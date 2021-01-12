Nielsen Media Welcomes Caroline Clarke: New Head Of Editorial Content Strategy

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) today announced that Caroline Clarke will join the company as Senior Vice President of Editorial Content Strategy, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Clarke will lead the Nielsen Media Thought Leadership team and set the global strategy for content, as the company faces a new chapter, transforming into an independent, publicly traded media company.

As Senior Vice President of Editorial Content Strategy, Clarke will report to Nielsen's Head of Global Communications, Laura Nelson. "I'm thrilled to welcome Caroline Clarke, an award-winning journalist, thought leader and master storyteller as our new Senior Vice President of Editorial Content Strategy," said Laura Nelson. "As Nielsen continues to revolutionize its leading measurement solutions in order to account for fundamental shifts in audience behavior—giving agencies, brands and media owners a better and more reflective understanding of markets—Clarke will be instrumental in reshaping Nielsen's Thought Leadership and content."

Prior to joining Nielsen, Clarke held a key leadership position at Black Enterprise, where she was the founder and Chief Brand Officer of Women of Power, a highly successful brand comprising original multi-platform content—including the syndicated Women of Power TV show—and the nation's largest annual conference for women of color executives. A former newspaper reporter, magazine editor, TV producer and host, she is also a twice-published author. Caroline is based in New York and holds degrees from Smith College and Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. She is a mother of two and a passionate advocate for adoption, mental health and wellness, and high quality public education, who has served on several non-profit boards.

"I am excited to be joining Nielsen at such a transformative time and look forward to working with my team to create original content that reinforces strategy, enriches reputation and supports the company's journey into a bright future," said Clarke.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

