Nielsen : Bain & Company and Nielsen Global Connect Launch Commercial Alliance

Boston, MA and Chicago, IL - Nov. 12, 2020 - Bain & Company and Nielsen Global Connect have entered into a non-exclusive agreement with the aim of helping the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry improve their commercial capabilities in the areas of pricing, promotions, assortment optimization and customer planning.

One of the biggest challenges within the consumer goods industry today is harnessing big data, and using it to optimize business performance in a way that creates sustainable value for consumer goods companies and their retailers.

This alliance brings together Bain & Company's market-leading consulting expertise and Nielsen's data analytics to help consumer goods companies better understand their customers and maximize their commercial capabilities.

'Combining Nielsen's data analytics and tools and Bain & Company's approach to commercial excellence will allow our consumer goods clients to grow the profit pool, working jointly with their retailers to achieve the best possible outcomes for both parties,' said Laure Maddens, partner in Bain & Company's Consumer Products practice.

'This collaboration combines our granular data and proven predictive analytical models with Bain's excellence in consultancy to enable CPG companies to get ahead of the curve when it comes to their ability to draw insights from big data,' said Richard Cook, Chief Operating Officer, Intelligent Analytics Unit, Nielsen Global Connect.