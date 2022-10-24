Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nidec Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6594   JP3734800000

NIDEC CORPORATION

(6594)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-24 am EDT
7965.00 JPY   +2.91%
Nidec : Presentation Material (April-September 2022)

10/24/2022 | 02:50am EDT
TSE: 6594 OTC US: NJDCY https://www.nidec.com/en/

Nidec Corporation

Fiscal First-Half 2022 Financial Results

Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

October 24, 2022

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-looking Statements

These presentation materials and the related discussions contain forward-looking statements including expectations, estimates, projections, plans and strategies. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's targets, assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in customer circumstances and demand, exchange rate fluctuations, and the Nidec Group's ability to design, develop, mass produce and win acceptance of its products and to acquire and successfully integrate companies with complementary technologies and product lines. Please see other disclosure documents filed or published by the Nidec Group companies, including the Japanese securities report, for additional information regarding such risks and uncertainties. Nidec undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements unless required by law.

The first slide features Nidec's E-Axle Ni100Ex, the Generation 2 of EV traction motor system for which we started mass-production in September 2022. Gen. 2 E-Axle, lighter and quieter than Gen.1 E-Axle, utilizes the know-how such as magnetic circuit design and oil-cooling technology we cultivated through the development and mass-production of the Gen.1 E-Axle.

2

Consolidated Profit/Loss

This slide includes forward-looking statements. See Disclaimer on Page 2.

Millions of Yen, except

FY2022

for percentages, EPS,

1H/FY2021

1H/FY2022

Change

Forecast

dividends and FX rates

Net sales

910,668

1,130,767

+24.2%

2,100,000

Operating profit

89,144

96,368

+8.1%

210,000

Operating profit ratio

9.8%

8.5%

-

10.0%

Profit before

87,103

118,375

+35.9%

206,000

income taxes

Profit attributable to

66,612

86,649

+30.1%

165,000

owners of the parent

EPS (Yen)

113.79

150.31

+32.1%

286.65

Dividends (Yen)

30.00

35.00

-

70.00

FX rate (Yen/US$)

Assumed for Q3 onward:

Average:

109.80

133.97

+22.0%

Yen/US$: 110

Term end:

111.92

144.81

+29.4%

Yen/Euro: 125

Note: Based on the current forecast of

sales volume, every one yen

appreciation or depreciation against the U.S. dollar and t he euro

for FY2022 is estimated to have

3

an annualized impact of 10.0 billion yen and 1.9 billion yen on net sales, respectively, and 1.1 billion yen and 0.4 billion yen on operating profit, respectively.

Summary of Q2 FY2022

  • First half net sales stood at a record high of ¥1,130.8 billion, 24.2% higher Y/Y.
  • First half operating profit increased 8.1% Y/Y to ¥96.4 billion, marking a record high.
  • First half profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 35.9 % Y/Y to ¥118.4 billion, 30.1% Y/Y to ¥86.6 billion, respectively. Both stood at record highs.
  • Quarterly net sales, operating profit, profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent recorded all-timehighs.

4

Year-on-Year Changes (Six Months Ended September 30, 2022)

(Billions of Yen)

+139.6

+34.0

+3.1

+50.2

+6.2

-12.9

1,130.8

910.7

1H/FY21

Exchange

Small Precision

Automotive

Appliance,

Machinery

Electronic

1H/FY22

Rate

Motors

Products

Commercial

and Optical

and Industrial

Components

(Billions of Yen)

Products

and Others

+17.0

-3.3

+8.0

+3.5

-5.0

-1.6

-0.4

-10.9

89.1

96.4

Appliance,

Electronic

1H/FY21

Exchange

Structural

Small Precision Automotive

Commercial

Machinery

and Optical

Eliminations/

1H/FY22

Rate

Reform

Motors

Products

and Industrial

Components

Corporate

5

Expenses

Products

and Others

Quarter-on-Quarter Changes (Three Months Ended September 30, 2022)

(Billions of Yen)

+21.4

+5.8

+2.8

+27.0

-0.9

-6.0

590.4

540.4

Q1/FY22

Exchange

Small Precision

Automotive

Appliance,

Machinery

Electronic

Q2/FY22

Rate

Motors

Products

Commercial

and Optical

and Industrial

Components

Products

and Others

(Billions of Yen)

+1.2

+0.9

+2.0

+1.5

+2.0

-1.0

+2.1

-1.6

51.7

44.7

Q1/FY22

Exchange

Structural

Small Precision Automotive

Appliance,

Machinery

Electronic

Eliminations/

Q2/FY22

and Optical

Commercial

Rate

Reform

Motors

Products

Corporate

Components

and Industrial

6

Expenses

and Others

Products

CAPEX, Depreciation, R&D

(Billions of Yen)

200

CAPEX

Depreciation

R&D

150.0

Continuing

(Full-Year Forecast)

104.9

110.0

95.0

aggressive

(Full-Year Forecast)

investments that

100

98.6

(Full-Year Forecast)

66.6

78.0

support mid-term

(1H Actual)

58.3

growth

(1H Actual)

38.7

(1H Actual)

0

FY21

FY22

FY21

FY22

FY21

FY22

This slide includes forward-looking statements. See Disclaimer on Page 2.

7

Mid-Term Strategic Goal

Vision2025

This section includes forward-looking statements. See Disclaimer on Page 2.

8

This slide includes forward-lookingstatements. See Disclaimer on Page 2.

Vision2025: Further Innovative Changes, Management to Realize the Visions

The next generation management system gets launched on the basic grounds formed by the founder's leadership

<> period>

To be a global company

< growing sustainably for next

>

100 years and beyond

Founder's leadership

Next

generation's management system

Established a business portfolio

Laid out a framework to become

Transform business models to

to accomplish ¥1T sales

a truly global company

accomplish ¥10T sales

¥10T sales

Business

Vision2025

(Target)

scale

¥4T

sales

targeted

¥2.1T

sales

¥1T sales achieved

targeted

Head office built

Established by 4

in 2003

people in 1973

1973 1990

2000

2014

2020

2022

2025

2030

2040 2050

XX year

Present

2073 100th anniversary9

This slide includes forward-looking statements. See Disclaimer on Page 2.

2023 50th anniversary

  • Vision2025 Framework for the New Mid-Term Strategic Goals:

Business Portfolio Management

Achieve high growth with aggressive investment in key growth areas

FY2015

FY2021

FY2025

Net sales: 1.178 trillion yen

Net sales: 1.918 trillion yen

Net sales: 4 trillion yen

Small Precision

Automotive

Appliance, Commercial

Other Product Groups

(Target)

Motors

Products

and Industrial Products

(Sales: Billions of Yen)

(Sales: Billions of Yen)

(Sales: Billions of Yen)

448.0

271.3

283.4

175.6

Small Precision

Automotive

Appliance,

Other Product

Motors

Products

Commercial

Groups

and Industrial

Products

1,300.0

1,300.0

New M&A

786.6

800.0

1,000

1,000

<>

<>

growth>

growth>

600.0

(Target)

(Target)

424.9

417.6

600.0

289.0

<>

400.0

growth>

<>

(Target)

growth>

(Target)

Small Precision

Automotive

Appliance,

Other Product

Small Precision

Automotive

Appliance,

Other Product

Commercial

Commercial

10

Motors

Products

Groups

Motors

Products

Groups

and Industrial

and Industrial

Products

Products

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Nidec Corporation published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
