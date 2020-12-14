Log in
Nielsen : AdLarge Media and Nielsen Sign Renewal Agreement for Network Audio Measurement of the ALM ROI Network

12/14/2020 | 11:29am EST
New York, NY - Dec. 14, 2020 - Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) today announced that AdLarge has signed a renewal agreement with Nielsen Audio. With this agreement, AdLarge continues its participation in RADAR, the only Nielsen audio service that provides commercial ratings and is the best available forecast of a network's audience delivery. AdLarge's RADAR-rated ALM ROI Network consistently ranks in the top five. As one of the largest networks in RADAR, it provides broad reach, while delivering in the top 50 markets.

'RADAR is the gold standard in network radio measurement. What sets it apart are the strict guidelines it requires from its subscribers, so they can provide agencies with accountable audience measurement,' said Cathy Csukas, Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of AdLarge Media. 'These are exactly the characteristics that make RADAR extremely valuable to advertisers and marketers as they make their purchasing decisions.'

'AdLarge is an industry leader and a top independent audio sales network, and we are extremely pleased they have chosen to continue our relationship,' said Bruce Supovitz, SVP/National Audio Services, Nielsen Audio. 'We applaud AdLarge for continuing to be champions of audio advertising and investing in accountability and transparency for their advertisers and marketers.'

RADAR radio networks provide Nielsen with commercial clearance records from thousands of affiliated radio stations, which are merged with listening information from a database of almost 400,000 respondents. This added accountability allows RADAR to provide the best available forecast of a network's future audience delivery and a high standard of reliable metrics for buying network radio.

Disclaimer

Nielsen Holdings plc published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 16:28:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 237 M - -
Net income 2020 6,27 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 766 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 728x
Yield 2020 1,26%
Capitalization 6 819 M 6 819 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,34x
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 19,98 $
Last Close Price 19,10 $
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David W. Kenny Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Attwood Executive Chairman
Linda K. Zukauckas Chief Financial Officer
Robert Charles Pozen Independent Non-Executive Director
Javier Garcia-Teruel Avila Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-5.91%6 819
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.50.64%20 792
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-20.28%13 885
WPP PLC-26.96%12 526
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA0.12%12 013
AUTOHOME INC.23.47%11 764
