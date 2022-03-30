Log in
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NLSN, LHCG, AHPA

03/30/2022 | 05:40am EDT
NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)'s sale to a private equity consortium led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. together with institutional partners for $28.00 per share in cash. If you are a Nielsen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG)'s sale to Optum for $170.00 per share in cash. If you are a LHC Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: AHPA)'s merger with OmniAb, Inc. If you are an Avista shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-nlsn-lhcg-ahpa-301513527.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
