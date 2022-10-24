Nidec : Presentation Material (April-September 2022)

TSE: 6594 OTC US: NJDCY https://www.nidec.com/en/

Nidec Corporation

Fiscal First-Half 2022 Financial Results

Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

October 24, 2022

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-looking Statements

These presentation materials and the related discussions contain forward-looking statements including expectations, estimates, projections, plans and strategies. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's targets, assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in customer circumstances and demand, exchange rate fluctuations, and the Nidec Group's ability to design, develop, mass produce and win acceptance of its products and to acquire and successfully integrate companies with complementary technologies and product lines. Please see other disclosure documents filed or published by the Nidec Group companies, including the Japanese securities report, for additional information regarding such risks and uncertainties. Nidec undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements unless required by law.

The first slide features Nidec's E-Axle Ni100Ex, the Generation 2 of EV traction motor system for which we started mass-production in September 2022. Gen. 2 E-Axle, lighter and quieter than Gen.1 E-Axle, utilizes the know-how such as magnetic circuit design and oil-cooling technology we cultivated through the development and mass-production of the Gen.1 E-Axle.