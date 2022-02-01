Nidec : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nidec Corporation

Tokyo Stock Exchange code: 6594

Contact:

Masahiro Nagayasu General Manager Investor Relations +81-75-935-6140ir@nidec.com

Released on February 1, 2022, in Kyoto, Japan

Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase

(Repurchase of own shares, pursuant to the Company's Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of Article 459-1-1 of the Company Law of Japan)

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the "Company") today announced the status of the Company's own share repurchase under its ongoing repurchase plan resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 26, 2022, pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan.

Details are as follows:

Details of Share Repurchase

Period of own share repurchase: From January 27, 2022 through January 31, 2022 Class of shares: Common stock Number of own shares repurchased: 900,000 Total repurchase amount: 8,844,940,800 yen

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of trade date.

Reference

The following details were resolved by the Company's Board of Directors on January 26, 2022: 1. Class of shares: Common stock

2. Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 4,000,000 shares (0.68% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)

3. Total repurchasable amount: 50 billion yen

4. Period of repurchase: From January 27, 2022 through January 24, 2023 Total number and yen amount of own shares repurchased from January 27, 2022 through

January 31, 2022, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:

Total number of own shares repurchased: 900,000 Total repurchase amount: 8,844,940,800 yen

-###-

NIDEC CORPORATION

CORPORATE OFFICE: 338 KUZETONOSHIRO-CHO,MINAMI-KU, KYOTO 601-8205 JAPAN

PHONE: KYOTO +81-75-935-6140 FAX: +81-75-935-6141

URL: https://www.nidec.com/en/