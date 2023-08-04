Nien Hsing Textile Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Today at 05:46 pm Share

Nien Hsing Textile Co., Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was TWD 1,747.36 million compared to TWD 2,467.46 million a year ago. Revenue was TWD 1,750.26 million compared to TWD 2,470.17 million a year ago. Net loss was TWD 25.2 million compared to net income of TWD 168.98 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.13 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of TWD 0.85 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.13 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of TWD 0.85 a year ago. Basic loss per share was TWD 0.13 compared to basic earnings per share of TWD 0.85 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was TWD 0.13 compared to diluted earnings per share of TWD 0.85 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was TWD 3,249.97 million compared to TWD 4,436.44 million a year ago. Revenue was TWD 3,254.75 million compared to TWD 4,442.78 million a year ago. Net loss was TWD 238.45 million compared to net income of TWD 354.67 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 1.2 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of TWD 1.79 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 1.2 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of TWD 1.78 a year ago. Basic loss per share was TWD 1.2 compared to basic earnings per share of TWD 1.79 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was TWD 1.2 compared to diluted earnings per share of TWD 1.78 a year ago.