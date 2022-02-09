Nielsen : AdLarge and Nielsen renew multi-year agreement for network audio measurement

New York - Feb. 9, 2022 - AdLarge and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) announced they have entered into a multi-year renewal agreement for Nielsen Audio measurement. With this agreement, AdLarge continues its participation in RADAR®, the only Nielsen audio service that provides commercial ratings and is the best available forecast of a network's audience delivery.

AdLarge Media is the leading independent ad sales and content company, specializing in podcasts, AM/FM, streaming and on-demand lifestyle-driven audio content. AdLarge has utilized Nielsen's measurement service since 2013.

"RADAR® continues to be an extremely integral part of the purchasing and decision-making process for advertisers," said Don Wachsmith, Chief Revenue Officer of AdLarge Media. "Subscribers are required to adhere to strict guidelines in order to provide agencies with secure and accurate information. RADAR®'s measurement data remains the most proven and reliable in the marketplace today."

"AdLarge is an audio powerhouse, and we are pleased to continue our relationship," said Bruce Supovitz, SVP/National Audio Services, Nielsen Audio. "AdLarge offers a tremendous breadth of scale by focusing on all audio environments, across all platforms, and we look forward to continuing to empower them with capabilities that optimize their national sales inventory."

RADAR® radio networks provide Nielsen with commercial clearance records from thousands of affiliated radio stations, which are merged with listening information from a database of almost 400,000 respondents. This added accountability allows RADAR® to provide the best available forecast of a network's future audience delivery and a high standard of reliable metrics for buying network radio.