Nielsen : joins Wharton Customer Analytics Corporate Program

Wharton Customer Analytics (WCA) welcomes Nielsen, a global leader in audience insights, data, and analytics, as its newest corporate contributor.

Nielsen offers a wide range of data analytics solutions, including audience measurement, media planning, marketing optimization, and content metadata. Nielsen's services measure behavior across all channels and platforms for the most complete view of the audience, which presents exciting possibilities for WCA.

"WCA encourages its students and faculty to investigate the cost and importance of a source for truth and the challenges that are imposed when data sources do not align with desired goals or views," says Mary Purk, Executive Director of Wharton Customer Analytics. "We are thrilled to be able to offer our students an opportunity to utilize Nielsen's rich transactional database, and to analyze how researchers and leaders can impact biased and unbiased insights."

The renowned corporate program at WCA provides Nielsen with the opportunity to engage with faculty, staff, and students to tackle business analytics problems, engage in research and thought leadership, and prepare the next generation of data-driven decision makers. The efforts of our partnership will culminate in a practicum research project on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) this fall.

"Nielsen is honored to participate in Wharton's programs. As the leading media measurement company, we know first hand the power of data and analytics and are advocates for democratizing our insights beyond traditional means," said Jamie Moldafsky, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Nielsen. "We're excited for the opportunities this alliance will provide in both advancing the field of data science and supporting emerging practitioners and leaders."