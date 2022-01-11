Log in
    NLSN   GB00BWFY5505

NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC

(NLSN)
Nielsen : named one of America's most JUST companies by JUST Capital and media partner CNBC

01/11/2022
New York, Jan. 11, 2022 - Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) was named one of America's most JUST Companies in 2022 by JUST Capital, along with its media partner CNBC, making this the fifth year in a row Nielsen has been recognized as part of the JUST 100 list for its commitment to serving its employees, clients, communities, environment and shareholders. The annual JUST 100 list is a ranking of ESG and stakeholder performance. Nielsen ranked third out of 15 media companies and 87 out of all companies, with its highest issue scores in human rights, customer privacy and community development.

The JUST 100 list was created to evaluate and celebrate U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public-such as creating jobs in the U.S., paying a fair, living wage, prioritizing accountability to all stakeholders, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, producing sustainable products, and protecting customer privacy.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by JUST for the fifth year in a row as a company doing right by our employees and our communities," said David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer of Nielsen. "As a leading data and analytics company, we are particularly proud of the recognition of our privacy practices and are committed to serving our employees and clients by prioritizing ethical leadership, long-term financial growth and fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace."

For its annual rankings, JUST collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 stakeholder-focused issues as identified through the most comprehensive ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior, surveying more than 150,000 participants since 2015. The 2021 Annual Issues Survey was conducted in association with SSRS-an objective, non- partisan research institution that provides scientifically rigorous statistical surveys-among a general population sample of 3,000 U.S. adults.

Disclaimer

Nielsen Holdings plc published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 14:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 502 M - -
Net income 2021 327 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 203 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 7 268 M 7 268 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Technical analysis trends NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 20,25 $
Average target price 26,15 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David W. Kenny Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linda K. Zukauckas Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James A. Attwood Chairman
Karthik Rao Chief Operating Officer
Karen M. Hoguet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC2.39%7 268
YOUGOV PLC-9.38%2 187
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.-4.78%1 072
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.-8.82%551
MACROMILL, INC.-3.16%367
FREAKOUT HOLDINGS, INC.-16.52%220