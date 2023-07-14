To Board of Directors
Takisawa Machine Tool Co., Ltd.
Supplementary Materials (Business explanation) for Letter of Intent
July 13th 2023
NIDEC Machinery and Automation Business Unit
Index
Title
Item
Page
１．Nidec's business strategy
Business strategy and M&A
3
M&A transactions in machine tool business
4
２．Nidec's viewpoint of TAKISAWA
Complementarity in products and markets
6
Global diversification of production
7
Scale-up of business
8
Other considerations
9
３． "Value Up24" Plan
General comments
11
Expected synergies (Sales and Marketing)
12
Expected synergies (Product portfolio)
13
Expected synergies (Organization)
14
Expected synergies (Financing)
15
（Note）This is the supplementary materials for
Letter of Intent dated July 13th 2023 prepared by NIDEC
Machinery and Automation Business Unit. The contents are based on the publicly available information and our prospective. In this regard, please note Nidec is not responsible for the accuracy nor feasibility of any part of this material.
１．Nidec's business strategy
Nidec's Business Strategy and M&A
Strategy of machine tool business
- Nidec Group has decided to invest actively in machine tool business, which we believe to be
"fundamental industry for manufacturing".
- Our goal is to be a leading comprehensive machine tool manufactures in the world.
- Nidec considers growth in both M&A, and organic as essential way to achieve our goal.
- Nidec has been finding and approaching potential target companies worldwide, with which there are potential business synergies for potential targets.
Key criteria
- Complementarity in product portfolio and markets between the target and our machine tool business
- Global diversification of sales, services, and production close to customers
- Scale-upto realize purchasing and production advantages
M&A transactions in machine tool business
Revenues
Company
Closing
（Public information）
Expected synergies
(Fiscal Year Ending)
NIDEC MACHINE
・Strategy：Investment in machine tool business as
TOOL
（2021/Mar）
23.1B JPY
2021
fundamental industry for manufacturing
CORPORATION
（2022/Mar）
26.6B JPY
August
・Sales/Technology/Production：Synergies with existing
（"NMTJ"
（2023/Mar）
36.6B JPY
businesses such as gear box and press machines
hereunder）
・Product：Combination of NOKJ machining centers with
NMTJ 5- axis machining centers, Extension of line-up
NIDEC OKK
（2021/Mar）
12.1B JPY
・Sales：Grow customer basis with Nidec's operation know-
CORPORATION
2022
how and network
（2022/Mar）
13.8B JPY
（"NOKJ"
February
・Technology：Development of new products by mutual
（2023/Mar）
21.6B JPY
hereunder）
collaboration
・Production：Global optimization of the production,
Investment to expand production capability
・Sales：Cross-sale expanding sales in Asia, Europe and US
PAMA SpA
2023
（2022/Dec）
with a wide product lineup;
・Technology：Development of new products by mutual
February
135.6M EUR
collaboration
・Production：Global optimization of the production
2. Nidec's viewpoints of TAKISAWA
Complementarity in products and markets
Products
- Lathe：The product portfolio of the companies are significantly complementary, since Nidec does not manufacture lathes.
- Vertical machining centers：TAKISAWA's product line and revenue are limited, and does not conflict with Nidec's line up.
Markets
- Global market coverages of both companies are complementary, since Nidec is strong in Europe with PAMA and US with NMTJ subsidiary while TAKISAWA has a strong position with Taiwan and China.
（For reference）
Global machine tool sales by category
Large sized
milling machine
1%
Others Machining
24% Center
40%
Gear cutting
Lathe
2%
33%
Product/Market matrix
Sales coverage（Major market）
China/Asia
Europe・US
Japan
Lathe
TAKISAWA
（TAKISAWA）
TAKISAWA
Machining Center
（NOKJ）
（NOKJ）
NOKJ/（TAKISAWA）
（vertical)
Product
Machining Center
（NOKJ）
（NOKJ）
NOKJ
（horizontal)
Special Purpose
Machine（Milling,
（PAMA）
NMTJ
NTJ
Gear cutting
PAMA
etc.）
Complementary in market
Source：Nidec
Complementary in products
Global diversification of production
- With Nidec's global network, TAKISAWA will enjoy economies of scale and optimize production close to respective markets.
＜Europe＞
PAMA SpA
Italy, Rovereto and Brescia
＜South Asia＞
＜East Asia＞
TAKISAWA
Mechatronics Ltd.
China, Zhejiang
Shanghai Takisawa
Mechatronics Ltd.
China, Shanghai
Taiwan Takisawa
Technology Co., Ltd
Taiwan, Taoyuan
Nidec Machine
Tool(Changshu)Corporation
Nidec India Precision Tools, Ltd.
China、Changshu
India, Tamil Nadu
PAMA Shanghai Machine
Tool Co.,Ltd.
China, Shanghai
＜Japan＞
Takisawa Machine
Tool Co., Ltd.
Japan, Okayama
NIDEC MACHINE
TOOL Co.
Japan, Shiga
NIDEC OKK Co.
Japan, Hyogo
＜North America>
Federal Broach
Holdings, LLC
USA, Michigan
TAKISAWA Nidec
Production site
Sales representative
Scale-up of business
- Combined with Nidec's business scale, the total revenues will be over 100 billion yen which unable
TAKISAWA to pursue cost reductions in procurement and production, and improved maintenance service quality.
Revenues of the listed machine tool companies in Japan (100M JPN)
5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0
Source：Disclosure reports for FY2022
Jtekt and Shibaura : only machine tool segment
Nidec : combines figures of NMTJ/NOKJ/PAMA
Other Reasons
Common target customers
- TAKISAWA's lathes and NOKJ's machining centers have a common target customer base, which will enable the two companies to have quicker synergies like cross-selling, package offering, and more efficient sales/maintenance service than normal cases.
Geographic proximity of the production site
- With major production site in the proximity in China and Japan, Nidec is able to closely collaborate with TAKISAWA.
（TAKISAWA）
（Nidec subsidiaries）
Japan： Okayama(Kurashiki)
Kyoto(Nagaoka-kyo)・Shiga(Ritto)・Hyogo(Itami)
China : Shanghai
Pinghu
PMI experiences for NOKJ acquisition
- TAKISAWA has similar background to NOKJ in terms of business scale, business model, history and shareholder composition. Nidec can utilize the PMI experience of the NOKJ facilitate cooperation with TAKISAWA
