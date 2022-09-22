Advanced search
    7988   JP3756200006

NIFCO INC.

(7988)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-22 am EDT
3125.00 JPY   +0.81%
09/22NIFCO : FY2021 Financial results
PU
09/16NIFCO : Annual Securities Report－The 70th Fiscal Year（From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022）
PU
08/03FINANCIAL RESULTS : 1st quarter of FY2022[348KB]
PU
Nifco : FY2021 Financial results

09/22/2022 | 11:10pm EDT
FY2021

Summary of Financial Results

Nifco Inc.

All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.

Table of Contents

  1. FY2021 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
  2. FY2022 Full-Year Forecast
  3. Medium-TermManagement Plan (FY2022-FY2024)

All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.

2

Summary

Summary

of Financial

Results

Full-year

Forecast

(FY2022)

Mid-term

Management

Plan

  • In the fourth quarter, 10.2% OPM was secured due to fixed cost control, etc., despite a decrease in profit relative to the same period of the previous year, when there was a significant sharp recovery after Covid.
  • For the full year, OP (30.5 billion yen) and OPM (10.7%) outperformed that of levels before Covid (FY2019).
  • Although raw material costs and other expenses are expected to increase, growth in the value installed per vehicle and recovery in automobile production, as well as continued control of fixed costs, are expected to contribute to the increase in sales (+7.5%) and profit (OP +3.3%) compared to FY2021
  • Maintain target payout ratio of 30%; estimated dividend is 62 yen/share for this fiscal year
  • Expect normalization of automobile production, but due to an increase in raw material costs, etc., the profit target for FY2024 is set at the same level as the FY2023 target of the previous medium-termmanagement plan.
    (FY2024 target: Net sales 330 billion yen; operating profit 38 billion yen)
  • Maintain target operating cashflow of 120 billion yen/3 years

All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.

3

Table of Contents

  1. FY2021 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
  2. FY2022 Full-Year Forecast
  3. Medium-TermManagement Plan (FY2022-FY2024)

All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.

4

1. FY2021 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Full-Year)

OP exceeded pre-Covid levels

OP exceeded pre-Covid levels

  • Sales did not reach pre-Covid (FY 2019) levels, but operating profit exceeded pre-Covid levels, despite increased expenses and automobile production cutbacks

(JPY)

Net sales

OP

(OPM)

Net income

EPS

ROE

ROIC

FX rate

FY2020

FY2021

FY2019

Full-Year

Full-Year

YoY

Full-Year

256bn

283.7bn

+10.8%

288bn

27.6bn

30.5bn

+10.3%

29.7bn

(10.8%)

(10.7%)

(-0.1%pts)

(10.3%)

18.4bn

22.9bn

+24.8%

18.3bn

181.09 yen

227.27 yen

+25.5%

171.43 yen

10.7%

12.3%

+1.6%pts

11.3%

10%

11.8%

+1.8%pts

8.4%

1$ = 106.7 yen

1$ = 109.9 yen

1$ = +3.2 yen

1$ = 109.0 yen

1euro = 121.8 yen

1euro = 129.9 yen 1euro = +8.1 yen

1euro = 122.0 yen

All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nifco Inc. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 03:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
