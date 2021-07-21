Log in
    6594   JP3734800000

NIDEC CORPORATION

(6594)
Nidec : Japan's Nidec books 60% quarterly profit rise on EV motor demand

07/21/2021
TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Japanese electronic components maker Nidec Corp said on Wednesday its first-quarter operating profit jumped 60% to 44.6 billion yen ($406 million), helped by a rebound in demand for motors for electric vehicles (EVs) and home appliances.

Nidec, better known for producing electric motors for computer hard drives and smartphones, is trying to capture around a third of an emerging market for energy-saving EV motors known as e-axles. Demand for those is widely expected to increase 10 times over the next decade.

As it expands into auto parts, Nidec on Monday said it had agreed to consider a joint venture with Taiwan's Hon Hai Technology Group to develop EV motors. The companies in a news release said they would aim to establish the venture in 2022, helping Nidec expand into new markets and ensuring a stable supply of motors for Hon Hai.

In April, Nidec, which supplies e-axles to automakers including China's Guangzhou Automobile Co Ltd and France's Peugeot, announced plans to invest 200 billion yen over a decade to build a production hub in Serbia that will manufacture motors for EVs and household appliances.

Nidec's earnings result for the three months to June 30, up from 28 billion yen a year earlier, was better than the 41.2 billion yen average of six analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

The company stuck to its full-year forecast for operating profit of 180 billion yen. That is lower than the 193.5 billion yen average of 22 analyst estimates, Refinitiv data showed. ($1=109.8500 yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 759 B 16 008 M 16 008 M
Net income 2022 150 B 1 363 M 1 363 M
Net Debt 2022 333 B 3 035 M 3 035 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,7x
Yield 2022 0,51%
Capitalization 7 428 B 67 595 M 67 593 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
EV / Sales 2023 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 112 551
Free-Float 85,4%
Managers and Directors
Shigenobu Nagamori Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Seki President, COO & Representative Director
Takayuki Sakurai Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Mikio Katayama Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Teiichi Sato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIDEC CORPORATION-2.23%68 329
KEYENCE CORPORATION-4.50%121 721
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE12.71%90 461
EATON CORPORATION PLC24.18%58 456
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.16.72%57 571
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.15.73%33 156