Nidec Corporation Tokyo Stock Exchange code: 6594 Contact: Teruaki Urago General Manager Investor Relations +81-75-935-6140 ir@nidec.com Released on August 9, 2024, in Kyoto, Japan Notice regarding completion of interim review by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm on financial statements and notes of Financial Statements Summary for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 [IFRS] (Consolidated) We disclosed Financial Statements Summary for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 [IFRS] (Consolidated) on July 23, 2024. We are pleased to announce that an interim review by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm on the condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements and notes has been completed. There are no changes to the condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements and notes announced on July 23, 2024. -###- NIDEC CORPORATION CORPORATE OFFICE: 338 KUZETONOSHIRO-CHO,MINAMI-KU, KYOTO 601-8205 JAPAN PHONE: KYOTO +81-75-935-6140 FAX: +81-75-935-6141 URL: https://www.nidec.com/en/

English translation Financial Statements Summary for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 [IFRS](Consolidated) Company name: NIDEC CORPORATION URL https://www.nidec.com/en/ August 9, 2024 Stock listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange - Prime Market Code number: 6594 Representative: Mitsuya Kishida, Representative Director and President Information on contact: Teruaki Urago, General Manager of the Investor Relations Department Tel: +81-75-935-6140 Mail address: ir@nidec.com Scheduled date of dividend payable: - Supplemental materials for financial results: Yes Earning presentation held: Yes (Amount Unit: Yen in Millions, unless otherwise indicated) (Amounts are rounded to nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Percentage represents year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Profit before Profit attributable to Comprehensive income taxes owners of the parent income for the period For the three months ended % % % % % 648,166 14.8 60,259 0.1 78,603 (8.7) 56,044 (12.5) 163,076 (12.8) June 30, 2024 For the three months ended 564,362 6.4 60,176 55.5 86,105 68.8 64,066 75.0 187,008 0.8 June 30, 2023 Earnings per share attributable to Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic (Yen) owners of the parent-diluted (Yen) For the three months ended June 30, 2024 97.54 - For the three months ended June 30, 2023 111.50 - (Notes)1. "Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic" and "Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent- diluted" have been calculated based on figures of "Profit attributable to owners of the parent". 2. Each of the shares of the Company's common stock held by shareholders included or recorded in the final register of shareholders as of the record date of September 30, 2024 will be split into two shares (Effective date is October 1, 2024) . The above "Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic" and "Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-diluted" for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and the three months ended June 30, 2023 do not consider the stock split. Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Total equity Total equity attributable to Ratio of total equity attributable to owners of the parent owners of the parent to total assets % As of June 30, 2024 3,459,286 1,802,746 1,772,069 51.2 As of March 31, 2024 3,160,417 1,658,929 1,631,927 51.6 2. Dividends Dividends per share (Yen) 1st quarter end 2nd quarter end 3rd quarter end Fiscal year end Total Year ended March 31, 2024 - 35.00 - 40.00 75.00 Year ending March 31, 2025 - Year ending March 31, 2025 (Forecast) 40.00 - 20.00 - (Notes) 1. Revision of previously announced dividend forecast during this reporting period: None. 2. Each of the shares of the Company's common stock held by shareholders included or recorded in the final register of shareholders as of the record date of September 30, 2024 will be split into two shares (Effective date is October 1, 2024) . The total amount of annual dividends for Year ending March 31, 2025 (Forecast) is not shown because a simple sum cannot be calculated due to the stock split. The forecast annual dividends per share before the stock split are 40 yen at the end of the fiscal year and 80 yen in total. 3.There are no revisions to dividend forecast from Financial Statements Summary for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 [IFRS](Consolidated) announced on July 23, 2024.

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Performance for the Year ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025) (Percentage represents year-on-year changes) Profit before Profit attributable to Earnings per share Net sales Operating profit attributable to owners income taxes owners of the parent of the parent-basic % % % % (Yen) 2nd Quarter end 1,300,000 12.3 115,000 (0.3) 130,000 (10.3) 97,000 (8.2) 168.81 Fiscal year end 2,500,000 6.5 240,000 47.6 250,000 23.5 185,000 48.1 321.96 (Notes) 1. Revision of the previously announced forecast of consolidated financial performance during this reporting period: None. Each of the shares of the Company's common stock held by shareholders included or recorded in the final register of shareholders as of the record date of September 30, 2024 will be split into two shares (Effective date is October 1, 2024) . The "Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-basic" in the consolidated performance forecast does not consider the stock split. Assuming that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the fiscal 2023, the earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the fiscal 2024 first-half forecast is ¥84.41 and the fiscal 2024 is ¥160.98. There are no revisions to forecast of consolidated financial performance from Financial Statements Summary for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 [IFRS](Consolidated) announced on July 23, 2024. Notes (1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during This Period (changes in "specified subsidiaries" (tokutei kogaisha) resulting in the change in scope of consolidation) :Yes(Newly consolidated) 1 company Nidec PSA emotors (2) Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates: 1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS : None 2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons : None 3. Changes in accounting estimates : None Number of Shares Issued (Ordinary Shares) 1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock): As of June 30, 2024: 596,284,468 As of March 31, 2024: 596,284,468 2. Number of treasury stock at the end of the period: As of June 30, 2024: 21,685,324 As of March 31, 2024: 21,685,820 3. Weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the period: For the three months ended June 30, 2024: 574,599,388 For the three months ended June 30, 2023: 574,601,046 *Review by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm of the attached condensed quarterly : Yes(mandatory) consolidated financial statements and notes *Explanation for appropriate use of forecast and other notes Forward-looking statements, such as forecast of consolidated financial performance, stated in this document are based on information currently possessed by NIDEC or certain assumptions that NIDEC has deemed as rational. NIDEC cannot make any assurances that the contents mentioned in these forward-looking statements will ever materialize. Actual financial performance could be significantly different from NIDEC's expectations as a result of various factors. For the assumptions used and other notes, please refer to "1. Overview of Operating Results, Etc. (3) Explanation Regarding Future Forecast Information of Consolidated Financial Results" on page 13. (Reason for which review by a certified public accountant or auditing firm is mandatory) Pursuant to Article 24-4-4, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, as described in the internal control report for the fiscal year ended March 2024, which was submitted to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau on June 19, 2024, there were material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting that should be disclosed. Therefore, in accordance with Article 404, paragraph 3 of the Securities Listing Regulations and Article 405, paragraph 2 of the Enforcement Regulations for the Securities Listing Regulations, review by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm of the attached condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements and notes listed in the "Attachments" of the quarterly financial statement is mandatory. In this document, the terms "we", "us", "our" and "NIDEC" refer to Nidec Corporation and consolidated subsidiaries or, as the context may require, Nidec Corporation on a non-consolidated basis. NIDEC revised the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination in the three months ended June 30, 2024. Consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition cost as NIDEC revised the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination. Investor presentation materials relating to our financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were disclosed on our corporate website on July 23, 2024.

1. Overview of Operating Results, Etc. (1) Overview of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 1. Overview of Business Environment for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 On April 1, 2024, Mitsuya Kishida assumed the position of president, marking the start of a new management system. Under the slogan of "One Nidec," we are strongly promoting various measures, including the integration of technologies and human resources on a global basis, with the aim of realizing group-wide integrated management, that is, group-wide optimal management that achieves growth while generating synergies among group companies. About product group, in small precision motors, demand for HDD motors recovered, mainly for near-line applications. In addition, we are accelerating our shift to a highly profitable business portfolio, including the vertical startup of mass production system of water-cooling module in response to demand for water-cooling systems for AI servers, which is expanding rapidly in line with the rush to construct AI data centers. In the automotive business, Nidec swiftly shifted its strategy to put first priority on its profitability in fiscal 2023 to respond to the growth slowdown of the Battery EV market and fierce price competition. Nidec is further straightening cooperation with the joint venture partner, and also focusing on component supply with its technical capabilities and cost competitiveness which were cultivated in the fierce market. We are also focusing on product development in anticipation of global trend toward advanced safety equipment and advanced electrification for autonomous driving, and rising demand for HEVs. For appliance, commercial and industrial products, demand for power generators, which are essential to data centers, is also growing rapidly. We are working to expand production capacity to meet this demand. We also expect significant growth in battery energy storage systems (BESS) as demand related to green innovation expands. For machinery products, business is in the final stage of a downturn in the business cycle. We are working to strengthen our business promotion system by integrating and unifying the management and production systems of each group company so that we can respond quickly to the timing of a shift to a recovery phase. As a result of the group's concerted efforts to strengthen Three News Activity (exploring new markets, developing new products, and acquiring new customers) under the new management system, we renewed the highest record in net sales and operating profit in the quarterly consolidated accounting period. Under these circumstances, by clarifying our "medium- to long-term direction," we aim to become a global "first class company" that will continue to grow for more than 100 years. As a "Second Foundation," we will enhance our corporate value through growth accompanied by "quality," while inheriting our unique strengths.

2. Consolidated Operating Results Consolidated Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 ("this three-month period"), Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 ("the same period of the previous year") (Yen in millions) For the three months ended June 30, Increase or Ratio of change decrease 2023 2024 Net sales 564,362 648,166 83,804 14.8% Operating profit 60,176 60,259 83 0.1% Operating profit ratio 10.7% 9.3% - - Profit before income taxes 86,105 78,603 (7,502) (8.7)% Profit for the period from continuing operations 64,413 54,550 (9,863) (15.3)% Profit (Loss) for the period from discontinued operations 8 (113) (121) - Profit attributable to owners of the parent 64,066 56,044 (8,022) (12.5)% Consolidated net sales from continuing operations increased 14.8% to ¥648,166 million for this three-month period compared to the same period of the previous year, and we renewed highest record of the quarterly consolidated accounting periods. Although demand varied in each business area and market, sales of spindle motors for HDDs in small precision motors has recovered, mainly for near-line applications, and net sales increased in new fields such as water-cooling modules for rapidly growing AI data centers. In addition, net sales expanded due to the consolidation of Nidec PSA emotors, the joint venture between NIDEC and Stellantis, in automotive products. Operating profit increased 0.1% to ¥60,259 million for this three-month period compared to the same period of the previous year, and we renewed the highest record of the quarterly consolidated accounting periods due to shift to a highly profitable business portfolio in small precision motors and the gain on step acquisition regarding the consolidation of Nidec PSA emotors. On the other hand, in Appliance, commercial and industrial products and Machinery, costs were incurred in advance because NIDEC promoted rationalization of dispersed production bases and integrated production systems to further improve profitability. Profit before income taxes decreased 8.7% to ¥78,603 million, including a positive effect of the fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates by approximately ¥15,000 million, profit for the period from continuing operations decreased 15.3% to ¥54,550 million, and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased 12.5% to ¥56,044 million compared to the same period of the previous year. The average exchange rate between the Japanese yen and the U.S. dollar for this three-month period was ¥155.88 to the U.S. dollar, which reflected an approximately 14% depreciation of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar, compared to the same period of the previous year. The average exchange rate between the Japanese yen and the Euro for this three-month period was ¥167.88 to the Euro, which reflected an approximately 12% depreciation of the Japanese yen against the Euro, compared to the same period of the previous year. Effect of the fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates to net sales and operating profit for this three-month period is as follows. Net sales : Positive effect by approximately ¥59,500 million compared to the same period of the previous year.

Operating profit : Positive effect by approximately ¥6,500 million compared to the same period of the previous year.

Operating Results by Product Category for This Three-Month Period Compared to the Same Period of the Previous Year Small precision motors (Yen in millions) For the three months ended June 30, Increase or decrease Ratio of change 2023 2024 Net sales to external customers 94,670 118,513 23,843 25.2% Spindle motors for hard disk 10,641 23,485 12,844 120.7% drives (HDDs) Other small precision motors 84,029 95,028 10,999 13.1% Operating profit 5,919 13,101 7,182 121.3% Operating profit ratio 6.3% 11.1% - - Net sales of this category increased 25.2% to ¥118,513 million for this three-month period compared to the same period of the previous year. Net sales of spindle motors for HDDs increased 120.7% to ¥23,485 million for this three-month period compared to the same period of the previous year, mainly due to higher sales of the high-value-added products mainly for near-line HDDs. Net sales of other small precision motors increased 13.1% to ¥95,028 million to the same period of the previous year. This was mainly due to the mass production of water-cooling modules through the vertical startup in response to the rapid expansion of demand for water-cooling systems for AI servers. Operating profit of this category increased 121.3% to ¥13,101 million for this three-month period compared to the same period of the previous year due to the impact of increased sales as well as an improved product composition of high gross profit margin products, including spindle motors for HDDs for near-line applications and water-cooling modules for AI data centers. Effect of the fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates to net sales and operating profit for this three-month period is as follows. Net sales : Positive effect by approximately ¥9,500 million compared to the same period of the previous year.

Operating profit : Positive effect by approximately ¥600 million compared to the same period of the previous year.

Automotive products (Yen in millions) For the three months ended June 30, Increase or decrease Ratio of change 2023 2024 Net sales to external customers 137,600 165,639 28,039 20.4% Operating profit 11,028 13,993 2,965 26.9% Operating profit ratio 8.0% 8.4% - - Net sales of this category increased 20.4% to ¥165,639 million for this three-month period compared to the same period of the previous year, including the influence on the consolidation of Nidec PSA emotors. In the automotive organic business (existing business), Nidec captured demand for motors for electric brake boosters and other products in response to the global trend toward advanced safety devices and advanced electrification for autonomous driving. In the Battery EV related business, Nidec swiftly shifted its strategy to put first priority on its profitability to respond to the growth slowdown of the Battery EV market and fierce price competition. Nidec is further strengthening cooperation with the joint venture partner, and also focusing on component supply with its technical capabilities and cost competitiveness which were cultivated in the fierce market. Operating profit of this category increased 26.9 % to ¥13,993 million for this three-month period compared to the same period of the previous year, due to implementing strict restrictions on orders for unprofitable models, reduced costs, and significant reduction in fixed costs as part of a strategic shift in the Battery EV related business, the recording of losses resulting from the consolidation of Nidec PSA emotors, which is in the process of building a mass production system, and the recording of the gain on step acquisition. Effect of the fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates to net sales and operating profit for this three-month period is as follows. Net sales : Positive effect by approximately ¥14,100 million compared to the same period of the previous year.

Operating profit : Positive effect by approximately ¥1,100 million compared to the same period of the previous year.

Appliance, commercial and industrial products (Yen in millions) For the three months ended June 30, Increase or decrease Ratio of change 2023 2024 Net sales to external customers 238,879 265,626 26,747 11.2% Operating profit 30,905 26,550 (4,355) (14.1)% Operating profit ratio 12.9% 10.0% - - Net sales of this category increased 11.2% to ¥265,626 million for this three-month period compared to the same period of previous year. A demand for power generators, which are essential to data centers, is sharply expanding as the AI data center construction increases. We are actively working to enhance production capacity to meet this demand while focusing significantly on expanding sales of battery energy storage systems (BESS) which are accelerated by expansion of green innovation related demand. Operating profit of this category decreased 14.1% to ¥26,550 million for this three-month period compared to the same period of the previous year due to a temporary cost increase related to promoting rationalization of dispersed bases mainly in Europe with the aim of further improvement of profitability. Effect of the fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates to net sales and operating profit for this three-month period is as follows. Net sales : Positive effect by approximately ¥31,000 million compared to the same period of the previous year.

Operating profit : Positive effect by approximately ¥4,300 million compared to the same period of the previous year. Machinery (Yen in millions) For the three months ended June 30, Increase or decrease Ratio of change 2023 2024 Net sales to external customers 70,167 75,489 5,322 7.6% Operating profit 11,176 8,065 (3,111) (27.8)% Operating profit ratio 15.9% 10.7% - - Net sales of this category increased 7.6% to ¥75,489 million for this three-month period compared to the same period of the previous year, mainly due to the impact of the new consolidation and higher sales of LCD panel handling robots. Operating profit of this category decreased 27.8% to ¥8,065 million for this three-month period compared to the same period of the previous year. This is because Nidec had lower sales of highly profitable semiconductor inspection systems due to the economic cycle, a temporary production capacity decline caused by the consolidation of production systems in the machine tool related business, and cost increase. Effect of the fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates to net sales and operating profit for this three-month period is as follows. Net sales : Positive effect by approximately ¥3,800 million compared to the same period of the previous year.

Operating profit : Positive effect by approximately ¥400 million compared to the same period of the previous year.

Electronic and optical components (Yen in millions) For the three months ended June 30, Increase or decrease Ratio of change 2023 2024 Net sales to external customers 21,858 21,997 139 0.6% Operating profit 4,213 2,877 (1,336) (31.7)% Operating profit ratio 19.3% 13.1% - - Net sales of this category increased 0.6% to ¥21,997 million and operating profit of this category decreased 31.7% to ¥2,877 million for this three-month period compared to the same period of the previous year. Effect of the fluctuations of the foreign currency exchange rates to net sales and operating profit for this three-month period is as follows. Net sales : Positive effect by approximately ¥1,000 million compared to the same period of the previous year.

Operating profit : Positive effect by approximately ¥100 million compared to the same period of the previous year. Other products (Yen in millions) For the three months ended June 30, Increase or decrease Ratio of change 2023 2024 Net sales to external customers 1,188 902 (286) (24.1)% Operating profit 166 72 (94) (56.6)% Operating profit ratio 14.0% 8.0% - - Net sales of this category decreased 24.1% to ¥902 million and operating profit of this category decreased 56.6% to ¥72 million for this three-month period compared to the same period of the previous year.