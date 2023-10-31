29,335 million yen in First Half FY2022 (56.8%)
Ordinary profit
Million yen
25,027
20,345
(The percentages denote year-on-yearchange.)

Corporate Name: Nifco Inc. (URL: https://www.nifco.com/en/)

October 31, 2023

Stock Exchange: Prime Market; Code Number: 7988

President & CEO: Masaharu Shibao

Inquiries to: Toshiki Yauchi, Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer & CFO (+81-3-5476-4853)

Shihanki-Hokokusho to be submitted on: November 10, 2023

Dividend disbursement to be started on: November 27, 2023

Preparation of supplementary reference materials for financial results: Yes

Holding financial results briefing: Yes

Highlight

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for First Half of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

(These figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for First Half of FY2023 (April 1 to September 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated financial results

Net sales

Operating profit

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

First Half FY2023

178,835

20.5

20,682

35.9

First Half FY2022

148,350

6.2

15,217

-5.3

Note:

Comprehensive income: 29,895 million yen in First Half FY2023 (1.9%),

%

23.0

20.0

Profit attributable to

Basic earning per share

Diluted earning per share

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Yen

Yen

First Half FY2023

17,335

25.3

173.71

First Half FY2022

13,840

16.4

138.10

Note: Diluted earning per share of First Half FY2023 and First Half FY2022 are not shown in the above table, as there are no potential common shares with dilution effect.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Net assets ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

First Half FY2023

378,400

252,121

65.9

2,496.47

FY2022

359,150

226,127

62.2

2,237.06

Reference: Equity capital:

249,196 million yen in First Half FY2023,

223,551 million yen in FY2022

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

At end of first

At end of second

At end of third

At end of FY

FY

quarter

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2022

31.00

33.00

64.00

FY2023

32.00

FY2023 (forecast)

32.00

64.00

Note: Revision of the latest forecasts: None

3. Forecasts for FY2023 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(The percentages denote year-on-year change.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earning per

owners of parent

share

Million

%

Million

%

Million

%

Million yen

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

FY2023

343,000

6.6

38,000

10.3

38,300

1.1

23,500

11.0

235.59

Note:

Revision of the latest forecasts: None

4. Others

  1. Changes in principal subsidiaries during the fiscal year (changes in specific subsidiaries, which involve changes in the scope of consolidation): None

New consolidation: - company (company name): -

Exclusion: company (company name):

  1. Adoption of specific accounting policies for quarterly consolidated financial statement: Yes
  2. Changes in the principles and procedures of accounting concerning the preparation of consolidated financial statements and in the methods of presentation, etc. (stated in "Changes in Significant Accounting Policies for Preparing Consolidated Financial

Statements")

1)

Changes following the revision of accounting standards, etc.:

None

2)

Changes other than 1):

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4)

Retrospective restatement:

None

  1. Number of shares outstanding (common stocks)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at end of the period (including treasury stocks)

2Q of FY2023

100,257,053

FY2022

107,508,954

2) Number of treasury stocks at end of the period

2Q of FY2023

437,549

FY2022

7,577,913

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

2Q of FY2023

99,797,364

2Q of FY2022

100,215,758

*Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certificated public accountants or an audit corporation.

  • Proper use of forecasts and other special instructions

Forward-looking statements or projections included in this document, including earnings projections, are based on currently available information and certain premises that are judged to be rational at the time of this writing. Actual results may differ greatly from the forecast figures depending on various factors.

(Consolidated Financial Statements)

Segment Information

[Business segment information]

- For the First Half of FY2022 (April 1 to September 30, 2022)

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Amount reported in

Industrial plastic parts

Bedding & furniture

Total

Adjustment

consolidated

& components

financial statements

Net sales and segment profit (loss)

Net sales

(1) Net sales to external customers

133,258

15,091

148,350

-

148,350

(2) Intersegment sales or transfers

-

0

0

-0

-

Total

133,258

15,091

148,350

-0

148,350

Segment profit (loss)

15,144

2,476

17,620

-2,402

15,217

- For the First Half of FY2023 (April 1 to September 30, 2023)

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Amount reported in

Industrial plastic parts

Bedding & furniture

Total

Adjustment

consolidated

& components

financial statements

Net sales and segment profit (loss)

Net sales

(1) Net sales to external customers

161,820

17,015

178,835

-

178,835

(2) Intersegment sales or transfers

-

-

-

-

-

Total

161,820

17,015

178,835

-

178,835

Segment profit (loss)

20,277

2,845

23,122

-2,440

20,682

