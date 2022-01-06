Log in
    7988   JP3756200006

NIFCO INC.

(7988)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nifco : Notice concerning Investment to Biomass Resin Holdings Co., Ltd

01/06/2022 | 11:18pm EST
2022/01/07

Nifco Inc.（hereinafter "Nifco"）has invested in Biomass Resin holdings Co, Ltd (hereinafter "Biomass Resin HD"), a start-up that contributes to solving social issues by manufacturing, selling, researching and developing resin materials using biomass resources.

Biomass Resin HD develops, manufactures and sells "Rice Resin®", a resin material that utilizes domestically produced non-edible rice. It also plans, manufactures and sells related products made of Rice Resin, and develops related manufacturing equipment. Biomass Resin HD is a company who promotes smart agriculture aimed at securing rice as a raw material for Rice Resin, and at the same time, solves social issues such as reducing food loss by utilizing non-edible rice and eliminating abandoned cultivated land.

Taking this investment in Biomass Resin HD as an opportunity, we will further deepen exchanges between the two companies and consider future collaboration such as the development of Nifco products using the resin material of Biomass Resin HD.

Going forward, Nifco will continue to contribute solving social issues represented by the SDGs and realize its purpose 'Sparking Innovation by fastening small insights with technology for a better world'.

＜About Biomass Resin Holdings Co., Ltd＞
Name: Biomass Resin Holdings Co., Ltd
Address: EGG JAPAN, New Marunouchi Building, 1-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda city, Tokyo
CEO: Kazuhito Kamiya
Capital : 135,160 Thousand JPY （as of June 2021, including capital reserve）
Established in March, 2020
U R L https://www.biomass-resin.com/

＜Contact information＞
TEL：03-5476-4850
Mail: soumu＠jp.nifco.com

By fiscal year

Disclaimer

Nifco Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 04:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 280 B 2 417 M 2 417 M
Net income 2022 21 622 M 187 M 187 M
Net cash 2022 34 643 M 299 M 299 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 379 B 3 272 M 3 267 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 10 745
Free-Float 76,8%
Managers and Directors
Toshiyuki Yamamoto Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaharu Shibao President, COO & Representative Director
Toshiki Yauchi CFO, Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Masanobu Kawamoto CTO, Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Kotaro Suzuki Chief Information Officer & GM-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIFCO INC.4.29%3 371
DENSO CORPORATION4.85%66 614
APTIV PLC2.02%45 522
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.6.15%25 722
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.0.00%22 780
CONTINENTAL AG5.54%22 404