Nielsen : Super Bowl LV Draws Nearly 92 Million TV Viewers

According to results from Nielsen, the telecast of Super Bowl LV on CBS, which ran from 6:38 p.m. ET to 10:16 p.m. ET, drew an average TV audience of about 92 million viewers who tuned in to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in what turned out to be a lopsided contest. This data includes out-of-home (OOH) viewing and could see further increases via Digital in TV Ratings (DTVR) contribution.

The game had a 38.2 U.S. household rating and was viewed in an average of 46.2 million homes, as the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to claim the franchise's second title. This year, 68% of U.S. homes with televisions in use were tuned to the Super Bowl LV telecast.

According to estimates for Super Bowl LV on ESPN Deportes, an average of 647,000 (P2+) tuned in.