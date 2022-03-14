Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Nien Made Enterprise Co., LTD.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8464   TW0008464009

NIEN MADE ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(8464)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nien Made : Announcement on behalf of the mainland subsidiary to cooperate with Changping government's Covid-19 prevention measures

03/14/2022 | 09:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Nien Made Enterprise Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/14 Time of announcement 21:05:01
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the mainland subsidiary
to cooperate with  Changping government's Covid-19
prevention measures
Date of events 2022/03/14 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/14
2.Company name:
 Nien Made (Dong Guan) Window Fashions Co., Ltd., Dongguan Fanchang Curtain
 Products Co., Ltd., and E-Shine Technology Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:66-100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
 Changping town of Doungaung government in Guangdong province (China) has
 newly announced its traffic control since 6pm on Mar 14. All vehicles
 without permit are prohibited entering into Changping area. Nien Made
 follows the rules to adjust delivery schedule accordingly and is paying
 close attention on Covid-19 development.
6.Countermeasures:
 a) Reschedule delivery internally;
 b) Follow preventive measures; and
 c) Pay close attention on the spread of Covid-19.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 13:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIEN MADE ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
09:44aNIEN MADE : Announcement on behalf of the mainland subsidiary to cooperate with Changping ..
PU
02/04NIEN MADE : Announcement on behalf of Norman Mexico for contracting third parties to build..
PU
2021Nien Made Enterprise Co., LTD. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
2021Norman Mexico Company Limited announced that it has received $54.5 million in funding f..
CI
2021Nien Made Enterprise Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
2021Norman Mexico Company Limited announced that it expects to receive $24.5 million in fun..
CI
2021Nien Made Enterprise Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
2021Nien Made Enterprise Co., Ltd. Resolves to Change the Company's Registered Business Add..
CI
2021Nien Made Enterprise Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
2021Nien Made Enterprise Co., Ltd. Appoints Wang Shu-Chuan Corporate Governance Officer of ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 28 951 M 1 019 M 1 019 M
Net income 2021 5 468 M 192 M 192 M
Net cash 2021 6 586 M 232 M 232 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 3,68%
Capitalization 90 983 M 3 202 M 3 202 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,92x
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 11 108
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart NIEN MADE ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nien Made Enterprise Co., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIEN MADE ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 323,00 TWD
Average target price 462,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keng Hao Nien Chairman & General Manager
Tsung Wei Chu Chief Financial Officer, Director & Spokesman
Chi Wei Lin Independent Director
Sheng Yi Huang Independent Director
Chung Chin Hung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIEN MADE ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.-21.70%3 331
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-28.03%8 531
INTERFACE, INC.-19.12%765
ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPETS COMPANY (S.A.E)-7.94%339
BALTA GROUP NV12.88%131
RADICI PIETRO INDUSTRIES & BRANDS S.P.A.-16.00%12