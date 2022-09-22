Nifco : FY2021 Financial results

In the fourth quarter, 10.2% OPM was secured due to fixed cost control, etc., despite a decrease in profit relative to the same period of the previous year, when there was a significant sharp recovery after Covid.
For the full year, OP (30.5 billion yen) and OPM (10.7%) outperformed that of levels before Covid (FY2019).
Although raw material costs and other expenses are expected to increase, growth in the value installed per vehicle and recovery in automobile production, as well as continued control of fixed costs, are expected to contribute to theincrease in sales (+7.5%) and profit (OP +3.3%) compared to FY2021
Maintain target payout ratio of 30%;estimated dividend is 62 yen/share for this fiscal year
Expect normalization of automobile production, but due to an increase in raw material costs, etc.,the profit target for FY2024 is set at the same level as the FY2023 target of the previousmedium-termmanagement plan.
(FY2024 target: Net sales 330 billion yen; operating profit 38 billion yen)
Maintain target operating cashflow of 120 billion yen/3 years
