Nidec raised its fiscal-year earnings forecasts due partly to growing artificial intelligence-related demand, after posting better-than-expected quarterly profit.

The Japanese maker of electric motors and other equipment said Tuesday that net profit decreased 13% from a year earlier to 56.04 billion yen ($356.9 million) for the three months ended June 30.

That beat the estimate of Y42.81 billion in a poll of analysts by data provider FactSet.

First-quarter revenue increased 15% from a year earlier to Y648.17 billion.

For the fiscal year ending March 2025, Nidec projected that net profit would climb 48% to Y185.00 billion, compared with the previous view of a 32% increase, and that revenue would grow 6.5% to Y2.500 trillion, compared with the previous forecast of a 2.3% rise.

Nidec said demand for water-cooling equipment used in AI servers is growing quickly, while demand for hard disk drives is recovering.

The company has said it plans to significantly increase production capacity for water-cooling equipment for data centers that power generative AI.

