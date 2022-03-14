Nien Made : Announcement on behalf of the mainland subsidiary to cooperate with Changping government's Covid-19 prevention measures
03/14/2022 | 09:44am EDT
Provided by: Nien Made Enterprise Co., Ltd.
2022/03/14
21:05:01
Announcement on behalf of the mainland subsidiary
to cooperate with Changping government's Covid-19
prevention measures
2022/03/14
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/14
2.Company name:
Nien Made (Dong Guan) Window Fashions Co., Ltd., Dongguan Fanchang Curtain
Products Co., Ltd., and E-Shine Technology Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:66-100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
Changping town of Doungaung government in Guangdong province (China) has
newly announced its traffic control since 6pm on Mar 14. All vehicles
without permit are prohibited entering into Changping area. Nien Made
follows the rules to adjust delivery schedule accordingly and is paying
close attention on Covid-19 development.
6.Countermeasures:
a) Reschedule delivery internally;
b) Follow preventive measures; and
c) Pay close attention on the spread of Covid-19.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 13:43:09 UTC.