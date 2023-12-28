Nidec Corporation specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of small precision motors and automotive and appliance components. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - appliances, air-conditioning and industrial equipment motors (40.5%); - small precision motors (21.9%): pin motors for hard drives, fan motors, vibrating motors, brush motors and motor applications, etc. ; - automotive components (21.3%); - machines (12.1%): industrial robots, card readers, test systems, presses and power transmission drives, etc. ; - electronic and optical components (3.9%): switches, trimmer potentiometers, lens units and camera shutters, etc. ; - other (0.3%). The net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (17.8%), China (26.7%), the United States (21.6%), Germany (6.1%), Italy (5.5%), Thailand (5.2%) and other (17.1%).

