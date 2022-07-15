Log in
    NLSN   GB00BWFY5505

NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC

(NLSN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
22.95 USD   -0.04%
Nielsen Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/15/2022 | 07:16am EDT
NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Nielsen's common stock.

The dividend is payable on September 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2022.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media.

Investor Relations: Sara Gubins, sara.gubins@nielsen.com
Media Relations: Connie Kim, connie.kim@nielsen.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nielsen-declares-quarterly-dividend-301587241.html

SOURCE Nielsen Holdings plc


© PRNewswire 2022
