Nidec : Japan's Nidec books 60% quarterly profit rise on EV motor demand

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Japanese electronic components
maker Nidec Corp said on Wednesday its first-quarter
operating profit jumped 60% to 44.6 billion yen ($406 million),
helped by a rebound in demand for motors for electric vehicles
(EVs) and home appliances.
Nidec, better known for producing electric motors for
computer hard drives and smartphones, is trying to capture
around a third of an emerging market for energy-saving EV motors
known as e-axles. Demand for those is widely expected to
increase 10 times over the next decade.
As it expands into auto parts, Nidec on Monday said it had
agreed to consider a joint venture with Taiwan's Hon Hai
Technology Group to develop EV motors. The companies in a news
release said they would aim to establish the venture in 2022,
helping Nidec expand into new markets and ensuring a stable
supply of motors for Hon Hai.
In April, Nidec, which supplies e-axles to automakers
including China's Guangzhou Automobile Co Ltd and
France's Peugeot, announced plans to invest 200 billion yen over
a decade to build a production hub in Serbia that will
manufacture motors for EVs and household appliances.
Nidec's earnings result for the three months to June 30, up
from 28 billion yen a year earlier, was better than the 41.2
billion yen average of six analyst estimates compiled by
Refinitiv.
The company stuck to its full-year forecast for operating
profit of 180 billion yen. That is lower than the 193.5 billion
yen average of 22 analyst estimates, Refinitiv data showed.
($1=109.8500 yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and
Christopher Cushing)