDs, brushless motors, fan motors, vibration motors, brush motors and motor applications, etc.
Automotive products: Automotive motors and components.
Appliance, commercial and industrial products: Home appliance, commercial and industrial motors and related products.
Machinery: Industrial robots, card readers, test systems, press machines and power transmission drives, etc.
Electronic and optical components: Switches, trimmer potentiometers, lens units and camera shutters, etc.
Others: Services, etc.
25
(3) Sales by Geographic Segment
(Yen in millions)
For the six months ended September 30,
Increase or decrease
2019
2020
Amounts
%
Amounts
%
Amounts
%
Japan
136,739
18.2
125,031
16.6
(11,708)
(8.6)
U.S.A.
144,768
19.3
151,922
20.2
7,154
4.9
Singapore
17,891
2.4
20,192
2.7
2,301
12.9
Thailand
59,683
7.9
68,468
9.1
8,785
14.7
Germany
62,914
8.4
44,808
6.0
(18,106)
(28.8)
China
174,781
23.2
196,306
26.1
21,525
12.3
Others
154,501
20.6
145,067
19.3
(9,434)
(6.1)
Total
751,277
100.0
751,794
100.0
517
0.1
(Yen in millions)
For the three months ended September 30,
Increase or decrease
2019
2020
Amounts
%
Amounts
%
Amounts
%
Japan
67,721
17.3
64,795
15.6
(2,926)
(4.3)
U.S.A.
76,194
19.5
88,243
21.2
12,049
15.8
Singapore
9,415
2.4
10,665
2.6
1,250
13.3
Thailand
30,297
7.8
38,507
9.3
8,210
27.1
Germany
31,258
8.0
26,439
6.4
(4,819)
(15.4)
China
91,787
23.5
105,262
25.4
13,475
14.7
Others
83,731
21.5
81,007
19.5
(2,724)
(3.3)
Total
390,403
100.0
414,918
100.0
24,515
6.3
(Note) The sales are classified by domicile of the seller, and the figures exclude intra-segment transactions.
26
(4) Sales by Region
(Yen in millions)
For the six months ended September 30,
Increase or decrease
2019
2020
Amounts
%
Amounts
%
Amounts
%
North America
162,262
21.6
162,834
21.7
572
0.4
Asia
346,384
46.1
370,613
49.3
24,229
7.0
Europe
128,958
17.2
113,855
15.1
(15,103)
(11.7)
Others
17,722
2.3
17,425
2.3
(297)
(1.7)
Overseas total
655,326
87.2
664,727
88.4
9,401
1.4
Japan
95,951
12.8
87,067
11.6
(8,884)
(9.3)
Total
751,277
100.0
751,794
100.0
517
0.1
(Yen in millions)
For the three months ended September 30,
Increase or decrease
2019
2020
Amounts
%
Amounts
%
Amounts
%
North America
80,327
20.6
94,305
22.7
13,978
17.4
Asia
183,847
47.1
196,580
47.4
12,733
6.9
Europe
65,464
16.8
66,122
16.0
658
1.0
Others
12,579
3.2
10,828
2.6
(1,751)
(13.9)
Overseas total
342,217
87.7
367,835
88.7
25,618
7.5
Japan
48,186
12.3
47,083
11.3
(1,103)
(2.3)
Total
390,403
100.0
414,918
100.0
24,515
6.3
(Note) The sales are classified by domicile of the buyer, and the figures exclude intra-segment transactions.
27
4. Overview of Consolidated Financial Results
October 26, 2020
(1) Summary of Consolidated Financial Performance
(Yen in millions)
For the six
For the six
Increase or
For the three
For the three
Increase or
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
September 30,
September 30,
decrease
September 30,
September 30,
decrease
2019
2020
2019
2020
Net Sales
751,277
751,794
0.1
%
390,403
414,918
6.3
%
Operating profit
61,787
69,180
12.0
%
34,155
41,387
21.2
%
8.2
%
9.2 %
8.7
%
10.0
%
Profit before income taxes
63,330
66,005
4.2
%
32,395
38,595
19.1
%
8.4
%
8.8 %
8.3
%
9.3
%
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
27,227
48,783
79.2
%
23,943
28,725
20.0
%
3.6
%
6.5 %
6.1
%
6.9 %
Earnings per share attributable to owners
46.26
83.28
40.67
49.04
of the parent - basic (Yen)
Earnings per share attributable to owners
-
-
-
-
of the parent - diluted (Yen)
(2) Summary of Consolidated Financial Position and Cash Flows
(Yen in millions)
As of September 30, 2019
As of September 30, 2020
As of March 31, 2020
Total assets
1,989,191
2,078,544
2,122,493
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
956,087
966,604
947,290
Ratio of total equity attributable to owners of the
48.1%
46.5%
44.6%
parent to total asset
For the six months ended
For the six months ended
For the year ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
Net cash provided by operating activities
73,848
76,114
168,049
Net cash used in investing activities
(180,360)
(52,287)
(311,513)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
74,157
(53,062)
128,546
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
193,284
175,854
206,986
(3) Dividends
(Yen)
2nd quarter end
Fiscal year end
Total
Year ended March 31, 2020 (actual)
55.00
60.00
115.00
Year ending March 31, 2021 (actual)
30.00
-
-
Year ending March 31, 2021 (forecast)
-
30.00
60.00
(4) Scope of Consolidation and Application of the Equity Method
Number of consolidated subsidiaries
334
Number of associates accounted for under the equity method
4
Change from March 31, 2020
Change from September 30, 2019
Number of companies newly consolidated
5
26
Number of companies excluded from consolidation
3
6
Number of companies newly accounted for by the equity method
-
-
Number of companies excluded from accounting by the equity method
-
-
(Notes) 1. The amounts of percentage in "(1) Summary of Consolidated Financial Performance" represent percentage of sales.
"Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic" and "Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-diluted" have been calculated based on figures of "Profit attributable to owners of the parent".
NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination in the six months ended September 30, 2020. Condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price as NIDEC finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination.
From the three months ended June 30, 2019, the business of compressor for refrigerator of Secop has been classified as discontinued operations. As a result, the amounts of net sales, operating profit and profit before income taxes no longer include discontinued operations, presenting only the amounts for continuing operations.
NIDEC implemented a two-for-one stock split on our common stock effective April 1, 2020. Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic and earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-diluted were calculated on the assumption that the relevant stock split had been implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. On the other hand, we described actual amount of dividends before the stock split for the year ended March 31, 2020.
