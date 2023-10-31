Corporate Name: Nifco Inc. (URL: https://www.nifco.com/en/)
October 31, 2023
Stock Exchange: Prime Market; Code Number: 7988
President & CEO: Masaharu Shibao
Inquiries to: Toshiki Yauchi, Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer & CFO (+81-3-5476-4853)
Shihanki-Hokokusho to be submitted on: November 10, 2023
Dividend disbursement to be started on: November 27, 2023
Preparation of supplementary reference materials for financial results: Yes
Holding financial results briefing: Yes
Highlight
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for First Half of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
(These figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for First Half of FY2023 (April 1 to September 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated financial results
Net sales
Operating profit
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
First Half FY2023
178,835
20.5
20,682
35.9
First Half FY2022
148,350
6.2
15,217
-5.3
Note:
Comprehensive income: 29,895 million yen in First Half FY2023 (1.9%),
%
23.0
20.0
Profit attributable to
Basic earning per share
Diluted earning per share
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Yen
Yen
First Half FY2023
17,335
25.3
173.71
―
First Half FY2022
13,840
16.4
138.10
―
Note: Diluted earning per share of First Half FY2023 and First Half FY2022 are not shown in the above table, as there are no potential common shares with dilution effect.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Net assets ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
First Half FY2023
378,400
252,121
65.9
2,496.47
FY2022
359,150
226,127
62.2
2,237.06
Reference: Equity capital:
249,196 million yen in First Half FY2023,
223,551 million yen in FY2022
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
At end of first
At end of second
At end of third
At end of FY
FY
quarter
quarter
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2022
―
31.00
―
33.00
64.00
FY2023
―
32.00
FY2023 (forecast)
―
32.00
64.00
Note: Revision of the latest forecasts: None
3. Forecasts for FY2023 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(The percentages denote year-on-year change.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earning per
owners of parent
share
Million
%
Million
%
Million
%
Million yen
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
FY2023
343,000
6.6
38,000
10.3
38,300
1.1
23,500
11.0
235.59
Note:
Revision of the latest forecasts: None
4. Others
- Changes in principal subsidiaries during the fiscal year (changes in specific subsidiaries, which involve changes in the scope of consolidation): None
New consolidation: - company (company name): -
Exclusion: ‐ company (company name): －
- Adoption of specific accounting policies for quarterly consolidated financial statement: Yes
- Changes in the principles and procedures of accounting concerning the preparation of consolidated financial statements and in the methods of presentation, etc. (stated in "Changes in Significant Accounting Policies for Preparing Consolidated Financial
Statements")
1)
Changes following the revision of accounting standards, etc.:
None
2)
Changes other than 1):
None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
4)
Retrospective restatement:
None
- Number of shares outstanding (common stocks)
- Number of shares outstanding at end of the period (including treasury stocks)
2Q of FY2023
100,257,053
FY2022
107,508,954
2) Number of treasury stocks at end of the period
2Q of FY2023
437,549
FY2022
7,577,913
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
2Q of FY2023
99,797,364
2Q of FY2022
100,215,758
*Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certificated public accountants or an audit corporation.
- Proper use of forecasts and other special instructions
Forward-looking statements or projections included in this document, including earnings projections, are based on currently available information and certain premises that are judged to be rational at the time of this writing. Actual results may differ greatly from the forecast figures depending on various factors.
(Consolidated Financial Statements)
Segment Information
[Business segment information]
- For the First Half of FY2022 (April 1 to September 30, 2022)
(Unit: Millions of yen)
Reportable segments
Amount reported in
Industrial plastic parts
Bedding & furniture
Total
Adjustment
consolidated
& components
financial statements
Net sales and segment profit (loss)
Net sales
(1) Net sales to external customers
133,258
15,091
148,350
-
148,350
(2) Intersegment sales or transfers
-
0
0
-0
-
Total
133,258
15,091
148,350
-0
148,350
Segment profit (loss)
15,144
2,476
17,620
-2,402
15,217
- For the First Half of FY2023 (April 1 to September 30, 2023)
(Unit: Millions of yen)
Reportable segments
Amount reported in
Industrial plastic parts
Bedding & furniture
Total
Adjustment
consolidated
& components
financial statements
Net sales and segment profit (loss)
Net sales
(1) Net sales to external customers
161,820
17,015
178,835
-
178,835
(2) Intersegment sales or transfers
-
-
-
-
-
Total
161,820
17,015
178,835
-
178,835
Segment profit (loss)
20,277
2,845
23,122
-2,440
20,682
