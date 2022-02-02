Financial Results: 3rd quarter of FY2021[330KB]

Operating profit decreased compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, when there was a sharp recovery after Covid. The decrease is due to the impact of automobile production cutbacks and increased costs in North America and other overseas markets, but the operating profit margin of 9.8% was maintained through fixed cost control and other measures.
Although there is a delay in the recovery of automobile production,theone-timecosts are deemed to have
bottomed out in November-December
(Japan Q3 / Overseas Q4).
Maintain the FY2021 guidance announced in October, and steadily implement fixed cost control, etc.