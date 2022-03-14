Nien Made : Announcement on behalf of the mainland subsidiary to cooperate with Changping government's Covid-19 prevention measures

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/14 2.Company name: Nien Made (Dong Guan) Window Fashions Co., Ltd., Dongguan Fanchang Curtain Products Co., Ltd., and E-Shine Technology Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:66-100% 5.Cause of occurrence: Changping town of Doungaung government in Guangdong province (China) has newly announced its traffic control since 6pm on Mar 14. All vehicles without permit are prohibited entering into Changping area. Nien Made follows the rules to adjust delivery schedule accordingly and is paying close attention on Covid-19 development. 6.Countermeasures: a) Reschedule delivery internally; b) Follow preventive measures; and c) Pay close attention on the spread of Covid-19. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.