    NLSN   GB00BWFY5505

NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC

(NLSN)
Nielsen : Statement on Initiating MRC Hiatus for National TV Ratings Service

08/12/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
Yesterday, Nielsen proactively initiated the accreditation hiatus process for its National TV ratings service with the Media Rating Council (MRC). While we remain confident in the integrity of our data and measurement, and fully support the audit process, we believe that moving to a hiatus allows us to concentrate our audit-related efforts on continuing to address panel concerns alongside the transformation of our National TV product and development of Nielsen ONE.

As we previously announced in November 2020, we are transforming our National TV products through the integration of big data sources and have committed to delivering impact data beginning in January 2022. We are also strengthening our CTV and streaming offerings as we prepare to launch a single, deduplicated cross-media measurement solution. We are committed to delivering these capabilities to meet our clients' needs.

As it relates to the panels, which continue to be a core element of our measurement, we remain focused on recovering our panels for the future. Since March, we've been working diligently to get our panel back up to full strength by increasing panel size, improving demographic representation and addressing panel maintenance. We're applying key learnings from the last 18 months and are actively making adjustments to our field operations that will inform our processes as we prepare for possible impact from surging COVID-19 variants, while also diligently ensuring the health and safety of our panel homes and people.

We believe hiatus is the best course of action at this time and will allow us to focus on innovating our core products, continuing to deliver data that the industry can rely on and ultimately creating a better media future for the entire industry.

Disclaimer

Nielsen Holdings plc published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 16:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 491 M - -
Net income 2021 310 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 396 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 8 407 M 8 407 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,95x
EV / Sales 2022 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
David W. Kenny Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linda K. Zukauckas Chief Financial Officer
James A. Attwood Chairman
Karthik Rao Chief Operating Officer
Karen M. Hoguet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC12.27%8 407
YOUGOV PLC19.62%1 919
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.12.03%909
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.17.60%481
MACROMILL, INC.19.85%287
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC88.73%60