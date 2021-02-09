Log in
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC

(NLSN)
Nielsen : Super Bowl LV Draws Nearly 92 Million TV Viewers

02/09/2021 | 10:41am EST
According to results from Nielsen, the telecast of Super Bowl LV on CBS, which ran from 6:38 p.m. ET to 10:16 p.m. ET, drew an average TV audience of about 92 million viewers who tuned in to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in what turned out to be a lopsided contest. This data includes out-of-home (OOH) viewing and could see further increases via Digital in TV Ratings (DTVR) contribution.

The game had a 38.2 U.S. household rating and was viewed in an average of 46.2 million homes, as the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to claim the franchise's second title. This year, 68% of U.S. homes with televisions in use were tuned to the Super Bowl LV telecast.

According to estimates for Super Bowl LV on ESPN Deportes, an average of 647,000 (P2+) tuned in.

Disclaimer

Nielsen Holdings plc published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 15:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 243 M - -
Net income 2020 6,70 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 766 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 672x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 8 147 M 8 147 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Nielsen Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 22,00 $
Last Close Price 22,82 $
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David W. Kenny Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linda K. Zukauckas Chief Financial Officer
James A. Attwood Executive Chairman
Robert Charles Pozen Independent Non-Executive Director
Javier Garcia-Teruel Avila Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC9.34%8 147
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.19.05%26 299
AUTOHOME INC.29.96%15 417
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.5.63%14 349
WPP PLC1.75%13 592
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA14.92%13 520
