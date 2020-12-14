Nielsen : AdLarge Media and Nielsen Sign Renewal Agreement for Network Audio Measurement of the ALM ROI Network

New York, NY - Dec. 14, 2020 - Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) today announced that AdLarge has signed a renewal agreement with Nielsen Audio. With this agreement, AdLarge continues its participation in RADAR, the only Nielsen audio service that provides commercial ratings and is the best available forecast of a network's audience delivery. AdLarge's RADAR-rated ALM ROI Network consistently ranks in the top five. As one of the largest networks in RADAR, it provides broad reach, while delivering in the top 50 markets.

'RADAR is the gold standard in network radio measurement. What sets it apart are the strict guidelines it requires from its subscribers, so they can provide agencies with accountable audience measurement,' said Cathy Csukas, Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of AdLarge Media. 'These are exactly the characteristics that make RADAR extremely valuable to advertisers and marketers as they make their purchasing decisions.'

'AdLarge is an industry leader and a top independent audio sales network, and we are extremely pleased they have chosen to continue our relationship,' said Bruce Supovitz, SVP/National Audio Services, Nielsen Audio. 'We applaud AdLarge for continuing to be champions of audio advertising and investing in accountability and transparency for their advertisers and marketers.'

RADAR radio networks provide Nielsen with commercial clearance records from thousands of affiliated radio stations, which are merged with listening information from a database of almost 400,000 respondents. This added accountability allows RADAR to provide the best available forecast of a network's future audience delivery and a high standard of reliable metrics for buying network radio.