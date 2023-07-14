To Board of Directors

１．Nidec's business strategy

Nidec's Business Strategy and M&A

Strategy of machine tool business

  • Nidec Group has decided to invest actively in machine tool business, which we believe to be
    "fundamental industry for manufacturing".
  • Our goal is to be a leading comprehensive machine tool manufactures in the world.
  • Nidec considers growth in both M&A, and organic as essential way to achieve our goal.
  • Nidec has been finding and approaching potential target companies worldwide, with which there are potential business synergies for potential targets.

Key criteria

  • Complementarity in product portfolio and markets between the target and our machine tool business
  • Global diversification of sales, services, and production close to customers
  • Scale-upto realize purchasing and production advantages

M&A transactions in machine tool business

Revenues

Company

Closing

Public information

Expected synergies

(Fiscal Year Ending)

NIDEC MACHINE

StrategyInvestment in machine tool business as

TOOL

2021/Mar

23.1B JPY

2021

fundamental industry for manufacturing

CORPORATION

2022/Mar

26.6B JPY

August

Sales/Technology/ProductionSynergies with existing

"NMTJ"

2023/Mar

36.6B JPY

businesses such as gear box and press machines

hereunder

ProductCombination of NOKJ machining centers with

NMTJ 5- axis machining centers, Extension of line-up

NIDEC OKK

2021/Mar

12.1B JPY

SalesGrow customer basis with Nidec's operation know-

CORPORATION

2022

how and network

2022/Mar

13.8B JPY

"NOKJ"

February

TechnologyDevelopment of new products by mutual

2023/Mar

21.6B JPY

hereunder

collaboration

ProductionGlobal optimization of the production,

Investment to expand production capability

SalesCross-sale expanding sales in Asia, Europe and US

PAMA SpA

2023

2022/Dec

with a wide product lineup;

TechnologyDevelopment of new products by mutual

February

135.6M EUR

collaboration

ProductionGlobal optimization of the production

2. Nidec's viewpoints of TAKISAWA

Complementarity in products and markets

Products

  • LatheThe product portfolio of the companies are significantly complementary, since Nidec does not manufacture lathes.
  • Vertical machining centersTAKISAWA's product line and revenue are limited, and does not conflict with Nidec's line up.

Markets

  • Global market coverages of both companies are complementary, since Nidec is strong in Europe with PAMA and US with NMTJ subsidiary while TAKISAWA has a strong position with Taiwan and China.

For reference

Global machine tool sales by category

Large sized

milling machine

1%

Others Machining

24% Center

40%

Gear cutting

Lathe

2%

33%

Product/Market matrix

Sales coverageMajor market

China/Asia

EuropeUS

Japan

Lathe

TAKISAWA

TAKISAWA

TAKISAWA

Machining Center

NOKJ

NOKJ

NOKJ/TAKISAWA

vertical)

Product

Machining Center

NOKJ

NOKJ

NOKJ

horizontal)

Special Purpose

MachineMilling,

PAMA

NMTJ

NTJ

Gear cutting

PAMA

etc.

Complementary in market

SourceNidec

Complementary in products

Global diversification of production

  • With Nidec's global network, TAKISAWA will enjoy economies of scale and optimize production close to respective markets.

Europe

PAMA SpA

Italy, Rovereto and Brescia

South Asia

East Asia

TAKISAWA

Mechatronics Ltd.

China, Zhejiang

Shanghai Takisawa

Mechatronics Ltd.

China, Shanghai

Taiwan Takisawa

Technology Co., Ltd

Taiwan, Taoyuan

Nidec Machine

Tool(Changshu)Corporation

Nidec India Precision Tools, Ltd.

ChinaChangshu

India, Tamil Nadu

PAMA Shanghai Machine

Tool Co.,Ltd.

China, Shanghai

Japan

Takisawa Machine

Tool Co., Ltd.

Japan, Okayama

NIDEC MACHINE

TOOL Co.

Japan, Shiga

NIDEC OKK Co.

Japan, Hyogo

North America>

Federal Broach

Holdings, LLC

USA, Michigan

TAKISAWA Nidec

Production site

Sales representative

Scale-up of business

  • Combined with Nidec's business scale, the total revenues will be over 100 billion yen which unable
    TAKISAWA to pursue cost reductions in procurement and production, and improved maintenance service quality.

Revenues of the listed machine tool companies in Japan (100M JPN)

5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0

SourceDisclosure reports for FY2022

Jtekt and Shibaura : only machine tool segment

Nidec : combines figures of NMTJ/NOKJ/PAMA

Other Reasons

Common target customers

  • TAKISAWA's lathes and NOKJ's machining centers have a common target customer base, which will enable the two companies to have quicker synergies like cross-selling, package offering, and more efficient sales/maintenance service than normal cases.

Geographic proximity of the production site

  • With major production site in the proximity in China and Japan, Nidec is able to closely collaborate with TAKISAWA.

TAKISAWA

Nidec subsidiaries

Japan Okayama(Kurashiki)

Kyoto(Nagaoka-kyo)Shiga(Ritto)Hyogo(Itami)

China : Shanghai

Pinghu

PMI experiences for NOKJ acquisition

  • TAKISAWA has similar background to NOKJ in terms of business scale, business model, history and shareholder composition. Nidec can utilize the PMI experience of the NOKJ facilitate cooperation with TAKISAWA

