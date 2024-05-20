FY2023 Financial Results
May 20th, 2024
All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.
Table of Contents
１． FY2023 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
２． FY2024 Full-Year Forecast
３．Mid-Term Management Plan (FY2024-FY2026)
All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.
2
Summary
FY2023
Financial
Results
Summary
FY2024
Full-Year
Forecast
Mid-Term
Management
Plan
- Due to the recovery of production volume and foreign exchange impacts etc., sales, operating profit, and recurring profit reached record high
- Due to the extraordinary loss caused by the business divestiture of German subsidiaries, net income was declined
- Profit is expected to increase despite of the assumption of strong yen (143 yen to the dollar)
- Aim for operating profit ratio of over 13%.
- Profitability is expected to be improved in part by the business divestiture of loss-making German subsidiaries as mentioned above
- Aim for a stable growth through continuous improvement in installed value per vehicle, cost reduction, and fixed cost control
- FY2026 Target :
Sales - 375 billion yen, OP - 50 billion yen ROE - 12％, ROIC - 17%
Total Payout Ratio - over 45%
All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.
3
Table of Contents
１． FY2023 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
２． FY2024 Full-Year Forecast
３．Mid-Term Management Plan (FY2024-FY2026)
All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.
4
1. Financial Highlights
Historical sales and Operating Profit (OP)
- Record-highsales were recorded in 4Q following 3Q.
- OPM remained steady with an upper 12% level.
(Billions of yen)
97.9 20.0%
100.0
Net sales:
90.0
Operating Margin:
15.0%
80.0
12.7%
70.0
10.0%
60.0
50.0
5.0%
40.0
0.0%
30.0
20.0
-5.0%
10.0
0.0
-10.0%
08/1Q
3Q
09/1Q
3Q
10/Q1
3Q
11/1Q
3Q
12/1Q
3Q
13/1Q
3Q
14/1Q
3Q
15/1Q
3Q
16/1Q
3Q
17/1Q
3Q
18/1Q
3Q
19/1Q
3Q
20/1Q
3Q
21/1Q
3Q
22/1Q
3Q
23/1Q
3Q
1) Overseas: January - December 2023, Japan: April 2023 - March 2024
All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.
5
2. Overview of FY2023 4Q Consolidated
Highest level of sales, OP and OP Margin in the past year
- Both sales and OP increased QoQ, mainly due to yen depreciation and strong performance in Japan.
- Net income was negative due to the divestiture of the German business.
Net Sales
Operating
profit
OP margin
Net income1)
EPS
FY2022
FY2023
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
QoQ
87.5bn
87.9bn
90.9bn
94.9bn
97.9bn
+11.8%
8.9bn
10.1bn
10.5bn
10.8bn
12.4bn
+38.4%
10.2%
11.5%
11.6%
11.4%
12.7%
+2.5%pts
2.6bn
9.7bn
7.6bn
6.1bn
-5.1bn
-295.3%
26.37yen
97.50yen
76.22yen 61.02yen
-51.91yen
-296.9%
FX rates
1USD=131.6yen
1USD=132.4yen
1USD=135.0yen
1USD=138.2yen
1USD=140.7yen
1USD=+9.1yen
1EUR=138.1yen
1EUR=142.1yen
1EUR=145.9yen
1EUR=149.8yen
1EUR=152.1yen
1EUR=+14.0yen
1) Net income is net income attributable to parent company
All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.
6
3. Overview of FY2023 4Q Consolidated Financials(Cumulative)
Sales and OP increased YoY. OPM remained solid at 11.8%
- Both sales and OP increased YoY mainly due to yen depreciation and strong performance in Japan
- OPM remained steady at 11.8%
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Net Sales
Operating
profit
OP margin
Net income 1)
EPS
FX rates
Full-Year
Full-Year
Full-Year
YoY
283.7bn
321.7bn
371.6bn
+15.5%
30.5bn
34.4bn
43.9bn
+27.5%
10.7%
10.7%
11.8%
+1.1%pts
22.9bn
21.1bn
18.2bn
-13.8%
227.27yen
211.28yen
183.26yen
-13.3%
1USD=109.9yen
1USD=131.6yen
1USD=140.7yen
1USD=+9.1円
1EUR=129.9yen
1EUR=138.1yen
1EUR=152.1yen
1EUR=+14.0円
1) Net income is net income attributable to parent company
All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.
7
4. FY2023 Q4 Cumulative Consolidated OP (YoY)1)
Operating profit analysis (YoY)
- OP increased driven by sales increase due to recovery in production volume.
- Fixed costs increased due to inflation, but were controlled to a certain level, including variable costs.
+0.09bn
-8.5bn
+16.1bn+1.8bn
43.9bn
34.4bn
Operating profit
Sales
Marginal profit
Fixed cost
FX rate
Operating profit
(FY2022 full-year)
factors
ratio factors
factors
factors
(FY2023 full-year)
1) Overseas: January - December 2023, Japan: April 2023 - March 2024
All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.
8
5. FY2023 4Q Cumulative Net Sales by segment(Sales) 1)
Achieved revenue growth in all regions and all segments except china
- Japan and the U.S., where recovery in production volume by JPN OEMs is remarkable, led the increase in sales
-
Sluggish sales in China due to lower production volume caused by struggle of JPN OEMs
FY2022 FY2023
(JPN)
(Full-Year)
(Full-Year)
YoY
Note
Consolidated
Plastics
Japan
North
America
Europe
Asia
China
Bed
Japan
Asia
321.7bn
371.6bn
+15.5%
288.7bn
334.7bn
+15.9%
77.4bn
85.9bn
+11.0%
71.4bn
90.1bn
+26.2%
37.7bn
47.6bn
+26.3%
102.2bn
111.1bn
+8.7%
33.2bn
30.9bn
-6.9%
33.0bn
36.9bn
+11.8%
17.1bn
18.9bn
+10.5%
15.9bn
18.0bn
+13.2%
Automobile production recovery
Automobile production recovery of Japanese OEMs
Automobile production recovery
Strong production of Korean OEMs
Decreased automobile production of Japanese OEMs
Sales to hotels recovery
1) Overseas: January - December 2023, Japan: April 2023 - March 2024
All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.
9
6. FY2023 4Q by Segment (OP) 1)
Managed on a consolidated, although the situation differs from region to region
- Margin improvement in Europe and Japan, drove the rise in OPM
-
Although China continues to face a difficult business environment due to the impact of declining sales but were controlled fixed cost and secured OPM.
FY2022 FY2023
(JPN)
(Full-Year)
(Full-Year)
YoY
Note
34.4bn
43.9bn
+27.6%
Consolidated
(10.7%)
(11.8%)
Plastics
34.0bn
42.8bn
+25.9%
(11.8%)
(12.8%)
Japan
12.4bn
17.7bn
+42.7%
Improvement due to increased sales
(16.1%)
(20.6%)
and fixed cost management
North
2.7bn
2.4bn
-11.1%
Improvement due to increased sales
America
(3.7%)
(2.7%)
and fixed cost management
Europe
0.8bn
3.1bn
+287.5%
Improved utilization ratio due to
(2.1%)
(6.5%)
increased production volume
Asia
18.2bn
19.5bn
+7.1%
Some drops, but remain strong
(17.8%)
(17.5%)
China
5.5bn
5.3bn
-3.6%
Despite decrease in profits, the profit rate
(16.5%)
(17.2%)
was increased by controlling fixed costs.
Bed
5.9bn
6.5bn
+10.2%
(17.8%)
(17.7%)
Japan
2.3bn
2.7bn
+17.4%
(13.7%)
(14.3%)
Asia
3.6bn
3.8bn
+5.6%
(22.2%)
(21.2%)
1) Overseas: January - December 2023, Japan: April 2023 - March 2024
All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2018. Nifco Inc.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nifco Inc. published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2024 01:39:08 UTC.