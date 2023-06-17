Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nidec Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6594   JP3734800000

NIDEC CORPORATION

(6594)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-16 am EDT
7886.00 JPY   +1.72%
01:08aJapan's Nidec to enter flying vehicle motor business via JV
AQ
06/17Nidec to form joint venture with Brazil's Embraer to make flying car parts
RE
06/17Nidec : and Embraer announce joint venture agreement to develop Electric Propulsion System for emerging aerospace industry
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nidec to form joint venture with Brazil's Embraer to make flying car parts

06/17/2023 | 07:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nidec Corp's logo is pictured at an earnings results news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nidec said on Sunday that it is teaming up with Brazilian firm Embraer to form a new company that will make parts for flying cars and be set up in the United States.

The new firm, to be known as Nidec Aerospace, will be based in St Louis, making use of existing factories of both firms in Brazil and Mexico. Nidec will take a 51% stake in the company and Embraer 49%, it added in a statement.

No mention was made of the capital amount in the statement. A report in the Nikkei Shimbun newspaper said the company would invest 20 billion yen ($141.02 million) in research and development over the next five years.

($1 = 141.8200 yen)

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMBRAER S.A. -2.04% 20.13 Delayed Quote.40.67%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.15% 5.2734 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
NIDEC CORPORATION 1.72% 7886 Delayed Quote.15.31%
NIKKEI 225 0.66% 33706.08 Real-time Quote.29.17%
TOPIX INDEX 0.28% 2300.36 Delayed Quote.21.60%
All news about NIDEC CORPORATION
01:08aJapan's Nidec to enter flying vehicle motor business via JV
AQ
06/17Nidec to form joint venture with Brazil's Embraer to make flying car parts
RE
06/17Nidec : and Embraer announce joint venture agreement to develop Electric Propulsion System..
PU
06/16Nidec Receives the Investigation Report by the External Investigation Committee
BU
06/09KORE Power to Get $850 Million DOE Loan for Arizona Battery Plant
DJ
06/05Interim dividends and the Company's share repurchase for the previous fiscal year were ..
AQ
06/05Japan's Nikkei closes at 33-year high; firm Wall Street lifts appetite
RE
06/05Nidec Corporation and Renesas Electronics Corporation Collaborate on Semiconductor Solu..
CI
06/04Japan's Nikkei rises as firm Wall Street lifts risk appetite
RE
06/02Nidec Corporation - Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIDEC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 239 B 15 810 M 15 810 M
Net income 2023 85 645 M 605 M 605 M
Net Debt 2023 462 B 3 264 M 3 264 M
P/E ratio 2023 53,2x
Yield 2023 0,89%
Capitalization 4 531 B 31 991 M 31 991 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
EV / Sales 2024 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 114 371
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart NIDEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nidec Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIDEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 7 886,00 JPY
Average target price 8 476,32 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shigenobu Nagamori Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Kobe President, COO & Representative Director
Akinobu Samura Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Maki Okajima Executive Officer & Head-Information Systems
Takashi Omuraa Deputy Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIDEC CORPORATION15.31%31 991
KEYENCE CORPORATION38.06%121 549
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE24.68%99 546
EATON CORPORATION PLC21.86%76 236
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-9.00%49 955
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)34.34%40 124
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer