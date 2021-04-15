Log in
Nielsen Holdings plc    NLSN   GB00BWFY5505

NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC

(NLSN)
Nielsen : Roku Closes Nielsen Transaction, Including Acquisition of AVA Business

04/15/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) today announced that the companies have closed the transaction that was announced on March 1, 2021.

Roku has closed on the acquisition of Nielsen’s Advanced Video Advertising (AVA) business, including Nielsen’s video automatic content recognition (ACR) and dynamic ad insertion (DAI) technologies, which will accelerate Roku’s launch of an end-to-end DAI solution for traditional TV. In addition, Nielsen and Roku have entered into a long-term strategic partnership to integrate complementary Nielsen ad and content measurement products into the Roku platform and further advance Nielsen ONE, Nielsen’s cross-media measurement solution.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include the delivery of an end-to-end DAI solution and the further development of Roku and Nielsen products after the date hereof. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statement include: the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition and the proposed strategic partnership, including the possibility that the expected benefits from either the proposed acquisition or the proposed strategic partnership will not be realized; the impact of the acquisition on the AVA business; our ability to retain key AVA personnel; our effectiveness in integrating the AVA business and operations with our business; the effectiveness of the strategic partnership between Roku and Nielsen; our ability to realize our broader strategic and operating objectives; the effect of the announcement of the acquisition and the strategic partnership on Roku’s and Nielsen’s respective businesses; and the effects of any litigation or other proceedings to which we are or may become a party.

Further information on these and other risks and uncertainties are included in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Roku and the Roku logo are registered trademarks and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a leading global data and analytics company that provides a holistic and objective understanding of the media industry. With offerings spanning audience measurement, audience outcomes and content, Nielsen offers its clients and partners simple solutions to complex questions and optimizes the value of their investments and growth strategies. It is the only company that can offer de-duplicated cross-media audience measurement. Audience is Everything™ to Nielsen and its clients, and Nielsen is committed to ensuring that every voice counts.

This press release includes information that could constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include the delivery of an end-to-end DAI solution and the further development of Roku and Nielsen products after the date hereof. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and events could differ materially from what presently is expected. Factors leading thereto may include, without limitation, the risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and financial markets, the uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nielsen’s business, the failure of our new business strategy in accomplishing our objectives, conditions in the markets Nielsen is engaged in, behavior of customers, suppliers and competitors, technological developments, as well as legal and regulatory rules affecting Nielsen’s business and other specific risk factors that are outlined in our disclosure filings and materials, which you can find on http://www.nielsen.com/investors, such as our 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports that have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please consult these documents for a more complete understanding of these risks and uncertainties. This list of factors is not intended to be exhaustive. Such forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this communication, and we assume no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf as a result of new information, future events or other factors, except as required by law.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen offers measurement and analytics service in nearly 60 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
