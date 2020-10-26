Nidec : Supplementary Financial Data

*Adjusted based on the 2-for-1 split implemented as of April 1, 2020. "EPS" and "Dividends" are
expressed assuming that the stock split occurred at the beginning of FY2017.
2. Sales and Operating Profit (OP) by Product Category
IFRS
(Yen in millions)
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
1st Half
2nd Half
Full Year
1st Half
2nd Half
Full Year
1st Half
2nd Half
Full Year
1st Half
2nd Half
Full Year
Small Precision Motors
Sales
220,474
231,902
452,376
228,955
212,512
441,467
219,810
204,478
424,288
223,462
OP
36,142
36,572
72,714
37,098
17,458
54,556
24,989
20,127
45,116
33,099
Automotive Products
Sales
140,499
154,861
295,360
151,904
145,394
297,298
150,832
182,409
333,241
149,135
OP
18,832
20,141
38,973
22,895
10,005
32,900
13,582
7,614
21,196
4,397
Appliance, Commercial and
Sales
243,001
246,590
489,591
249,991
245,441
495,432
270,580
292,024
562,604
273,334
Industrial Products
OP
19,561
19,290
38,851
26,261
7,800
34,061
18,615
15,325
33,940
22,022
Machinery
Sales
67,849
78,712
146,561
85,413
78,553
163,966
76,980
72,760
149,740
74,650
OP
12,438
14,809
27,247
15,945
6,384
22,329
11,189
10,549
21,738
12,329
Electronic & Optical Components
Sales
34,997
35,979
70,976
36,968
35,704
72,672
30,805
29,591
60,396
29,607
OP
5,531
4,189
9,720
4,118
752
4,870
2,388
813
3,201
3,317
Others
Sales
1,998
2,177
4,175
2,216
2,385
4,601
2,270
2,261
4,531
1,606
OP
281
293
574
371
308
679
332
280
612
181
Eliminations/Corporate
OP
(10,572)
(11,604)
(22,176)
(10,520)
(9,653)
(20,173)
(9,308)
(7,937)
(17,245)
(6,165)
IFRS
(Yen in millions)
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Small Precision Motors
Sales
106,333
122,622
114,298
98,214
108,006
111,804
115,122
89,356
104,418
119,044
OP
16,542
20,556
14,878
2,580
10,494
14,495
15,548
4,579
14,283
18,816
Automotive Products
Sales
77,181
74,723
71,862
73,532
75,488
75,344
92,189
90,220
56,797
92,338
OP
10,905
11,990
5,702
4,303
6,767
6,815
4,336
3,278
(258)
4,655
Appliance, Commercial and
Sales
127,016
122,975
120,860
124,581
123,009
147,571
147,000
145,024
125,096
148,238
Industrial Products
OP
13,163
13,098
4,763
3,037
8,675
9,940
8,523
6,802
8,967
13,055
Machinery
Sales
42,616
42,797
39,533
39,020
38,086
38,894
38,233
34,527
35,729
38,921
OP
8,200
7,745
5,469
915
5,307
5,882
6,022
4,527
6,181
6,148
Electronic & Optical Components
Sales
17,987
18,981
19,198
16,506
15,170
15,635
14,595
14,996
14,086
15,521
OP
1,955
2,163
2,354
(1,602)
1,291
1,097
957
(144)
1,496
1,821
Others
Sales
1,090
1,126
1,215
1,170
1,115
1,155
1,192
1,069
750
856
OP
192
179
182
126
188
144
178
102
84
97
Eliminations/Corporate
OP
(5,264)
(5,256)
(4,994)
(4,659)
(5,090)
(4,218)
(4,147)
(3,790)
(2,960)
(3,205)
Note:
Nidec Corporation adopts the provisions of IFRS 3 "Business Combinations." During the three months ended June 30, 2020, Nidec Corporation completed its valuation of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed upon the acquisition of Embraco and Roboteq, Inc. in the previous fiscal year. Furthermore, during the three months ended September 30, 2020, Nidec Corporation completed its valuation of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed upon the acquisition of OMRON Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd. (currently, Nidec Mobility Corporation) in the previous fiscal year. Nidec Corporation's consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price as Nidec Corporation finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination. Of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed upon the acquisitions of companies in the three months
