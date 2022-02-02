Log in
Financial Results: 3rd quarter of FY2021[330KB]

02/02/2022 | 11:59pm EST
Financial Results: 3rd quarter of FY2021

Agenda

１．FY2021 3Q Consolidated Results Summary

２．FY2021 Full-Year Forecast

All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.

2

Summary

3Q Consolidated Results Summary

FY2021

Forecast

  • Operating profit decreased compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, when there was a sharp recovery after Covid. The decrease is due to the impact of automobile production cutbacks and increased costs in North America and other overseas markets, but the operating profit margin of 9.8% was maintained through fixed cost control and other measures.
  • Although there is a delay in the recovery of automobile production, the one-timecosts are deemed to have

bottomed out in November-December

(Japan Q3 / Overseas Q4).

  • Maintain the FY2021 guidance announced in October, and steadily implement fixed cost control, etc.

All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.

3

Agenda

１．FY2021 3Q Consolidated Results Summary

２．FY2021 full-year forecast

All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.

4

1. Financial Highlights

Secured almost double-digit OP margins despite the severe business environment

  • Sales increased compared to pre-Covid (3Q FY2019), but OP margin declined due to increased costs in North America, etc.
  • Almost double-digit OP margin secured through fixed cost control, etc.
  • Nifco Spain was divested in November 2021.

(JPY100mn)

800

Net sales :

20.0%

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

OP margin:

688

15.0%

10.0%

9.8%

5.0%

0.0%

-5.0%

-10.0%

08/Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 09/Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 10/Q1 2Q 3Q 4Q 11/1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 12/1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 13/1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 14/1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 15/1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 16/1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 17/1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 18/1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 19/1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 20/1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 21/1Q 2Q 3Q

All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nifco Inc. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 04:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
