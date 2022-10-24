Nidec : Presentation Material (April-September 2022)

These presentation materials and the related discussions contain forward-looking statements including expectations, estimates, projections, plans and strategies. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's targets, assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in customer circumstances and demand, exchange rate fluctuations, and the Nidec Group's ability to design, develop, mass produce and win acceptance of its products and to acquire and successfully integrate companies with complementary technologies and product lines. Please see other disclosure documents filed or published by the Nidec Group companies, including the Japanese securities report, for additional information regarding such risks and uncertainties. Nidec undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements unless required by law.
The first slide features Nidec's E-Axle Ni100Ex, the Generation 2 of EV traction motor system for which we started mass-production in September 2022. Gen. 2 E-Axle, lighter and quieter than Gen.1 E-Axle, utilizes the know-how such as magnetic circuit design and oil-cooling technology we cultivated through the development and mass-production of the Gen.1 E-Axle.
Consolidated Profit/Loss
Millions of Yen, except
FY2022
for percentages, EPS,
1H/FY2021
1H/FY2022
Change
Forecast
dividends and FX rates
Net sales
910,668
1,130,767
+24.2%
2,100,000
Operating profit
89,144
96,368
+8.1%
210,000
Operating profit ratio
9.8%
8.5%
-
10.0%
Profit before
87,103
118,375
+35.9%
206,000
income taxes
Profit attributable to
66,612
86,649
+30.1%
165,000
owners of the parent
EPS (Yen)
113.79
150.31
+32.1%
286.65
Dividends (Yen)
30.00
35.00
-
70.00
FX rate (Yen/US$)
Assumed for Q3 onward:
Average:
109.80
133.97
+22.0%
Yen/US$: 110
Term end:
111.92
144.81
+29.4%
Yen/Euro: 125
Note: Based on the current forecast of
sales volume, every one yen
appreciation or depreciation against the U.S. dollar and t he euro
for FY2022 is estimated to have
an annualized impact of 10.0 billion yen and 1.9 billion yen on net sales, respectively, and 1.1 billion yen and 0.4 billion yen on operating profit, respectively.
Summary of Q2 FY2022
First half net sales stood at arecord high of ¥1,130.8 billion, 24.2% higher Y/Y.
First half operating profit increased 8.1% Y/Y to ¥96.4 billion, marking arecord high.
First half profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 35.9 % Y/Y to ¥118.4 billion, 30.1% Y/Y to ¥86.6 billion, respectively. Both stood atrecord highs.
Quarterly net sales, operating profit, profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent recordedall-timehighs.
Year-on-Year Changes (Six Months Ended September 30, 2022)
(Billions of Yen)
+139.6
+34.0
+3.1
+50.2
+6.2
-12.9
1,130.8
910.7
1H/FY21
Exchange
Small Precision
Automotive
Appliance,
Machinery
Electronic
1H/FY22
Rate
Motors
Products
Commercial
and Optical
and Industrial
Components
(Billions of Yen)
Products
and Others
+17.0
-3.3
+8.0
+3.5
-5.0
-1.6
-0.4
-10.9
89.1
96.4
Appliance,
Electronic
1H/FY21
Exchange
Structural
Small Precision Automotive
Commercial
Machinery
and Optical
Eliminations/
1H/FY22
Rate
Reform
Motors
Products
and Industrial
Components
Corporate
Expenses
Products
and Others
Quarter-on-Quarter Changes (Three Months Ended September 30, 2022)
(Billions of Yen)
+21.4
+5.8
+2.8
+27.0
-0.9
-6.0
590.4
540.4
Q1/FY22
Exchange
Small Precision
Automotive
Appliance,
Machinery
Electronic
Q2/FY22
Rate
Motors
Products
Commercial
and Optical
and Industrial
Components
Products
and Others
(Billions of Yen)
+1.2
+0.9
+2.0
+1.5
+2.0
-1.0
+2.1
-1.6
51.7
44.7
Q1/FY22
Exchange
Structural
Small Precision Automotive
Appliance,
Machinery
Electronic
Eliminations/
Q2/FY22
and Optical
Commercial
Rate
Reform
Motors
Products
Corporate
Components
and Industrial
Expenses
and Others
Products
CAPEX, Depreciation, R&D
(Billions of Yen)
200
CAPEX
Depreciation
R&D
150.0
Continuing
(Full-Year Forecast)
104.9
110.0
95.0
aggressive
(Full-Year Forecast)
investments that
100
98.6
(Full-Year Forecast)
66.6
78.0
support mid-term
(1H Actual)
58.3
growth
(1H Actual)
38.7
(1H Actual)
0
FY21
FY22
FY21
FY22
FY21
FY22
Mid-Term Strategic Goal
Vision2025
Vision2025: Further Innovative Changes, Management to Realize the Visions
The next generation management system gets launched on the basic grounds formed by the founder's leadership
<> period>
To be a global company
< growing sustainably for next
>
100 years and beyond
Founder's leadership
Next
generation's management system
Established a business portfolio
Laid out a framework to become
Transform business models to
to accomplish ¥1T sales
a truly global company
accomplish ¥10T sales
¥10T sales
Business
Vision2025
(Target)
scale
¥4T
sales
targeted
¥2.1T
sales
¥1T sales achieved
targeted
Head office built
Established by 4
in 2003
people in 1973
1973 1990
2000
2014
2020
2022
2025
2030
2040 2050
XX year
Present
2073100th anniversary9
2023 50th anniversary
Vision2025 Framework for the New Mid-Term Strategic Goals:
Business Portfolio Management
Achieve high growth with aggressive investment in key growth areas
FY2015
FY2021
FY2025
Net sales: 1.178 trillion yen
Net sales: 1.918 trillion yen
Net sales: 4 trillion yen
Small Precision
Automotive
Appliance, Commercial
Other Product Groups
(Target)
Motors
Products
and Industrial Products
(Sales: Billions of Yen)
(Sales: Billions of Yen)
(Sales: Billions of Yen)
448.0
271.3
283.4
175.6
Small Precision
Automotive
Appliance,
Other Product
Motors
Products
Commercial
Groups
and Industrial
Products
1,300.0
1,300.0
New M&A
786.6
800.0
1,000
1,000
<>
<>
growth>
growth>
600.0
(Target)
(Target)
424.9
417.6
600.0
289.0
<>
400.0
growth>
<>
(Target)
growth>
(Target)
Small Precision
Automotive
Appliance,
Other Product
Small Precision
Automotive
Appliance,
Other Product
Commercial
Commercial
Motors
Products
Groups
Motors
Products
Groups
and Industrial
and Industrial
Products
Products
