Nidec : Supplementary Financial Data

Supplementary Financial Data October 26, 2020 1. Financial Highlights IFRS (Yen in millions) FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 1st Half 2nd Half Full Year 1st Half 2nd Half Full Year 1st Half 2nd Half Full Year 1st Half 2nd Half(e) Full Year(e) Net Sales 708,818 750,221 1,459,039 755,447 719,989 1,475,436 751,277 783,523 1,534,800 751,794 798,206 1,550,000 Operating Profit 82,213 83,690 165,903 96,168 33,054 129,222 61,787 46,771 108,558 69,180 70,820 140,000 (Operating Profit Ratio) 11.6% 11.2% 11.4% 12.7% 4.6% 8.8% 8.2% 6.0% 7.1% 9.2% 8.9% 9.0% Profit Before Income Taxes 76,341 86,919 163,260 95,743 34,087 129,830 63,330 41,830 105,160 66,005 69,995 136,000 Profit attributable to owners of the parent 59,421 71,413 130,834 78,428 31,532 109,960 27,227 31,232 58,459 48,783 56,217 105,000 EPS (Basic) (Yen) * 100.35 120.61 220.96 132.92 53.57 186.49 46.26 53.10 99.37 83.28 95.98 179.26 Dividend Per Share (Yen)* 22.50 25.00 47.50 25.00 27.50 52.50 27.50 30.00 57.50 30.00 30.00 60.0 IFRS (Yen in millions) FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Net Sales 372,223 383,224 366,966 353,023 360,874 390,403 408,331 375,192 336,876 414,918 Operating Profit 45,693 50,475 28,354 4,700 27,632 34,155 31,417 15,354 27,793 41,387 (Operating Profit Ratio) 12.3% 13.2% 7.7% 1.3% 7.7% 8.7% 7.7% 4.1% 8.3% 10.0% Profit Before Income Taxes 45,888 49,855 30,480 3,607 30,935 32,395 29,720 12,110 27,410 38,595 Profit attributable to owners of the parent 37,287 41,141 24,414 7,118 3,284 23,943 22,099 9,133 20,058 28,725 EPS (Basic) (Yen)* 63.16 69.76 41.48 12.09 5.58 40.67 37.55 15.55 34.24 49.04 *Adjusted based on the 2-for-1 split implemented as of April 1, 2020. "EPS" and "Dividends" are expressed assuming that the stock split occurred at the beginning of FY2017. 2. Sales and Operating Profit (OP) by Product Category IFRS (Yen in millions) FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 1st Half 2nd Half Full Year 1st Half 2nd Half Full Year 1st Half 2nd Half Full Year 1st Half 2nd Half Full Year Small Precision Motors Sales 220,474 231,902 452,376 228,955 212,512 441,467 219,810 204,478 424,288 223,462 OP 36,142 36,572 72,714 37,098 17,458 54,556 24,989 20,127 45,116 33,099 Automotive Products Sales 140,499 154,861 295,360 151,904 145,394 297,298 150,832 182,409 333,241 149,135 OP 18,832 20,141 38,973 22,895 10,005 32,900 13,582 7,614 21,196 4,397 Appliance, Commercial and Sales 243,001 246,590 489,591 249,991 245,441 495,432 270,580 292,024 562,604 273,334 Industrial Products OP 19,561 19,290 38,851 26,261 7,800 34,061 18,615 15,325 33,940 22,022 Machinery Sales 67,849 78,712 146,561 85,413 78,553 163,966 76,980 72,760 149,740 74,650 OP 12,438 14,809 27,247 15,945 6,384 22,329 11,189 10,549 21,738 12,329 Electronic & Optical Components Sales 34,997 35,979 70,976 36,968 35,704 72,672 30,805 29,591 60,396 29,607 OP 5,531 4,189 9,720 4,118 752 4,870 2,388 813 3,201 3,317 Others Sales 1,998 2,177 4,175 2,216 2,385 4,601 2,270 2,261 4,531 1,606 OP 281 293 574 371 308 679 332 280 612 181 Eliminations/Corporate OP (10,572) (11,604) (22,176) (10,520) (9,653) (20,173) (9,308) (7,937) (17,245) (6,165) IFRS (Yen in millions) FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Small Precision Motors Sales 106,333 122,622 114,298 98,214 108,006 111,804 115,122 89,356 104,418 119,044 OP 16,542 20,556 14,878 2,580 10,494 14,495 15,548 4,579 14,283 18,816 Automotive Products Sales 77,181 74,723 71,862 73,532 75,488 75,344 92,189 90,220 56,797 92,338 OP 10,905 11,990 5,702 4,303 6,767 6,815 4,336 3,278 (258) 4,655 Appliance, Commercial and Sales 127,016 122,975 120,860 124,581 123,009 147,571 147,000 145,024 125,096 148,238 Industrial Products OP 13,163 13,098 4,763 3,037 8,675 9,940 8,523 6,802 8,967 13,055 Machinery Sales 42,616 42,797 39,533 39,020 38,086 38,894 38,233 34,527 35,729 38,921 OP 8,200 7,745 5,469 915 5,307 5,882 6,022 4,527 6,181 6,148 Electronic & Optical Components Sales 17,987 18,981 19,198 16,506 15,170 15,635 14,595 14,996 14,086 15,521 OP 1,955 2,163 2,354 (1,602) 1,291 1,097 957 (144) 1,496 1,821 Others Sales 1,090 1,126 1,215 1,170 1,115 1,155 1,192 1,069 750 856 OP 192 179 182 126 188 144 178 102 84 97 Eliminations/Corporate OP (5,264) (5,256) (4,994) (4,659) (5,090) (4,218) (4,147) (3,790) (2,960) (3,205)

Note:

Nidec Corporation adopts the provisions of IFRS 3 "Business Combinations." During the three months ended June 30, 2020, Nidec Corporation completed its valuation of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed upon the acquisition of Embraco and Roboteq, Inc. in the previous fiscal year. Furthermore, during the three months ended September 30, 2020, Nidec Corporation completed its valuation of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed upon the acquisition of OMRON Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd. (currently, Nidec Mobility Corporation) in the previous fiscal year. Nidec Corporation's consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price as Nidec Corporation finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination. Of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed upon the acquisitions of companies in the three months

3. Capital Expenditure, Depreciation, R&D

IFRS (Yen in millions) FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 1st Half 2nd Half Full Year 1st Half 2nd Half Full Year 1st Half 2nd Half Full Year 1st Half 2nd Half(e) Full Year(e) Capital Expenditure 41,841 49,000 90,841 57,165 63,390 120,555 71,732 61,194 132,926 47,529 92,471 140,000 Depreciation 33,071 35,626 68,697 33,874 36,863 70,737 40,127 47,604 87,731 47,990 42,010 90,000 R & D 26,789 28,649 55,438 28,888 34,024 62,912 37,053 41,577 78,630 31,242 53,758 85,000

NIDEC CORPORATION

https://www.nidec.com/en/

338 Kuzetonoshiro-cho,Minami-ku, Kyoto 601-8205 JAPAN

TEL: 81-75-935-6140, FAX: 81-75-935-6141,E-mail: ir@nidec.com