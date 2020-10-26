Log in
NIDEC CORPORATION

(6594)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 10/23
10600 JPY   +1.48%
02:26aJapanese shares end lower on caution over earnings
RE
02:25aNIDEC : Half-year Ended September 30, 2020
PU
02:25aNIDEC : Supplementary Financial Data
PU
Nidec : Supplementary Financial Data

October 26, 2020

Supplementary Financial Data

October 26, 2020

1. Financial Highlights

IFRS

(Yen in millions)

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year

1st Half

2nd Half(e)

Full Year(e)

Net Sales

708,818

750,221

1,459,039

755,447

719,989

1,475,436

751,277

783,523

1,534,800

751,794

798,206

1,550,000

Operating Profit

82,213

83,690

165,903

96,168

33,054

129,222

61,787

46,771

108,558

69,180

70,820

140,000

(Operating Profit Ratio)

11.6%

11.2%

11.4%

12.7%

4.6%

8.8%

8.2%

6.0%

7.1%

9.2%

8.9%

9.0%

Profit Before Income Taxes

76,341

86,919

163,260

95,743

34,087

129,830

63,330

41,830

105,160

66,005

69,995

136,000

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

59,421

71,413

130,834

78,428

31,532

109,960

27,227

31,232

58,459

48,783

56,217

105,000

EPS (Basic) (Yen) *

100.35

120.61

220.96

132.92

53.57

186.49

46.26

53.10

99.37

83.28

95.98

179.26

Dividend Per Share (Yen)*

22.50

25.00

47.50

25.00

27.50

52.50

27.50

30.00

57.50

30.00

30.00

60.0

IFRS

(Yen in millions)

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Net Sales

372,223

383,224

366,966

353,023

360,874

390,403

408,331

375,192

336,876

414,918

Operating Profit

45,693

50,475

28,354

4,700

27,632

34,155

31,417

15,354

27,793

41,387

(Operating Profit Ratio)

12.3%

13.2%

7.7%

1.3%

7.7%

8.7%

7.7%

4.1%

8.3%

10.0%

Profit Before Income Taxes

45,888

49,855

30,480

3,607

30,935

32,395

29,720

12,110

27,410

38,595

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

37,287

41,141

24,414

7,118

3,284

23,943

22,099

9,133

20,058

28,725

EPS (Basic) (Yen)*

63.16

69.76

41.48

12.09

5.58

40.67

37.55

15.55

34.24

49.04

*Adjusted based on the 2-for-1 split implemented as of April 1, 2020. "EPS" and "Dividends" are

expressed assuming that the stock split occurred at the beginning of FY2017.

2. Sales and Operating Profit (OP) by Product Category

IFRS

(Yen in millions)

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year

Small Precision Motors

Sales

220,474

231,902

452,376

228,955

212,512

441,467

219,810

204,478

424,288

223,462

OP

36,142

36,572

72,714

37,098

17,458

54,556

24,989

20,127

45,116

33,099

Automotive Products

Sales

140,499

154,861

295,360

151,904

145,394

297,298

150,832

182,409

333,241

149,135

OP

18,832

20,141

38,973

22,895

10,005

32,900

13,582

7,614

21,196

4,397

Appliance, Commercial and

Sales

243,001

246,590

489,591

249,991

245,441

495,432

270,580

292,024

562,604

273,334

Industrial Products

OP

19,561

19,290

38,851

26,261

7,800

34,061

18,615

15,325

33,940

22,022

Machinery

Sales

67,849

78,712

146,561

85,413

78,553

163,966

76,980

72,760

149,740

74,650

OP

12,438

14,809

27,247

15,945

6,384

22,329

11,189

10,549

21,738

12,329

Electronic & Optical Components

Sales

34,997

35,979

70,976

36,968

35,704

72,672

30,805

29,591

60,396

29,607

OP

5,531

4,189

9,720

4,118

752

4,870

2,388

813

3,201

3,317

Others

Sales

1,998

2,177

4,175

2,216

2,385

4,601

2,270

2,261

4,531

1,606

OP

281

293

574

371

308

679

332

280

612

181

Eliminations/Corporate

OP

(10,572)

(11,604)

(22,176)

(10,520)

(9,653)

(20,173)

(9,308)

(7,937)

(17,245)

(6,165)

IFRS

(Yen in millions)

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Small Precision Motors

Sales

106,333

122,622

114,298

98,214

108,006

111,804

115,122

89,356

104,418

119,044

OP

16,542

20,556

14,878

2,580

10,494

14,495

15,548

4,579

14,283

18,816

Automotive Products

Sales

77,181

74,723

71,862

73,532

75,488

75,344

92,189

90,220

56,797

92,338

OP

10,905

11,990

5,702

4,303

6,767

6,815

4,336

3,278

(258)

4,655

Appliance, Commercial and

Sales

127,016

122,975

120,860

124,581

123,009

147,571

147,000

145,024

125,096

148,238

Industrial Products

OP

13,163

13,098

4,763

3,037

8,675

9,940

8,523

6,802

8,967

13,055

Machinery

Sales

42,616

42,797

39,533

39,020

38,086

38,894

38,233

34,527

35,729

38,921

OP

8,200

7,745

5,469

915

5,307

5,882

6,022

4,527

6,181

6,148

Electronic & Optical Components

Sales

17,987

18,981

19,198

16,506

15,170

15,635

14,595

14,996

14,086

15,521

OP

1,955

2,163

2,354

(1,602)

1,291

1,097

957

(144)

1,496

1,821

Others

Sales

1,090

1,126

1,215

1,170

1,115

1,155

1,192

1,069

750

856

OP

192

179

182

126

188

144

178

102

84

97

Eliminations/Corporate

OP

(5,264)

(5,256)

(4,994)

(4,659)

(5,090)

(4,218)

(4,147)

(3,790)

(2,960)

(3,205)

Note:

Nidec Corporation adopts the provisions of IFRS 3 "Business Combinations." During the three months ended June 30, 2020, Nidec Corporation completed its valuation of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed upon the acquisition of Embraco and Roboteq, Inc. in the previous fiscal year. Furthermore, during the three months ended September 30, 2020, Nidec Corporation completed its valuation of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed upon the acquisition of OMRON Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd. (currently, Nidec Mobility Corporation) in the previous fiscal year. Nidec Corporation's consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price as Nidec Corporation finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination. Of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed upon the acquisitions of companies in the three months

3. Capital Expenditure, Depreciation, R&D

IFRS

(Yen in millions)

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year

1st Half

2nd Half(e)

Full Year(e)

Capital Expenditure

41,841

49,000

90,841

57,165

63,390

120,555

71,732

61,194

132,926

47,529

92,471

140,000

Depreciation

33,071

35,626

68,697

33,874

36,863

70,737

40,127

47,604

87,731

47,990

42,010

90,000

R & D

26,789

28,649

55,438

28,888

34,024

62,912

37,053

41,577

78,630

31,242

53,758

85,000

NIDEC CORPORATION

https://www.nidec.com/en/

338 Kuzetonoshiro-cho,Minami-ku, Kyoto 601-8205 JAPAN

TEL: 81-75-935-6140, FAX: 81-75-935-6141,E-mail: ir@nidec.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nidec Corporation published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 06:24:02 UTC

