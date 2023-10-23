TSE: 6594 OTC US: NJDCY https://www.nidec.com/en/

Nidec Corporation

Fiscal First-Half 2023 Financial Results

Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

45MW hi-speedMotor-Generator Nidec Conversion business developed

The picture on the first slide: Nidec ASI, a subsidiary in Italy, signed a €30 million agreement for the production and supply of 45MW motors to support the production expansion of the world's largest natural gas field. https://www.nidec-industrial.com/expand-production-natural-gas-field-2/

2

Consolidated Profit/Loss

Millions of Yen, except

FY2023

for percentages, EPS,

1H/FY2022

1H/FY2023

Change

Forecast

dividends and FX rates

Net sales

1,130,767

1,160,662

+2.6%

2,200,000

Operating profit

96,368

115,782

+20.1%

220,000

Operating profit ratio

8.5%

10.0%

-

10.0%

Profit before

118,375

145,359

+22.8%

210,000

income taxes

Profit attributable to

86,649

106,081

+22.4%

165,000

owners of the parent

EPS (Yen)

150.31

184.62

+22.8%

287.16

Dividends (Yen)

35.00

35.00

-

70.00

FX rate (Yen/US$)

Assumed for Q3 onward:

Average:

133.97

141.00

+5.2%

Yen/US$: 120

Term end:

144.81

149.58

+3.3%

Yen/Euro: 130

Note: Based on the current forecast of sales volume, every one yen appreciation or depreciation against the U.S. dollar and t he euro for FY2023 is estimated to have

3

an annualized impact of 10.0 billion yen and 1.9 billion yen on net sales, respectively, and 1.1 billion yen and 0.4 billion yen on operating profit, respectively.

Product Group Overview

(Billions of Yen)

(Billions of Yen)

Sales

Operating profit

144.6

Sales

Operating profit

140.9

140.4

137.6

115.2

125.1

111.1

107.5

111.3

113.3

95.8

91.6

11.0

11.0

13.0

4.9

6.0

5.5

11.0

5.3

0.0

Q1/FY22

Q2

Q3

Q4 -2.2

Q1/FY23

Q2

Q1/FY22

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1/FY23

Q2

-8.0

-39.7

<_appliance2c_ commercial="" and="" industrial="" products="">

(Billions of Yen)

(Billions of Yen)

Sales

Operating profit

Sales

Operating profit

222.7

230.7

227.9

232.7

30.9

27.7

13.4

14.6

12.4

11.1

10.6

20.4

20.6

17.9

11.9

73.6

238.9

240.8

80.3

75.7

73.1

69.6

70.8

7.0

Q1/FY22

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1/FY23

Q2

Q1/FY22

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1/FY23

Q2

4

Year-on-Year Changes (Six Months Ended September 30, 2023)

(Billions of Yen)

+45.7

+16.4

+4.1

+1.0

-27.6

-9.9

1,130.8

1,160.7

1H/FY22

Exchange

Small Precision

Automotive

Appliance,

Machinery

Electronic

1H/FY23

Rate

Motors

Products

Commercial

and Optical

and Industrial

Components

Products

and Others

(Billions of Yen)

+17.4

+3.2

+5.1

+7.6

-4.8

-0.2

-0.4

-8.5

115.8

96.4

1H/FY22

Exchange

Structural

Small Precision Automotive

Appliance,

Machinery

Electronic

Eliminations/

1H/FY23

Commercial

and Optical

Rate

Reform

Motors

Products

Corporate

and Industrial

Components

Expenses

5

Products

and Others

Quarter-on-Quarter Changes (Three Months Ended September 30, 2023)

(Billions of Yen)

+22.5

+12.1

+1.6

+3.5

-10.0

-1.2

566.1

594.6

Q1/FY23

Exchange

Small Precision

Automotive

Appliance,

Machinery

Electronic

Q2/FY23

Rate

Motors

Products

Commercial

and Optical

and Industrial

Components

Products

and Others

(Billions of Yen)

+2.5

0.0

+4.8

-6.1

-4.8

+1.1

-0.7

-1.3

60.2

55.6

Q1/FY23

Exchange

Structural

Small Precision Automotive

Appliance,

Machinery

Electronic

Eliminations/ Q2/FY23

Rate

Reform

Motors

Products

Commercial

and Optical

Corporate

and Industrial

Expenses

Components

6

Products

and Others

Summary of Q2 FY2023

  • First half net sales stood at a record high of ¥1,160.7 billion, 2.6% higher Y/Y.
  • First half operating profit increased 20.1% Y/Y to

¥115.8 billion, marking a record high.

  • First half profit before income taxes increased 22.8 % Y/Y to ¥145.4 billion. Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 22.4% Y/Y to ¥106.1 billion. Both stood at record highs.

7

CAPEX, Depreciation, R&D

(Billions of Yen)

200

CAPEX

Depreciation

R&D

137.8

119.5

120.0

(Full-Year Forecast)

100.0

88.0

100

(Full-Year Forecast)

(Full-Year Forecast)

81.3

54.6

61.8

(1H Actual)

(1H Actual)

40.8

(1H Actual)

0

FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23

Continuing aggressive investments that support mid-term growth

8

Mid-Term Strategic Goal

9

Mid- to Long-Term Growth Target

Sales and operating profit

(FY2030)

¥10T sales

targeted

Net sales

(FY2022)

(FY2025)

¥4T sales

Operating profit

¥2T sales

Increase sales and

achieved

targeted

(FY2014)

profit through organic

growth and M&As

¥1T sales

achieved

with a focus on

(FY1985)

(FY1997)

expanding markets

¥100B sales

¥10B sales

achieved

achieved

1973

1980

1990

2000

2010

2022 2025 2030

(Fiscal year)

10

Mid-Term Strategic GoalsVision2025

This slide includes forward-looking statements. See Disclaimer on Page 2.

FY2025

4 trillion yen sales:

Net sales: 4 trillion yen (Target)

3T yen (operating profit ratio of 15%) + 1T yen through M&A

Breakdown of ¥4 trillion sales target

(Trillions of yen)

Net sales (LHS)

15.0%*

(Operating profit ratio)

6

15%

(Billions of Yen) by product group

Operating profit ratio (RHS)

(Target)

ROICRHS**

9.9%

15.0%

1,300.0

1,300.0

8.9%

5

10%

New M&A

7.8%

4.5%

4

7.1%

5%

800.0

1,000

New

1,000

M&A

<>

<>

3

1.8%

0%

growth>

growth>

600.0

(Target)

(Target)

600.0

2

<>

400.0

3.00

Organic

growth>

growth

<>

1

1.92

2.24

2.20

(Target)

growth>

1.62

(Target)

Small Precision

Automotive

Appliance,

Other Product

0

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY25

Commercial

Products

Groups

Motors

and Industrial

(Forecast)

(Target)

Products

*Operating profit ratio of 15% is only applicable to sales target of 3 trillion yen in FY25.

**ROIC: Return on invested capital

11

Small Precision Motors: Acceleration of Business Portfolio Transformation in the Segment

Mass-producing small automotive motors in addition to

capturing demand for energy efficiency and thermal management

<Vision 2025 in Small Precision Motors>

Organic

(Sales: Billions of Yen)

growth

¥600B

600

(Target)

15.1%

Other Small Motors

HDD Motors

500

10.0%

Operating profit ratio

6.3%

400

300 299.6

326.1 346.9

200

100

144.0

98.8 78.5

0

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY25

(Forecast)

(Target)

(Operating profit ratio)

18%

12%

6%

0%

mid-term growth>

  • Transform the portfolio by actively working on 1) small automotive motors (electric two- wheeled vehicles and small EV motors less than 30kW), 2) thermal solutions (cooling fans and our group company CCI's products), and 3) digital home appliance motors.
  • In HDD, we continue to focus on data centers and servers to improve the product mix for higher profitability.

Model number with

・・・ Nidec's motor is

increasing

Panda Mini

Model number with

・・・ Nidec's motor is increasing

Huan Dian Shou 01

12

Small Precision Motors: Expand Sales of New Products

This slide includes forward-looking statements.

Electric two-wheeled vehicle

Electrification of two-wheeled vehicle is 5 years behind

four-wheeled vehicle

four-wheeled and two-wheeled vehicle >

(Million units)

100

Total demand*

Four-wheeled EV

Two-wheeled EV

75

Electrification of two-

wheeled vehicle is 5 years

50

Four-wheeled

behind four-wheeled vehicle

EV ratio:

20%

25

0

wheeled-Fourwheeled-Twowheeled-Fourwheeled-Twowheeled-Fourwheeled-Twowheeled-Fourwheeled-Twowheeled-Fourwheeled-Twowheeled-Fourwheeled-Twowheeled-Fourwheeled-Twowheeled-Fourwheeled-Twowheeled-Fourwheeled-Twowheeled-Fourwheeled-Twowheeled-Fourwheeled-Twowheeled-Fourwheeled-Twowheeled-Fourwheeled-Two CY18 CY19 CY20 CY21 CY22 CY23 CY24 CY25 CY26 CY27 CY28 CY29 CY30

(Million units)

CY18

CY19

CY20

CY21

CY22

CY23

Four-

Total demand

94

89

77

80

79

82

Four-wheeled

EV

2

3

3

6

9

12

wheeled

EV ratio

2%

3%

4%

8%

12%

15%

Two-

Total demand*

47

44

35

41

45

48

Two-wheeled

EV

1

1

1

1

1

2

wheeled

EV ratio

1%

2%

2%

3%

3%

4%

Thermal module

Thermal demand is increasing as an Artificial Intelligence

application expands

CPU (Central

Processing Unit)

GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) Main use:

Main use:

Image & video

Central

processing of

Two-wheeled

processing of

More

3D, Computer

a computer

Aided Design

EV ratio:

heat

and Artificial

20%

generated

Intelligence

Demand for liquid cooling increases

CDU:

generated by a CPU or GPU>

Coolant Distribution Unit

1000

GPU

GPU

CPU

800

**

CPU

TDP[W]

600

Liquid

400

cooling

200

Air

0

cooling

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

*Demand in India and Southeast Asia

(Nidec's estimates based on various sources)

**TDP: Thermal Design Power: The theoretical maximum amount of heat

13

generated by a CPU or GPU

Small Precision Motors: Quarterly Results

Preparing for mid-term growth while implementing WPR-X for short-term recovery

68 66 61

53

45

(Sales: Millions of Yen)

39 36

HDD shipments (TAM*, Million units)

33 31 30

Sales of Other Small Motors (LHS)

(Operating profit ratio: %)

Sales of HDD Motors (LHS)

20%

Operating profit ratio of Small Precision Motors (RHS)

12.1%

10.4%

12.1%

11.7%

9.6%

9.9%

15%

150,000

10%

5.1%

4.5%

6.3%

5%

100,000

-2.4%

0%

78,269

77,401

88,695

81,758

90,199

93,706

88,810

92,904

74,156

85,119

50,000

23,037

26,403

27,419

21,924

20,923

21,483

18,661

17,395

10,641

18,414

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

*TAM: Total Addressable Market

14

Automotive: Strategy for High Growth

Aiming to become No.1 automotive system company

by anticipating the strong electrification demand boosted by CASE* mobility trends

<Vision 2025 in Automotive>

(Sales: Billions of Yen)

(Operating profit ratio)

E-Axle business is expected to become profitable

Organic

in FY23 through introducing 2nd generation E-

1,200

Organic auto businesses (LHS)

growth

15%

Axle, reducing the cost and shipment volumes of

Battery EV related businesses(LHS) ¥1 trillion

1st generation.

1,000

Operating profit ratio (RHS)

(Target)

10%

The market areas will be shifted from China

5.5%

centric to global including Europe and North

America, and growth of sales and profits

800

5%

2.6%

promoted strongly through supplying traction

motors only and other components in addition to

600

0%

E-Axles.

400

-5%

465.6

Nidec will capture increasing demand for

386.6

-8.1%

200

348.1

-10%

electrification and gain further market share for

motors for electric power steering and electric

0

10.0

31.1

54.0

-15%

brakes despite slower growth in global auto sales.

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY25

15

CASE: Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electric

(Forecast)

(Target)

Automotive: Strategy Change for E-Axle Business in China

Shift to lower output and X-in-1 is progressing faster than expected

amid rapid price decline in the market

  1. Shift to lower output motors
  2. Shift to X-in-1E-Axles
  3. Lower pricing due to above reasons
<_nidece28099_s strategy="">

Development and Production

Focus on speedy supply in China (Improve the local R&D system)

Sales

E-Axle market >

(Occupancy ratio)

150kW

C segment

100kW

C segment

70kW

C segment

Rapid

70kW

increase of

B and C

B segment

segments of

70kW

50kW

B segment

Expand sales of lower output motors and X-in-1E-Axles (Chinese OEMs and Japanese OEMs who joint venture with Chinese OEMs)

Purchase

Buy parts from Chinese local manufacturers

50kW

A segment

30kW

**

A segment

* Extract the top 50 best selling models with 30- 150kW output Nidec's customers mainly focus on.

**CY23 graph created by Nidec based on the data from Jan. to Aug.

16

Automotive: Shift to X-in-1ofE-Axle

Gen.3 E-Axle will be 7 in 1, composed of 3 in 1, IPS* unit and PTC**-Heater

<_gen.33a_>7-in-1>

IPS unit

OBC

IPS+PTC

DC-DC

for 7-in-1

PDU

PTC heater

Inverter

Existing 3-in-1

OBC +

Motor

DC-DC

Gear

PTC heater

7-in-1: Motor, Gear, Inverter, IPSOBC+DC-DC+PDU, PTC

*IPS: Integrated Power System, OBC: On-Board Charger,

PDU: Power Distribution Unit, **PTC: Positive Temperature Coefficient (Heater)

PDU+

PTC heater control

MCU/PMIC

High voltage harness/ busbar

Coolant flow

BMS: Battery-Management-System

In-vehicle communicationInv: Inverter

X-in-1 (Separate)>

PDU

Inv

MCU

Gear

PMIC

X-in-1>

PDU

DCDC:DC-DC converter

Inv Gear

PTC

DCDC

OBC

MCU

MCU

MCU

Motor

PMIC

PMIC

PMIC

3 in 1

Cooling

water

CAN Bus

BMS

PTC

DC

OBC

DC

MCU

Motor

PMIC

MCU/PMIC

Cooling

water

CAN Bus

17

Automotive: Sales of Nidec's E-Axles

Reaccelerate R&D for downsizing E-Axles while prioritizing profitability

through restricting orders for unprofitable models

E-Axle>

E-Axle (AMEC*)>

(Thousand units)

(Forecast)

Gen1

Gen1

Gen2

(12%)

(16%)

(22%)

Gen1(VE)

Gen1(VE)

Gen*1

Gen2

Gen2

Gen1(VE)

(25%)

(15%)

(50%)

(63%)

(69%)

(28%)

(Forecast) (Target)(Target) (Target) (Target)

(Target)

*AMEC: Automotive Motor & Electronic Control Business Unit

18

**Gen: Generation

Automotive: Sales of Battery EV Related Business

Targeting ¥500 billion sales in FY25 by acquiring orders

from Japanese, European and US OEMs in addition to Chinese customers

<_nidece28099_s sales="" of="" battery="" ev="" related="" business="">

(Billions of yen)

AMEC+NPe

(Forecast)(Target) (Target) (Target)(Target)

Deepal SL03

Model number with

・・・ Nidec's product is

increasing

HYCAN007

Aion S/S Plus

Aion LX/LX Plus

Aion V/V Plus

Aion Y

Airtrek

EA6

iA5

Geometry A

Geometry C

Geometry G6

Geometry M6

Zeekr 001

smart

Livan

Fiat 500e

Peugeot e-208

Opel Corsa

Opel Mokka

Aion Hyper GT

・・・ Model number with

Peugeot e-2008

19

Nidec's product is

increasing

Automotive: Quarterly Results

Targeting a V-shaped recovery in FY23

after posting large structural reform expenses in the second half of FY22

(Sales: Millions of Yen)

Auto

Auto (Existing business)*

160,000

140,870 140,359

144,576

137,600

116,525

125,145

120,000

97,747 99,450103,921

113,280

80,000

40,000

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

*

(Operating profit

(Operating profit:

Operating profit (LHS)

Operating profit (LHS)

Millions of Yen)

ratio: %)

Operating profit ratio (RHS)

Operating profit ratio (RHS)

16,000

16%

11.3%

10.5%

12,000

9.6%

12%

7.9%

8.4%

7.0%8%

8,000

5.0%

5.5%

5.8%

8.0%

3.9%

4,000

3.5%

2.4%

3.7%4%

1.4%

-0.1%0.0%

0

0%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

-5.7%-20.5%

-31.7%

*Existing business: Excluding impact of battery EV related business from Auto business

20

