Nien Hsing Textile Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:46 pm
Nien Hsing Textile Co., Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was TWD 1,747.36 million compared to TWD 2,467.46 million a year ago. Revenue was TWD 1,750.26 million compared to TWD 2,470.17 million a year ago. Net loss was TWD 25.2 million compared to net income of TWD 168.98 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.13 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of TWD 0.85 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.13 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of TWD 0.85 a year ago. Basic loss per share was TWD 0.13 compared to basic earnings per share of TWD 0.85 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was TWD 0.13 compared to diluted earnings per share of TWD 0.85 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was TWD 3,249.97 million compared to TWD 4,436.44 million a year ago. Revenue was TWD 3,254.75 million compared to TWD 4,442.78 million a year ago. Net loss was TWD 238.45 million compared to net income of TWD 354.67 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 1.2 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of TWD 1.79 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 1.2 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of TWD 1.78 a year ago. Basic loss per share was TWD 1.2 compared to basic earnings per share of TWD 1.79 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was TWD 1.2 compared to diluted earnings per share of TWD 1.78 a year ago.
NIEN HSING TEXTILE CO., LTD. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of garments and textile products. The products of the Company include denim and casual wear, denim cloth, casual cloth and ring-spun yarns. The Company operates through two segments, including textile segment and garment segment. The Company operates businesses in Taiwan, the Americas, Africa and Asia, among others.