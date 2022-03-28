Nien Made : The Company to attend Taiwan Stock Exchange and QIC's virtual conference
03/28/2022 | 04:31am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Nien Made Enterprise Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/03/28
Time of announcement
16:12:38
Subject
The Company to attend Taiwan Stock Exchange and QIC's
virtual conference
Date of events
2022/04/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/12
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:10 a.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend Taiwan Stock Exchange and QIC's
virtual conference.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:30:05 UTC.