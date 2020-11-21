Media Advisory: 2020 Election Coverage Draws 56.9 Million Viewers During Prime

An estimated 56.9 million people tuned in to watch coverage of the 2020 U.S. presidential election during primetime on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

While coverage varied by network, 21 networks aired live coverage from approximately 8:00 p.m. ET to 11:00 p.m. ET.

The chart below highlights the sum of the average viewing audience for these networks. It's important to note that out-of-home (OOH) viewing as well as connected TV (CTV) viewing are included in the 2020 total figures for this television (TV) ratings advisory. Contribution coming from CTVs can be as much as 11% for televised political events.