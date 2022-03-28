Nien Made : The Company to attend Taiwan Stock Exchange and QIC's virtual conference

Log in
03/28/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: Nien Made Enterprise Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/28 Time of announcement 16:12:38
Subject 
 The Company to attend Taiwan Stock Exchange and QIC's
virtual conference
Date of events 2022/04/12 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/12
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:10 a.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 The Company will attend Taiwan Stock Exchange and QIC's
 virtual conference.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.

Disclaimer

Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
