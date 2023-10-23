TSE: 6594 OTC US: NJDCY https://www.nidec.com/en/
Nidec Corporation
Fiscal First-Half 2023 Financial Results
Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
45MW hi-speedMotor-Generator Nidec Conversion business developed
Disclaimer Regarding Forward-looking Statements
These presentation materials and the related discussions contain forward-looking statements including expectations, estimates, projections, plans and strategies. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's targets, assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in customer circumstances and demand, exchange rate fluctuations, and the Nidec Group's ability to design, develop, mass produce and win acceptance of its products and to acquire and successfully integrate companies with complementary technologies and product lines. Please see other disclosure documents filed or published by the Nidec Group companies, including the Japanese securities report, for additional information regarding such risks and uncertainties. Nidec undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements unless required by law.
The picture on the first slide: Nidec ASI, a subsidiary in Italy, signed a €30 million agreement for the production and supply of 45MW motors to support the production expansion of the world's largest natural gas field. https://www.nidec-industrial.com/expand-production-natural-gas-field-2/
Consolidated Profit/Loss
Millions of Yen, except
FY2023
for percentages, EPS,
1H/FY2022
1H/FY2023
Change
Forecast
dividends and FX rates
Net sales
1,130,767
1,160,662
+2.6%
2,200,000
Operating profit
96,368
115,782
+20.1%
220,000
Operating profit ratio
8.5%
10.0%
-
10.0%
Profit before
118,375
145,359
+22.8%
210,000
income taxes
Profit attributable to
86,649
106,081
+22.4%
165,000
owners of the parent
EPS (Yen)
150.31
184.62
+22.8%
287.16
Dividends (Yen)
35.00
35.00
-
70.00
FX rate (Yen/US$)
Assumed for Q3 onward:
Average:
133.97
141.00
+5.2%
Yen/US$: 120
Term end:
144.81
149.58
+3.3%
Yen/Euro: 130
Note: Based on the current forecast of sales volume, every one yen appreciation or depreciation against the U.S. dollar and t he euro for FY2023 is estimated to have
an annualized impact of 10.0 billion yen and 1.9 billion yen on net sales, respectively, and 1.1 billion yen and 0.4 billion yen on operating profit, respectively.
Product Group Overview
(Billions of Yen)
(Billions of Yen)
Sales
Operating profit
144.6
Sales
Operating profit
140.9
140.4
137.6
115.2
125.1
111.1
107.5
111.3
113.3
95.8
91.6
11.0
11.0
13.0
4.9
6.0
5.5
11.0
5.3
0.0
Q1/FY22
Q2
Q3
Q4 -2.2
Q1/FY23
Q2
Q1/FY22
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1/FY23
Q2
-8.0
-39.7
(Billions of Yen)
(Billions of Yen)
(Billions of Yen)
Sales
Operating profit
Sales
Operating profit
222.7
230.7
227.9
232.7
30.9
27.7
13.4
14.6
12.4
11.1
10.6
20.4
20.6
17.9
11.9
73.6
238.9
240.8
80.3
75.7
73.1
69.6
70.8
7.0
Q1/FY22
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1/FY23
Q2
Q1/FY22
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1/FY23
Q2
Year-on-Year Changes (Six Months Ended September 30, 2023)
(Billions of Yen)
+45.7
+16.4
+4.1
+1.0
-27.6
-9.9
1,130.8
1,160.7
1H/FY22
Exchange
Small Precision
Automotive
Appliance,
Machinery
Electronic
1H/FY23
Rate
Motors
Products
Commercial
and Optical
and Industrial
Components
Products
and Others
(Billions of Yen)
+17.4
+3.2
+5.1
+7.6
-4.8
-0.2
-0.4
-8.5
115.8
96.4
1H/FY22
Exchange
Structural
Small Precision Automotive
Appliance,
Machinery
Electronic
Eliminations/
1H/FY23
Commercial
and Optical
Rate
Reform
Motors
Products
Corporate
and Industrial
Components
Expenses
Products
and Others
Quarter-on-Quarter Changes (Three Months Ended September 30, 2023)
(Billions of Yen)
+22.5
+12.1
+1.6
+3.5
-10.0
-1.2
566.1
594.6
Q1/FY23
Exchange
Small Precision
Automotive
Appliance,
Machinery
Electronic
Q2/FY23
Rate
Motors
Products
Commercial
and Optical
and Industrial
Components
Products
and Others
(Billions of Yen)
+2.5
0.0
+4.8
-6.1
-4.8
+1.1
-0.7
-1.3
60.2
55.6
Q1/FY23
Exchange
Structural
Small Precision Automotive
Appliance,
Machinery
Electronic
Eliminations/ Q2/FY23
Rate
Reform
Motors
Products
Commercial
and Optical
Corporate
and Industrial
Expenses
Components
Products
and Others
Summary of Q2 FY2023
- First half net sales stood at a record high of ¥1,160.7 billion, 2.6% higher Y/Y.
- First half operating profit increased 20.1% Y/Y to
¥115.8 billion, marking a record high.
- First half profit before income taxes increased 22.8 % Y/Y to ¥145.4 billion. Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 22.4% Y/Y to ¥106.1 billion. Both stood at record highs.
CAPEX, Depreciation, R&D
(Billions of Yen)
200
CAPEX
Depreciation
R&D
137.8
119.5
120.0
(Full-Year Forecast)
100.0
88.0
100
(Full-Year Forecast)
(Full-Year Forecast)
81.3
54.6
61.8
(1H Actual)
(1H Actual)
40.8
(1H Actual)
0
FY22
FY23
FY22
FY23
FY22
FY23
Continuing aggressive investments that support mid-term growth
Mid-Term Strategic Goal
9
Mid- to Long-Term Growth Target
Sales and operating profit
(FY2030)
¥10T sales
targeted
Net sales
(FY2022)
(FY2025)
¥4T sales
Operating profit
¥2T sales
Increase sales and
achieved
targeted
(FY2014)
profit through organic
growth and M&As
¥1T sales
achieved
with a focus on
(FY1985)
(FY1997)
expanding markets
¥100B sales
¥10B sales
achieved
achieved
1973
1980
1990
2000
2010
2022 2025 2030
(Fiscal year)
10
Mid-Term Strategic GoalsVision2025
This slide includes forward-looking statements. See Disclaimer on Page 2.
FY2025
4 trillion yen sales:
Net sales: 4 trillion yen (Target)
3T yen (operating profit ratio of 15%) + 1T yen through M&A
Breakdown of ¥4 trillion sales target
(Trillions of yen)
Net sales (LHS)
15.0%*
(Operating profit ratio)
6
15%
(Billions of Yen) by product group
Operating profit ratio (RHS)
(Target)
ROIC（RHS）**
9.9%
15.0%
1,300.0
1,300.0
8.9%
5
10%
New M&A
7.8%
4.5%
4
7.1%
5%
800.0
1,000
New
1,000
M&A
<>
<>
3
1.8%
0%
growth>
growth>
600.0
(Target)
(Target)
600.0
2
<>
400.0
3.00
Organic
growth
growth
<>
1
1.92
2.24
2.20
(Target)
growth
1.62
(Target)
Small Precision
Automotive
Appliance,
Other Product
0
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY25
Commercial
Products
Groups
Motors
and Industrial
(Forecast)
(Target)
Products
*Operating profit ratio of 15% is only applicable to sales target of 3 trillion yen in FY25.
**ROIC: Return on invested capital
Small Precision Motors: Acceleration of Business Portfolio Transformation in the Segment
Mass-producing small automotive motors in addition to
capturing demand for energy efficiency and thermal management
<Vision 2025 in Small Precision Motors>
Organic
(Sales: Billions of Yen)
growth
¥600B
600
(Target)
15.1%
Other Small Motors
HDD Motors
500
10.0%
Operating profit ratio
6.3%
400
300 299.6
326.1 346.9
200
100
144.0
98.8 78.5
0
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY25
(Forecast)
(Target)
(Operating profit ratio)
18%
12%
6%
0%
mid-term growth
- Transform the portfolio by actively working on 1) small automotive motors (electric two- wheeled vehicles and small EV motors less than 30kW), 2) thermal solutions (cooling fans and our group company CCI's products), and 3) digital home appliance motors.
- In HDD, we continue to focus on data centers and servers to improve the product mix for higher profitability.
Model number with
・・・ Nidec's motor is
increasing
Panda Mini
Model number with
・・・ Nidec's motor is increasing
Huan Dian Shou 01
Small Precision Motors: Expand Sales of New Products
This slide includes forward-looking statements.
Electric two-wheeled vehicle
Electrification of two-wheeled vehicle is 5 years behind
four-wheeled vehicle
four-wheeled and two-wheeled vehicle >
(Million units)
100
Total demand*
Four-wheeled EV
Two-wheeled EV
75
Electrification of two-
wheeled vehicle is 5 years
50
Four-wheeled
behind four-wheeled vehicle
EV ratio:
20%
25
0
CY18 CY19 CY20 CY21 CY22 CY23 CY24 CY25 CY26 CY27 CY28 CY29 CY30
(Million units)
CY18
CY19
CY20
CY21
CY22
CY23
Four-
Total demand
94
89
77
80
79
82
Four-wheeled
EV
2
3
3
6
9
12
wheeled
EV ratio
2%
3%
4%
8%
12%
15%
Two-
Total demand*
47
44
35
41
45
48
Two-wheeled
EV
1
1
1
1
1
2
wheeled
EV ratio
1%
2%
2%
3%
3%
4%
Thermal module
Thermal demand is increasing as an Artificial Intelligence
application expands
CPU (Central
Processing Unit)
GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) Main use:
Main use:
Image & video
Central
processing of
Two-wheeled
processing of
More
3D, Computer
a computer
Aided Design
EV ratio:
heat
and Artificial
20%
generated
Intelligence
Demand for liquid cooling increases
CDU:
generated by a CPU or GPU>
Coolant Distribution Unit
1000
GPU
GPU
CPU
800
**
CPU
TDP[W]
600
Liquid
400
cooling
200
Air
0
cooling
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
*Demand in India and Southeast Asia
(Nidec's estimates based on various sources)
**TDP: Thermal Design Power: The theoretical maximum amount of heat
generated by a CPU or GPU
Small Precision Motors: Quarterly Results
Preparing for mid-term growth while implementing WPR-X for short-term recovery
68 66 61
53
45
(Sales: Millions of Yen)
39 36
HDD shipments (TAM*, Million units)
33 31 30
Sales of Other Small Motors (LHS)
(Operating profit ratio: %)
Sales of HDD Motors (LHS)
20%
Operating profit ratio of Small Precision Motors (RHS)
12.1%
10.4%
12.1%
11.7%
9.6%
9.9%
15%
150,000
10%
5.1%
4.5%
6.3%
5%
100,000
-2.4%
0%
78,269
77,401
88,695
81,758
90,199
93,706
88,810
92,904
74,156
85,119
50,000
23,037
26,403
27,419
21,924
20,923
21,483
18,661
17,395
10,641
18,414
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
*TAM: Total Addressable Market
Automotive: Strategy for High Growth
Aiming to become No.1 automotive system company
by anticipating the strong electrification demand boosted by CASE* mobility trends
<Vision 2025 in Automotive>
(Sales: Billions of Yen)
(Operating profit ratio)
E-Axle business is expected to become profitable
Organic
in FY23 through introducing 2nd generation E-
1,200
Organic auto businesses (LHS)
growth
15%
Axle, reducing the cost and shipment volumes of
Battery EV related businesses(LHS) ¥1 trillion
1st generation.
1,000
Operating profit ratio (RHS)
(Target)
10%
The market areas will be shifted from China
5.5%
centric to global including Europe and North
America, and growth of sales and profits
800
5%
2.6%
promoted strongly through supplying traction
motors only and other components in addition to
600
0%
E-Axles.
400
-5%
465.6
Nidec will capture increasing demand for
386.6
-8.1%
200
348.1
-10%
electrification and gain further market share for
motors for electric power steering and electric
0
10.0
31.1
54.0
-15%
brakes despite slower growth in global auto sales.
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY25
CASE: Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electric
(Forecast)
(Target)
Automotive: Strategy Change for E-Axle Business in China
This slide includes forward-looking
Shift to lower output and X-in-1 is progressing faster than expected
amid rapid price decline in the market
- Shift to lower output motors
- Shift to X-in-1E-Axles
- Lower pricing due to above reasons
Development and Production
Focus on speedy supply in China (Improve the local R&D system)
Sales
E-Axle market >
(Occupancy ratio)
150kW
C segment
100kW
C segment
70kW
C segment
Rapid
70kW
increase of
B and C
B segment
segments of
70kW
50kW
B segment
Expand sales of lower output motors and X-in-1E-Axles (Chinese OEMs and Japanese OEMs who joint venture with Chinese OEMs)
Purchase
Buy parts from Chinese local manufacturers
50kW
A segment
30kW
**
A segment
* Extract the top 50 best selling models with 30- 150kW output Nidec's customers mainly focus on.
**CY23 graph created by Nidec based on the data from Jan. to Aug.
Automotive: Shift to X-in-1ofE-Axle
Gen.3 E-Axle will be 7 in 1, composed of 3 in 1, IPS* unit and PTC**-Heater
<_gen.33a_>7-in-1>
IPS unit
・OBC
IPS+PTC
・DC-DC
for 7-in-1
・PDU
PTC heater
Inverter
Existing 3-in-1
OBC +
Motor
DC-DC
Gear
PTC heater
7-in-1: Motor, Gear, Inverter, IPS（OBC+DC-DC+PDU）, PTC
*IPS: Integrated Power System, OBC: On-Board Charger,
PDU: Power Distribution Unit, **PTC: Positive Temperature Coefficient (Heater)
PDU+
PTC heater control
MCU/PMIC
High voltage harness/ busbar
Coolant flow
BMS: Battery-Management-System
In-vehicle communicationInv: Inverter
X-in-1 (Separate)>
PDU
Inv
MCU
Gear
PMIC
X-in-1>
PDU
DCDC:DC-DC converter
Inv Gear
PTC
DCDC
OBC
MCU
MCU
MCU
Motor
PMIC
PMIC
PMIC
3 in 1
Cooling
water
CAN Bus
BMS
PTC
DC
OBC
DC
MCU
Motor
PMIC
MCU/PMIC
Cooling
water
CAN Bus
Automotive: Sales of Nidec's E-Axles
Reaccelerate R&D for downsizing E-Axles while prioritizing profitability
through restricting orders for unprofitable models
E-Axle>
E-Axle (AMEC*)>
(Thousand units)
(Forecast)
Gen1
Gen1
Gen2
(12%)
(16%)
(22%)
Gen1(VE)
Gen1(VE)
Gen*1
Gen2
Gen2
Gen1(VE)
(25%)
(15%)
(50%)
(63%)
(69%)
(28%)
(Forecast) (Target)(Target) (Target) (Target)
(Target)
*AMEC: Automotive Motor & Electronic Control Business Unit
**Gen: Generation
Automotive: Sales of Battery EV Related Business
Targeting ¥500 billion sales in FY25 by acquiring orders
from Japanese, European and US OEMs in addition to Chinese customers
(Billions of yen)
（AMEC+NPe）
(Forecast)(Target) (Target) (Target)(Target)
Deepal SL03
Model number with
・・・ Nidec's product is
increasing
HYCAN007
Aion S/S Plus
Aion LX/LX Plus
Aion V/V Plus
Aion Y
Airtrek
EA6
iA5
Geometry A
Geometry C
Geometry G6
Geometry M6
Zeekr 001
smart
Livan
Fiat 500e
Peugeot e-208
Opel Corsa
Opel Mokka
Aion Hyper GT
・・・ Model number with
Peugeot e-2008
Nidec's product is
increasing
Automotive: Quarterly Results
Targeting a V-shaped recovery in FY23
after posting large structural reform expenses in the second half of FY22
(Sales: Millions of Yen)
Auto
Auto (Existing business)*
160,000
140,870 140,359
144,576
137,600
116,525
125,145
120,000
97,747 99,450103,921
113,280
80,000
40,000
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
*
(Operating profit
(Operating profit:
Operating profit (LHS)
Operating profit (LHS)
Millions of Yen)
ratio: %)
Operating profit ratio (RHS)
Operating profit ratio (RHS)
16,000
16%
11.3%
10.5%
12,000
9.6%
12%
7.9%
8.4%
7.0%8%
8,000
5.0%
5.5%
5.8%
8.0%
3.9%
4,000
3.5%
2.4%
3.7%4%
1.4%
-0.1%0.0%
0
0%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
-5.7%-20.5%
-31.7%
*Existing business: Excluding impact of battery EV related business from Auto business
