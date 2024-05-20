NIFCO INC. is a Japan-based manufacturing company primarily engaged in synthetic resin business. The Company operates in three business segments. The Molded Synthetic Resin segment manufactures and sells industrial plastics, fasteners, plastic precision molding components and molds. The Bed and Furniture segment is engaged in the production and sale of beds, as well as the import and sale of furniture. The Others segment is engaged in the purchase of accounts receivables and other businesses.