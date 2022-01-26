Log in
    NLSN   GB00BWFY5505

NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC

(NLSN)
Nielsen : joins Wharton Customer Analytics Corporate Program

01/26/2022
Wharton Customer Analytics (WCA) welcomes Nielsen, a global leader in audience insights, data, and analytics, as its newest corporate contributor.

Nielsen offers a wide range of data analytics solutions, including audience measurement, media planning, marketing optimization, and content metadata. Nielsen's services measure behavior across all channels and platforms for the most complete view of the audience, which presents exciting possibilities for WCA.

"WCA encourages its students and faculty to investigate the cost and importance of a source for truth and the challenges that are imposed when data sources do not align with desired goals or views," says Mary Purk, Executive Director of Wharton Customer Analytics. "We are thrilled to be able to offer our students an opportunity to utilize Nielsen's rich transactional database, and to analyze how researchers and leaders can impact biased and unbiased insights."

The renowned corporate program at WCA provides Nielsen with the opportunity to engage with faculty, staff, and students to tackle business analytics problems, engage in research and thought leadership, and prepare the next generation of data-driven decision makers. The efforts of our partnership will culminate in a practicum research project on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) this fall.

"Nielsen is honored to participate in Wharton's programs. As the leading media measurement company, we know first hand the power of data and analytics and are advocates for democratizing our insights beyond traditional means," said Jamie Moldafsky, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Nielsen. "We're excited for the opportunities this alliance will provide in both advancing the field of data science and supporting emerging practitioners and leaders."

Disclaimer

Nielsen Holdings plc published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 14:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 502 M - -
Net income 2021 300 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 203 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 6 960 M 6 960 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,47x
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Technical analysis trends NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 19,39 $
Average target price 25,42 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David W. Kenny Director, Chief Executive & Diversity Officer
Linda K. Zukauckas Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James A. Attwood Chairman
Karthik Rao Chief Operating Officer
Karen M. Hoguet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-5.46%6 960
YOUGOV PLC-20.00%1 919
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.-5.50%1 064
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.-1.54%602
MACROMILL, INC.-3.25%371
FREAKOUT HOLDINGS, INC.-23.83%203