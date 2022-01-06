Nifco : Notice concerning Investment to Biomass Resin Holdings Co., Ltd

Nifco Inc.（hereinafter "Nifco"）has invested in Biomass Resin holdings Co, Ltd (hereinafter "Biomass Resin HD"), a start-up that contributes to solving social issues by manufacturing, selling, researching and developing resin materials using biomass resources.



Biomass Resin HD develops, manufactures and sells "Rice Resin®", a resin material that utilizes domestically produced non-edible rice. It also plans, manufactures and sells related products made of Rice Resin, and develops related manufacturing equipment. Biomass Resin HD is a company who promotes smart agriculture aimed at securing rice as a raw material for Rice Resin, and at the same time, solves social issues such as reducing food loss by utilizing non-edible rice and eliminating abandoned cultivated land.



Taking this investment in Biomass Resin HD as an opportunity, we will further deepen exchanges between the two companies and consider future collaboration such as the development of Nifco products using the resin material of Biomass Resin HD.



Going forward, Nifco will continue to contribute solving social issues represented by the SDGs and realize its purpose 'Sparking Innovation by fastening small insights with technology for a better world'.



＜About Biomass Resin Holdings Co., Ltd＞

Name: Biomass Resin Holdings Co., Ltd

Address: EGG JAPAN, New Marunouchi Building, 1-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda city, Tokyo

CEO: Kazuhito Kamiya

Capital : 135,160 Thousand JPY （as of June 2021, including capital reserve）

Established in March, 2020

U R L https://www.biomass-resin.com/



＜Contact information＞

TEL：03-5476-4850

Mail: soumu＠jp.nifco.com